24.05.2024
Shymkent oil refinery to boost capacity to up to 12mln tons of oil a year
On May 23, the Ministry of Energy, KazMunayGas, PetroKazakhstan Oil Products and CNPC representatives held a working meeting on the project 'Expansion of the Shymkent Oil Refinery to up to 12 million tons of oil per year', Kazinform News Agency reports.
PetroKazakhstan Oil Products is one of the major oil processing plants in Central Asia with a capacity of six million tons per year, meeting the country’s demand for motor fuel.
The energy ministry and the government bodies designed the intergovernmental draft agreement with China, providing support measures: provision of raw materials, infrastructure, energy resources and application of international standards as well as obligations of investors.
The project is among the list of 15 major projects aimed at creating high-value added clusters upon the Head of State’s instruction.
According to estimates, the project will enable to increase production of gasoline by 700 thousand tons, jet fuel by 700 thousand tons and diesel fuel by 3.9 million tons. Launch of new facilities is expected in 2030.

24.05.2024
Kazakhstan plans to increase fertiliser application to 3.2 million tonnes in next few years
Images | primeminister.kz
During his working trip to Turkestan region from 19 to 22 May, Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin met with wheat producers of Kazygurt district and cotton growers of Maktaaral district, primeminister.kz reports.
As of today, 469.3 thousand hectares of lands have been sown in Turkestan region. More than 100 thousand hectares of them are in Kazygurt district. Wheat, barley, corn, legumes, oilseeds and vegetables are grown here. Almost 2 thousand hectares are orchards. 133 thousand hectares are allocated for pastures. The overwhelming majority of agro-formations are peasant farms (3,375). There are also 127 cooperatives and 105 partnerships. Livestock breeding is very developed, especially sheep breeding, almost 400 thousand heads.
Yerzhan Kobeyev, director of Kazygurt Agro LLP, raised the issue of increasing the rate of fertiliser application, which is subject to subsidies, and the rate of cheap diesel fuel consumption for farmers at a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister.
If they increase the norms, we will be able to double till the land and improve the soil," he said.
Serik Zhumangarin replied that on the farmers' side, they need to apply for fertiliser in time to build up the necessary stock at manufacturing plants.
This year 35 billion tenge is allocated for subsidies for fertilisers in the country, we plan to contribute about 1.5 million tonnes, for this purpose we will increase the volume of subsidies already this year. We plan to increase the volume to 3.2 million tonnes in the next few years. You also have the opportunity to get fertilisers this year, you need to apply," he said.
Agrarian Spandiyar Baigulov asked a question about the cancellation of subsidies for foreign agricultural machinery.
I wanted to take a combine harvester for harvesting John Deere on credit for 140 million tenge, and I was told that at 6% as before will not be given, but only at 15%, because there are no more subsidies. Is this true?" he asked.
Deputy Minister of Agriculture Azat Sultanov replied that subsidies will no longer be given for the purchase of foreign equipment whose counterparts are made in Kazakhstan. Subsidies will be 30 per cent for domestic machinery. At the same time will continue to subsidise foreign agricultural machinery, the production of which is not established in Kazakhstan, at the level of 25%. But combines for harvesting are produced in our country in sufficient quantity.
In Mactaaral district Serik Zhumangarin familiarised himself with the progress of spring field work on cotton. Here production co-operative "Hamro Ata" together with Chinese "Peng Seng" planted cotton on 310 hectares by technology of drip irrigation. The peculiarity of the project is that it saves the volume of wastewater by 50 per cent compared to cotton fields planted in the simple method. This increases the yield by 60-70 centners per hectare.
Here Deputy Prime Minister was also presented the projects on cultivation and processing of cotton, the realisation of which started this year. These are clusters "Cotton makta" worth 10 billion tenge, "Tulpar Textile" worth 15 billion tenge (production of threads), "TST Jetisay Textile" (cotton processing, production of threads, fabrics and textiles), as well as joint export-oriented cluster "Global Textile Turkestan" worth $50 million with Uzbek partners.
At the meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister, cotton growers also raised the issue of the possibility of recalculating the norms for issuing favourable diesel fuel for spring field work, taking into account the peculiarities of the region. In addition, the issue of delaying subsidy payments was raised.
We have allocated 376 thousand tonnes of diesel fuel at a reduced price for this year's sowing campaign. At first 340 thousand, and after clarifying the needs we increased it by another 36 thousand tonnes. Now we allocate 580 billion tenge at 5% per annum for farmers for spring field work. Submit applications, take money for development," Serik Zhumangarin addressed to cotton growers.
Also, within the framework of the trip, Deputy Prime Minister familiarised himself with the progress of construction of corn processing plant, greenhouse complex "ECO-culture", bananary and development of dairy farm "Borte-milka".

