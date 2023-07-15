The government is implementing a big project — S.Zhumangarin on preferential lending to farmers

Images | Depositphotos

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin held a meeting with residents of Sarzhansai village of Martuk district of Aktobe region, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.





There are many entrepreneurs in the village who have received preferential loans under the state program «Auyl Amanaty» to create their own farms. At a specialized fair, Akim of Aktobe region Yeraly Tugzhanov acquainted the Deputy Prime Minister with the products of personal subsidiary farms that received support under the program.





During the meeting with the villagers, Serik Zhumangarin spoke about the work carried out by the government to curb prices for socially important food products and the measures taken to develop the production of food products in Kazakhstan.





According to the Minister of Trade and Integration, the main reason for the price increase is import dependence on a number of social food products, for example, sugar, milk, poultry meat, sunflower oil, and the lack of a sufficient number of vegetable storages.





«The government is currently implementing a large project — preferential lending to farmers at a low interest rate for the construction of dairy farms, poultry farms, vegetable storages. Within the framework of the project, 100 billion tenge has been allocated this year for the construction of 65 dairy farms, next year another 50 farms are planned», — S. Zhumangarin said.





It is also planned to implement irrigation projects, construction of vegetable storages and poultry farms in 2024. All these measures will help to minimize the country's import dependence on basic foodstuffs.





During the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister told the residents of Sarzhansai village about how it is planned to solve problems with irrigation water. According to the Deputy Prime Minister, a working group has been established to study and find ways to solve the problem of water resources in Kazakhstan. Experts from China and Israel will be invited to work together.





«According to preliminary estimates, we have enough water, but we do not know how to save it. We will work on the development and application of water—saving technologies», — said the head of MTI.





The participants of the meeting raised the issues of subsidizing the purchase of agricultural machinery, state support for the construction of vegetable storages, lack of water for raising livestock and many others. Particular attention was paid to the problem of the seizure of lands used for other purposes.





«The state is actively working on the return of land. Last year 5.4 million hectares were returned to the property. This year, another 5 million hectares are planned, of which 1.6 million hectares have already been returned», — the Deputy Prime Minister said.





At a personal reception, citizens asked to assist in the promotion of high-tech medical equipment and the improvement of the region. Serik Zhumangarin listened attentively to all the questions and instructed to transfer them to the competent state bodies for study. Following the meeting with residents, the Deputy Prime Minister held a briefing for local media.





As part of a working trip to the Aktobe region, the head of MTI also visited the enterprises of the region.