Roman Sklyar holds meeting on purchase of cabbage from farmers in the Turkistan region

Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar chaired a conference call on supporting agricultural producers of the Turkistan region. Akimats of the regions were instructed to purchase cabbage in the Turkistan region.

Following the meeting, it was decided to allocate 1.6 billion tenge from the Government reserve for lending to affected farmers for spring field work of the second sowing.

In addition, the Akimats of the regions, Nur-Sultan and Almaty were instructed to use the funds in the accounts of social and entrepreneurial corporations to purchase early ripe cabbage from farmers in the Turkistan region.

Recall that the main harvest of early ripe cabbage in the Turkistan region began on April 10 and will continue throughout May. It is expected that farmers will remove about 300 thousand tons of products from the fields.

In a state of emergency, agricultural producers in the region were faced with marketing problems for their produce. Farmers expected to sell cabbage to the CIS countries, but the demand for vegetables fell due to the closure of shops, markets and catering outlets. In this regard, Prime Minister Askar Mamin ordered to provide support to affected farmers.