23.05.2024
Olzhas Bektenov and Tobias Bartz, head of German company Rhenus Group, discuss cooperation in logistics and transport sector
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with the Chairman of the Board of Rhenus Group Tobias Bartz on cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, primeminister.kz reports.
Current projects were reviewed and discussed prospects for the creation of new Kazakhstan-German enterprises with a view to increasing the transit capacity of Kazakhstan through the modernisation of the warehousing infrastructure and the development of rail transport.
Rhenus Group is among the TOP-25 largest logistics companies in the world and has a network of 70 terminals in Europe, as well as 22 container type.
Tobias Bartz noted the increasing role of Kazakhstan in global logistics and expressed interest in the creation of new territories with the involvement of Kazakh companies to increase terminal capacity. This will connect the supply chain of Europe with Central Asia.
Olzhas Bektenov stressed the readiness to work openly with investors to fully disclose the transport and logistics and transit potential. Major transcontinental transport corridors - the shortest routes from Europe to China and South-East Asia - pass through Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan is actively working with Azerbaijan and Georgia to reduce the transit time of goods along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. Over the year, the total time of passage along the Middle Corridor has almost halved.
The Government of Kazakhstan intends to maximise the transport and logistics potential of the country. We are open to co-operation in the implementation of joint investment projects. For our part, we guarantee a stable and predictable investment climate with the creation of favourable conditions for business," Olzhas Bektenov said.

23.05.2024
Glasman: non-reimbursable incentives allow businesses to grow
GLASMAN is the largest manufacturer of men's classic clothing in Kazakhstan and for more than 25 years has been dressing Kazakhstani men in clothes that meet world standards both in design and fabric quality. This Kazakhstani brand with a German name was founded in 1998 and began its history with the grandmother of the Khilazhev brothers, who was a talented needlewoman, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
Today GLASMAN brand is represented in more than 43 brand stores in all regions of the country.
The company employs over 250 people and its production facilities occupy 10 thousand square meters.
The factory has four production lines - for jackets, pants, shirts and knitwear. Every day the masters sew 1000 men's shirts, 400 jackets, 460 pairs of pants and 150 knitted garments. Suits and uniforms from GLASMAN are worn by employees of airlines, national companies, commercial facilities, banks, restaurants, security structures, as well as schoolchildren.
Representatives of QazIndustry visited the GLASMAN factory in Talgar near Almaty and familiarized themselves with the process of production.
Last year we created more than 41 thousand units of products," says Anvar Khilazhev, director of GLASMAN. - The main problem is raw materials: we import them from Turkey, China and European countries. Threads - from Germany and England, fabrics - from Europe. The light industry sector is experiencing a shortage of personnel, so we are raising workers ourselves, training them in Germany".
There is perfect discipline in production. They work according to a set plan: in each shop there is a scoreboard with a designated amount of production. For example, by eleven in the morning, when we visited the factory, the seamstresses had produced 300 shirts out of the 1000 planned for that day.
The factory is fully automated. Even the patterns are electronically applied to the material.
We were shown how GLASMAN suits are created. The process is painstaking, but fast - smart technology helps.
First, the fabric is treated on a special machine with high temperature so that it does not "sit" on the future garment. Then it has to "rest" for two days, i.e. lay down. Then, using special equipment, the inspector examines the material in detail for defects. Each roll of fabric is assigned a barcode, the data is loaded into the database - the fabric is ready for sewing.
In the design room, the master electronically overlays the patterns on the material. The program itself selects the optimum layout with fewer residues.
Our equipment automatically cuts the blanks - manual cutting of fabric is a thing of the past. And although thanks to technology the possibility of errors is minimized, after cutting the fabric is still checked by a controller," said A. Khilazhev.
Then the cut-out parts are sent to the sewing shop. Here the models are dismantled into individual parts, overlocked, pockets are stitched, fittings, belts and buttons are sewn on. Everything is done with the help of automated sewing machines.
The process is completed by ironing the finished product.
We applied to QazIndustry for the service of reimbursement of part of our costs, which were directed to the automation of technological processes, - continues the head of the company. - And we were supported. I believe that gratuitous measures of state stimulation are a tool that allows enterprises to develop. An entrepreneur reimburses a part of his expenses, which can be used for further modernization. This accelerates the development of the business. Domestic business needs to be helped, because it is a domestic value and taxes".
The enterprise launched a new line of women's and men's sportswear. The demand is already there, the enterprise says: over the 25 years of GLASMAN's history, Kazakhstanis are confident in the quality of its products, preferring Kazakhstani brand clothing to Turkish and Italian manufacturers.

