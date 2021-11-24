Sufficient supply of gasoline and diesel fuel formed in Kazakhstan

Images | neftegaz.ru

Last week, Almaty airport confirmed information from KazTAG agency that it may suspend refueling of transit cargo flights. Taking into account that a third of airlines' expenses are spent on the purchase of aviation fuel, it can be assumed that this will certainly affect the cost of tickets. On the eve of the New Year holidays, this will be a "pleasant surprise" for passengers.

In October, airlines and major airports had no confirmed volumes for November. The head of state also openly announced that there is a serious shortage of fuel in the domestic market.

To stabilize the current situation, the aviation industry of Kazakhstan is forced to import significant volumes of fuel from Russia. Taking into account transportation, the cost of aviation fuel in Kazakhstan is much higher than in other states of the world.

As KazTAG had reported, National Company KazMunayGas JSC in assessing the cost of aviation fuel is guided by the industry review by Argus Caspian Market. The editors decided to compare the current cost of aviation fuel:

- at the beginning of 2021 the price of aviation fuel in Kazakhstan was 25% lower than the world average (about $ 400 in Kazakhstan and about $ 500 in Europe), but by the end of October prices in Kazakhstan already exceeded the world level by 17% (about $ 900 in Kazakhstan);

- as KazTAG found out, the cost of jet fuel in Europe is about $ 720 per ton, in China $ 750 per ton, in Russia $ 710 per ton, in Kyrgyzstan $ 750 per ton, and in Uzbekistan $ 800 per ton.