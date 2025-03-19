17.03.2025, 17:35 3981
Samruk Kazyna posts 13% revenue growth since 2021
Images | telegram/Samruk-Kazyna official
Tell a friend
Year-on-year revenue for Samruk Kazyna joint-stock company was up 13% in 2021/24, Kazinform News Agency reports.
During a meeting with Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of the Board of Samruk Kazyna, on Monday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan was briefed about the company’s performance in 2024 and plans for the upcoming period.
President Tokayev learnt that the year-on-year revenue for Samruk Kazyna joint-stock company was up 13% in 2021/24.
According to Zhakupov, the investment portfolio of Samruk-Kazyna Group of Companies includes 130 projects worth 100 billion US dollars. Seven major investment projects, including the construction of the second set of train tracks on Dostyk-Moynty section, a railway route bypassing Almaty and a container hub at Aktau Port, are slated for completion this year.
The Kazakh President was also informed about the support measures offered to domestic producers in 2024, who secured contracts worth 1.1 trillion tenge. The number of offtake contracts signed was 10fold higher than in 2023.
In conclusion, Tokayev highlighted the importance of enhancing the efficiency and increasing the value of Samruk Kazyna’s assets as well as placing special attention to priority infrastructure projects.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
17.03.2025, 15:57 7341
Another milestone achieved in maturation of KGP Project
Images | KGP
Tell a friend
Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V. (KPO) and its shareholders are pleased to announce the achievement of another milestone in the maturation of the 4BCMA Karachaganak Gas Plant (KGP). The Consortium led by Hyundai Engineering Co. will commence Early Engineering work.
The KGP project is a strategic initiative that is important to Kazakhstan’s energy self-sufficiency and to the longevity of the KPO’s production operations. It reaffirms KPO shareholders commitment to contribute to the development of Kazakhstan energy sector, economic growth and sustainable benefits for all stakeholders.
KPO and its shareholders remain dedicated to close cooperation with the Republic of Kazakhstan to further explore all parameters essential to assess the KGP project viability.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.03.2025, 15:19 4231
President Tokayev meets with CNNC General Director Shen Yanfeng
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met on Monday with Shen Yanfeng, the General Director of the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), to discuss cooperation prospects in nuclear energy, Kazinform News Agency reports.
President Tokayev briefed Shen Yanfeng about the plans to promote nuclear energy in the country, highlighting the recent decision on creation of a Nuclear Energy Agency to address systemic implementation of the strategic tasks facing the national economy.
Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan is interested in the considerable experience the China National Nuclear Corporation boasts, pointing to a leading role of CNNC in nuclear energy in China.
In turn, Shen Yanfeng informed the Kazakh leader about the projects CNNC is implementing in China and abroad.
The meeting also focused on cooperation to explore advanced technologies for peaceful use of nuclear energy as well as training of Kazakhstani specialists.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.03.2025, 21:00 20016
Kazakhstan’s economic growth picks up in January-February 2025
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The gross domestic product (GDP) in Kazakhstan expanded 5.4% in January-February 2025, the National Economy Ministry said in a report on Wednesday, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The National Economy Ministry said improved dynamics was seen in commodity producing and service sectors and industrial output accelerated to 5.7% thanks to the ongoing work aimed at unlocking the industrial capacity.
The January-February 2025 data indicate an 8.9% growth in manufacturing production, driven by the surge in machine-building (18.2%), food production (13.1%), production of building materials (21.6%), production of metal products (20.1%) and the chemical industry (9%). The country’s mining industry grew at a rate of 4.1%.
According to National Economy Minister Serik Zhumangarin, the construction industry in two months of 2025 was defined by strong growth rates, with the volume of works estimated at 408.1 billion tenge and the index of physical volume made up 112.8%. The total trade grew 6%, while transport and storage services rose 21.3%.
Among the significant contributors are wholesale trade enterprises, supplying grain, seeds and animal feed (5.8fold growth), pharmaceutical products (44.6% growth), cars and light commercial vehicles (38.8% growth). Grain shipments rose 43% to reach 2.4 million tons, while transportation of grain mill products increased by 12%, he said.
Zhumangarin went on to add that the export of high value-added products, especially compound feed, rose 5fold to 273,000 tons (56,000 tons in 2024), and that of vegetable oil grew 28% to up to 94,000 tons.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.03.2025, 11:35 18471
Business process reengineering increased science sector performance by 70%
Tell a friend
Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Zhaslan Madiyev spoke at the Government session about the ongoing work on digitalisation of the scientific sphere, primeminister.kz reports.
He noted that the digital transformation of science is aimed at forming an advanced national ecosystem that relies on modern technologies and data-driven decisions. This approach ensures better public management of scientific knowledge.
Currently, 12 types of public services are provided in the field of science, all of which are available in an online format. By the end of 2024, more than 15,000 public services have been provided, of which about 95 per cent are provided in electronic format. As part of the digital transformation, 19 of the most popular business processes were re-engineered.