22.05.2024
Rail transportation between Kazakhstan and China grows by 14%
Images | railways.kz
The volume of transportation by rail between Kazakhstan and China reached 10.1 million tons in January-April of this year. This figure increased by 14% compared to the same period of the previous year. At the same time, exports increased by 21%, to 4.5 million tons, press-service of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company reports.
Transportation through the Altynkol-Khorgos border crossing increased by 8% compared to last year, to 4.2 million tons. Including exports - by 42%, to 1.5 million tons.
Through the Dostyk station, 5.9 million tons were transferred to the PRC and back, which is 18% higher than last year. Exports increased by 13%, to 3 million tons.

22.05.2024
Uzbekistan's trade turnover volume with US grows in 1Q2024
Trade turnover volume between Uzbekistan and the US amounted to $205.7 million from January through March 2024, Trend reports.
It dropped 29.4 percent year-over-year to $158.9 million in January–March 2023, according to Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency.
The US ranked eleventh among the countries with the largest volume of foreign trade turnover in Uzbekistan.
The volume of exports to the US amounted to $45.7 million, while imports to Uzbekistan reached $159.9 million from January through March 2024.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s trade turnover with the US reached $115.5 million from January through February 2024. The volume of exports amounted to $27.9 million, while imports reached $87.6 million during this period.
US foreign trade turnover in Uzbekistan was 12th during this time.

22.05.2024
DBK to finance agribusiness projects worth 1.2 trillion tenge
This was reported to the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov by the Chairman of the Board of Development Bank of Kazakhstan JSC Marat Yelibayev during the working meeting, primeminister.kz reports.
Within the framework of realization of the Address of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the people "Economic course of Fair Kazakhstan" the Bank analyzed priority directions on development of agriculture, among which deep processing of meat, milk and grain, development of industrial greenhouse farming, construction of poultry farms, vegetable storages and meat cattle breeding enterprises.
Marat Elibayev reported on the readiness of the DBK in cooperation with second-tier banks and other financial institutions to provide financing for the implementation of investment projects in the agro-industrial complex for a total amount of 1 trillion 220 billion tenge.
Currently, the Bank has started to consider new projects of domestic investors.
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov instructed the Bank's management to prioritize investment projects aimed at ensuring food security, import substitution and increasing exports of domestic agricultural products.
It should be noted that the DBK already has experience in implementing projects in the agricultural sector. Among them are construction of a meat poultry farm in Akmola region, construction and modernization of oilseed processing plants. The Bank also financed the construction of the country's largest greenhouse complex in Turkestan region, the first stage of which is scheduled to be launched next year.

21.05.2024
Turkic Investment Fund officially started its activities
Images | primeminister.kz
The first inaugural meeting of the Board of Governors of the Turkic Investment Fund (TIF) member countries was held in Istanbul (Turkey). Nurlan Baybazarov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy, became Kazakhstan's representative in the Council, primeminister.kz reports.
The Turkic Investment Fund is the first joint financial institution for economic integration of the Turkic world countries. Its initial capital will be $500 million. The main purpose of the fund is to develop economic and commercial relations between Turkic countries. According to estimates of the Turkish Ministry of Finance, by the end of 2024 the Turkic states will occupy an important place in the world economy, reaching an economic volume of $1.9 trillion and a population of 178 million people.
Nurlan Baybazarov noted the special importance of the development of Turkic integration for Kazakhstan.
The government of Kazakhstan fully supports the start of the fund's activities. I am confident that it will become a catalyst for economic growth and development of the participating countries, will contribute to the deepening of investment cooperation and effective interaction in the implementation of joint projects," he said.
The fund will focus on supporting joint projects in various sectors. They will cover such areas as infrastructure, renewable energy, agriculture, tourism, IT and others.
The implementation of such projects will be aimed at creating new jobs and diversifying the economy. Cooperation under the fund will allow Kazakhstan to receive funding, grants and technical assistance to launch socially important projects, as well as strengthen trade and economic interaction with members of the Organisation of Turkic States.
Recall that the agreement on the establishment of the Turkic Investment Fund was signed at the extraordinary summit of the Organisation of Turkic States on 16 March 2023 in Ankara. The founding countries were Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkey.

