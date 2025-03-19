Samruk Kazyna posts 13% revenue growth since 2021

Images | telegram/Samruk-Kazyna official

Year-on-year revenue for Samruk Kazyna joint-stock company was up 13% in 2021/24, Kazinform News Agency reports.





During a meeting with Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of the Board of Samruk Kazyna, on Monday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan was briefed about the company’s performance in 2024 and plans for the upcoming period.





According to Zhakupov, the investment portfolio of Samruk-Kazyna Group of Companies includes 130 projects worth 100 billion US dollars. Seven major investment projects, including the construction of the second set of train tracks on Dostyk-Moynty section, a railway route bypassing Almaty and a container hub at Aktau Port, are slated for completion this year.





The Kazakh President was also informed about the support measures offered to domestic producers in 2024, who secured contracts worth 1.1 trillion tenge. The number of offtake contracts signed was 10fold higher than in 2023.





In conclusion, Tokayev highlighted the importance of enhancing the efficiency and increasing the value of Samruk Kazyna’s assets as well as placing special attention to priority infrastructure projects.