As a result, it was possible to improve the processes related to:
- with the financing of scientific research (programme-targeted, grant funding, and commercialisation);
- the issuance of accreditation certificates for subjects of scientific and/or scientific-technical activity;
- and/or science and technology accreditation certificates;
- with the encouragement of scientists, such as prizes and scholarships in the field of science.
As a result of re-engineering, the efficiency of business processes has increased by 70%," Zhaslan Madiyev stressed.
The Minister added that previously, in order to obtain a certificate of accreditation or apply for prizes and scholarships, it was necessary to apply in person to the territorial offices of the Government for Citizens or to the office of the Ministry. The process was accompanied by a large number of documents and depended on the work schedule of institutions.
Now, applications are submitted online, which has reduced the application processing time to 15 days with full automation.
We have also completely eliminated paper certificates and courier services, which saved the state budget by 150 million tenge. Thus, the application process has become more convenient, the bureaucratic burden has decreased, and the time for consideration of documents has been significantly reduced," Zhaslan Madiyev explained.
The speaker also said that Kazakhstan launched a ‘Single Window of the national innovation system’ on the basis of Astanahub.com.
In fact, as the Minister noted, it is an analogue of eGov, but for innovators, where the innovation and scientific community can in one place to access all major measures of state support.
A single window of the national innovation system offers solutions for different users, taking into account their needs, so that scientists, startups and businesses receive support and interact effectively on one digital platform," Zhaslan Madiyev specified.
It was noted that the Astana Hub ecosystem has already formed startups developing products in the field of deep tech and having a significant scientific base. Some companies have successfully monetised their developments and earned more than 10.6 billion tenge and created hundreds of jobs.
In conclusion, the Minister informed about the situation with 1% of subsoil users' liabilities and proposed a solution model based on digitalisation of processes.
Today, 1% of subsoil users’ liabilities is characterised by three main problems: low transparency in the allocation of funds, difficulties in monitoring and reporting, and insufficient competition due to limited awareness. It is proposed to digitise all processes through the Single Window of the National Innovation System and introduce an AI agent to monitor and analyse performance in real time. This approach will increase transparency, simplify reporting and ensure a level playing field for financing, promoting open competition among all participants," Zhaslan Madiyev summarised.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.03.2025, 13:58 38336
Government considers issues of economic liberalisation and privatisation rates
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting on economic liberalisation and privatisation. Reduction of state participation in economic processes and expansion of competition is implemented within the framework of the relevant Presidential Decree, primeminister.kz reports.
The progress of implementation of the Comprehensive Privatisation Plan for 2021-2025 was reviewed and measures to improve efficiency were discussed.
The revision and updating of the data of the State Property Register was completed. As part of further improvement of the privatisation process, amendments were made to the rules for the sale of objects, including the introduction of an ‘electronic wallet’ to ensure guarantee fees, an increase in the time for submitting bids for participation in the auction, as well as the publication of notices of sale on additional resources. In addition, amendments to the Law ‘On State Property’ have been developed to abandon direct sales and transfer property exclusively through auctions. To ensure transparency of the mechanism of land allocation, 100% of agricultural land has been digitised, except for desert and semi-desert areas.
To date, amendments have been made to administrative legislation aimed at protecting businesses from unjustified interference.
According to the Ministry of Finance, currently 392 objects of state property and quasi-public sector for the amount of 918.3 billion tenge have been transferred to the competitive environment, 69 objects are directed for reorganisation/liquidation. In addition, 21 objects are on auction and 155 on pre-sale preparation.
Following the results of the meeting, the Prime Minister instructed to intensify work on liberalisation of the economy, including by expanding the covered areas.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.03.2025, 13:04 38111
Olzhas Bektenov holds Economic Policy Council meeting
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
At a meeting of the Council on Economic Policy chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov considered measures to implement the instructions of the Head of State, given in the Address to the Nation "Fair Kazakhstan: law and order, economic growth, public optimism", primeminister.kz reports.
They discussed approaches to ensure a balance between monetary and fiscal policy to improve the balance of macroeconomic policy.
Emphasis was placed on improving the sustainability of public finances and the quality of economic growth with reliance on market mechanisms. Proposals on institutional strengthening of compliance with the system of budget rules and targets, increasing the role of the private sector in financing the economy, reducing systemic risks in the financial sector were heard.
Chairman of the National Bank Timur Suleimenov, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, Assistant to the President for Economic Affairs Kanat Sharlapayev, Chairman of the Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Market Madina Abylkassymova, Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms Asset Irgaliyev, as well as the leadership of responsible ministries attended the meeting.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.03.2025, 15:40 71691
Kazakhstan eyes around KZT50bn in tax revenue from marketplaces
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Nearly 20 marketplaces officially operate and pay taxes in Kazakhstan, Deputy Premier - National Economy Minister Serik Zhumangarin said during a briefing on Wednesday in the Majilis, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Temu and Pinduoduo obtained provisional registration and are VAT payers, said Zhumangarin, stressing that the same rules must be applied to other marketplaces.