21.05.2024
Ministry of Trade and Integration: Geography of non-resource exports expanded to 135 countries
The Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev reported on measures to support domestic exporters of non-resource products at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the results of last year, the number of exported non-resource goods increased by 278 items. Permanent active exporters from 2019 became 300 more companies: from 460 to 760.
According to the Minister, the geography of exports has expanded to 135 countries. In particular, deliveries of finished products to Asian countries have increased: to China by 8%, to South Korea by 26%, to Vietnam by 46%.
At the same time, with the growth of exports of services by 29%, there is a decline in the supply of industrial goods, such as copper, ferroalloys, zinc, silver, petroleum products. The Ministry of Trade attributes this decline to external factors: volatility of world prices, lower demand and increased competition in the target market.
At the same time, physical volumes of supplies of processed agricultural products have increased: flour by 1.1%, sunflower oil by more than 55.5%, beverages by 42.8%.
The export of food products is of particular importance, as 80% of exporters in this sector are small and medium-sized businesses. Moreover, small investment investments and their quick turnover make the food industry more profitable compared to capital-intensive industries. In order to achieve the target of $45bn by 2029, the following key areas have been identified for increasing exports. First and foremost, the focus is on China. We set a goal to increase exports of finished products 2.5 times in the medium term and reach $12.5 billion," Arman Shakkaliyev said.
The government will continue in-depth work on increasing trade turnover with the EAEU and Central Asian countries. For this purpose, the necessary infrastructure of cross-border trade is being created.
The government is also working on increasing the supply of high-margin goods to the Middle East countries. These are chilled lamb, poultry meat and offal products, i.e. goods for which there is a high demand.
European Union markets, which are ready to buy Kazakhstani food and organic products, are also a priority.
We are launching a trade accelerator on the basis of QazTrade JSC together with professional market participants, which will structure niche trade flows. This will be preceded by the conclusion of long-term contracts for the supply of products with advance payments for the forward purchase of a guaranteed volume of export products. For effective implementation, the Ministry of Trade and Integration will undertake inter-ministerial coordination with the involvement of development institutions. Taking into account the current situation, it is proposed to use off-budget funding by instruments of NUH Baiterek JSC. Thus, to stimulate business and increase the number of active exporters, we have formed an infrastructure for the development and promotion of non-resource exports," the Minister reported.
Following the experience of advanced countries, Kazakhstan established an export credit agency this year, which offers business entities a range of insurance and financial support measures at all stages of the export cycle.
In order to reduce the dependence of export flows on external factors, financial measures will be oriented to support goods of deeper processing.
Service measures are concentrated on the basis of QazTrade JSC, which annually cover more than 450 companies. Over the past three years, for vegetable oils and fats alone, exports have grown 2.2 times, fertilisers 1.7 times and mutton 4.4 times.
According to our calculations, for every 1 tenge spent on export support, there is 500 tenge of export revenue. At the same time, the average annual volume of support for service goods and services is about KZT2.3bn, or 0.02% of non-resource exports. While the average figure for countries with similar economies is 0.11%," the head of the Ministry of Trade stressed.
The priority task of the department is also to increase the recognition of products. On the instructions of the Head of State in early May a trade representative office of "QazTrade" was registered in XUAR (Urumqi). In the UAE on the territory of the national pavilion located on the site of EXPO Dubai "Qazaq Trade House" began to function. In addition, participation of Kazakhstani companies in two major exhibitions in China is planned: in Urumqi and Shanghai.
The Minister of Trade and Integration stressed the importance of creating competitive conditions for domestic business through optimising logistics costs and improving its efficiency. For this purpose, together with government agencies and organisations, a Roadmap for the development of export potential has been developed, a methodology for transporting export goods with a focus on processed products and their seasonality has been developed and submitted to the national railway operator for consideration. In order to reduce the cost of transporting Kazakhstani products, the approach to the instrument of reimbursement of expenses on the principle: "shipped - paid" is being revised, with priority given to the export commodity, direction and route.
One of the drivers of export revenues for the country's economy is the services sector, where export volumes last year totalled $10.3 billion. To date, a passportisation has been carried out and a register of 320 export-oriented service companies has been compiled. IT, oilfield services and medical services are in priority.
The main support measures for businesses working in this direction will be reimbursement of costs for marketing promotion of services, obtaining international certification, as well as legal and technical support.
We will continue to work on increasing the volume of non-resource exports, with a focus on agro-industrial complex goods. And we will also structure approaches to support exporters, with a focus on supporting more deeply processed goods. The implementation of all these measures will increase the number of active exporters by 120 companies and ensure this year's growth of non-resource exports by 6%," Arman Shakkaliyev summarised.

