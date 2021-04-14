President Tokayev meets with National Economy Minister

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of National Economy Asset Irgaliyev, the Akorda press service said.





The Head of State heard a report on the preliminary results of economic development for the first quarter of 2021, the implementation of a Comprehensive Plan to restore the economic growth.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the situation in the real sector of the economy and GDP forecasts. Asset Irgaliyev presented the main approaches to ensuring high-quality and sustainable development of the economy in the medium term.





The Minister also reported on the implementation of the President's instructions to support small and medium-sized businesses.





During the meeting, special attention was paid to measures to ensure macroeconomic stability and balanced regional development.





In conclusion, President Tokayev gave Minister Irgaliyev a number of specific instructions aimed at improving the efficiency of the budget policy, improving regional policy and developing the manufacturing industry.