According to him, if the total value of the consignment exceeds 200 euros and 31 kilos, the appropriate tax is charged. ‘In case it exceeds the limit, the cumulative customs payment of 15% is paid by the consumer,’ Zhumangarin said.
This year, we plan to collect around 50 billion tenge in tax revenue from marketplaces, including Temu, Pinduoduo, Alibaba, Amazon and so on. There are around 20 such companies, added the Kazakh Deputy Premier.
Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh government had proposed to fix the minimum standard VAT rate at 16%, up from the current 12% as well as an intermediate rate at 10% for certain industries and a full exemption for agricultural producers.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.03.2025, 11:41 72246
190 projects worth 1.5 trillion tenge to be implemented in manufacturing industry this year - Ministry of Industry and Construction
Tell a friend
Minister of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan Yersaiyn Nagaspayev at the Government session reported on measures taken to ensure the stable development of the manufacturing industry, primeminister.kz reports.
He noted that this year in the industry will be introduced 190 projects worth 1.5 trillion tenge. Also, 417 projects worth more than 15.3 trillion tenge have been launched. The projects will be financed by attracting both private investment and funds from the BVU and development institutions.
As of today, financing of manufacturing industry projects worth more than 1.1 trillion tenge is being worked out. In particular, for the implementation of major projects through the CDB, the need is 183.5 billion tenge. For 2025-2028, 800 billion tenge will be allocated for medium and small projects, including about 100 billion tenge to finance small industrial zones, for which there is demand from small businesses. These measures will ensure the growth of industry, create new jobs and improve the competitiveness of economic sectors," Yersaiyn Nagaspayev emphasised.
According to the department, today financing of manufacturing industry projects worth more than 1.1 trillion tenge is under consideration. In particular, for the implementation of major projects under the CDB, the need is 183.5 billion tenge. The FRP for 2025-2028 - 800 billion tenge for the implementation of medium and small projects, including about 100 billion tenge to finance small industrial zones, for which there is demand from small businesses. These measures will ensure industrial growth, create new jobs and improve the competitiveness of economic sectors.
For the leasing of vehicles for the renewal of public transport and special equipment through the DIF for 2025-2026, the allocation of about 109 billion tenge is being considered. As a result, about 900 new buses will be delivered in the next two years, as well as more than 800 units of special vehicles for emergency and municipal services.
Yersaiyn Nagaspayev also spoke about plans to commission housing in Kazakhstan this year. According to him, to achieve the 2025 target of commissioning 19 million square metres of housing, the issue of allocation of funds in the amount of 500 billion tenge through the Baiterek line is being additionally studied.
In particular:
- 300 billion tenge to buy out 21 thousand rental housing;
- 120 billion tenge for the supply of engineering and communication infrastructure;
- 80 billion tenge to fund Otbasy Bank's ‘2-10-20’ and ‘5-10-20’ mortgage programmes.
The Ministry will continue to work on effective utilisation of allocated financial resources, support of strategically important initiatives and creation of conditions for sustainable economic growth," Yersaiyn Nagaspayev concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
18.03.2025, 12:31Kazakhstan to develop 2026-2030 creative industries development concept 18.03.2025, 11:3413641Kazakhstan to build 200 new schools in 2025 18.03.2025, 12:208751Kazakhstan and Romania: a New Impetus towards Strategic Partnership 18.03.2025, 14:078666Kazakhstan's film output to grow by 58% by 2024 18.03.2025, 15:198451National security strategy development should be assessed by concrete results, Kazakh President 12.03.2025, 09:45Kazakhstan Strengthens Cooperation with Leading U.S. Companies in Technology, Energy, and Healthcare78031Kazakhstan Strengthens Cooperation with Leading U.S. Companies in Technology, Energy, and Healthcare 14.03.2025, 09:0762706Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Amal Kuni 13.03.2025, 17:19Olzhas Bektenov checks implementation of President's instructions on creation of nuclear cluster in Abay region59666Olzhas Bektenov checks implementation of President's instructions on creation of nuclear cluster in Abay region 13.03.2025, 20:5558931Kazakhstan eyes expanding protected area coverage 13.03.2025, 16:4858856President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner Jozef Síkela 05.03.2025, 10:35117741Construction of 13 thousand km of motorways planned in Kazakhstan 05.03.2025, 17:38115686President tasks to enhance diversification of East Kazakhstan region’s economy 05.03.2025, 14:44115266President Tokayev gives instructions to Ulytau region governor Dastan Ryspekov 04.03.2025, 19:00114516New head of International Information Committee at Kazakh MFA named 04.03.2025, 18:58114191Tokayev instructs to boost standard of living for residents of Turkistan region