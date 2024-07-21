19.07.2024, 16:11 4876
Tourist flow in East Kazakhstan region increased by 2.7%
The Government of Kazakhstan has allocated an additional 22.7 billion tenge from the emergency reserve to eliminate the consequences of spring floods and the restoration of destroyed infrastructure facilities. The corresponding decree was signed by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
Funds will be directed to akimats for restoration, reconstruction, construction of roads, as well as bridges and culverts in Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.
In particular, 31 projects will be implemented in Aktobe region, including repair of culverts on Irgiz-Nura, Irgiz-Kutikol, Kumtogai roads, road to Wil village, reconstruction of the bridge across the Wil river, construction of a bridge crossing in Aike village of Aitekebi district.
In Akmola region, reconstruction of the section of the highway to the city of Atbasar, the highway Atbasar-Sochinskoye, repair of the highway Zhaltyr-Makinsk, access to the village of Koluton, Zhambyl and other settlements will be carried out. In total 14 directions.
In Kostanay region funds will be used for 22 directions of repair and reconstruction of roads, bridges and about 10 culverts.
In North-Kazakhstan region it is planned to repair 10 roads, including in the direction of Kokshetau-Omsk, as well as to conduct average repair of culverts on 22 km.
The allocated funds will allow local executive bodies to timely restore the affected sections of roads after floods, ensuring safe movement of the population.
It should be noted that on July 17, 2024 Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting on the restoration of housing and infrastructure after floods. During the meeting, Head of the Government instructed to accelerate the pace of recovery work, mobilize people and equipment to promptly solve the problems.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.07.2024, 14:44 4556
Kazakhstan signs $75mln worth meat export contracts with China
Kazakhstan’s Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparbayev held a meeting with the top managers of CITIC Construction and Beijing Capital Agro for discussing meat exports issues, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Those attending the meeting were also the representatives of local companies - LLP Meat Processing and Service, Elimai Kokpekti, Astana Agroproduct, Agro Silk Way, Zhake Peasant Farm, and Kazakhstan Meat Union.
The Kazakh minister underlined the importance of the Kazakh-Chinese partnership in agriculture.
China has been one our major trade partner in agriculture. In 2023, agricultural commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and China made $1.3 billion, which is 67% more against 2022. The volume of agricultural exports to China rose twofold and reached $1 billion," Aidarbek Saparov said.
In his words, Kazakhstan’s exports to China include cereals and oil crops, vegetable edible oils.
However, we see enormous potential for increasing volumes of exports through livestock products," he noted, highlighting that Kazakhstan creates conditions for effective use and development of export potential, manufacture of ecologically safe products and feed production.
This year, in line with the President’s instruction, the ministry stepped up the work on diversification of crop lands, with forage crop lands enlarged by 314 hectares.
In February 2024, the government of China lifted restrictions on the export of meat products from Kazakhstan’s southeastern regions, which enabled to resume beef exports to China in June. Three new contracts worth $75 million are expected to the signed.
Chinese companies expressed interest in a long-term collaboration with Kazakhstan in purchase of beef and cattle.
For instance, Beijing Capital Agro intends to invest over $600 million in beef cattle production till 2030. The project will let set up new feeding platforms, more than 600 peasant farms. More than 3,500 people are expected to be employed within the project’s implementation.
At the end of the meeting, Meat Processing and Service company LLP, Agro silk Way and Astana Agroproduct entered into three contracts with China on meat exports and live cattle delivery.
18.07.2024, 11:38 4706
Kazakhstan becomes major durum wheat supplier to EU
According to a report by the European Commission, in 2024-2025, the share of durum wheat supplies from Kazakhstan to the European Union in the first two weeks of July increased to 68.5%, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the European Commission, the share of durum wheat supplies from Kazakhstan to the EU increased to 68.5% or 19,062 tons. These figures for 2023-2024 were 26.5% and 10,341 tons, respectively.
In addition to Kazakhstan, the top 3 durum wheat suppliers are Türkiye and Canada.
Kazakhstan - 68.5% or 19,062 tons
Türkiye - 27.7% or 7,704 tons
Canada - 3.7% or 1,043 tons.
12.07.2024, 18:55 31196
National Bank of Kazakhstan reduces base rate to 14.25%
The Monetary Policy Committee of the National Bank of Kazakhstan decreased the base rate by 25 basis points and has set it at 14.25% with a corridor of +/-1 percentage point, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Annual inflation continued to gradually decline in May and June of this year, developing within the forecasts of the National Bank below their central value. Inflation expectations of the population have decreased after the April high values. The external inflationary background is becoming less favorable due to rising world food prices and accelerating inflation in Russia. Pro-inflationary pressure remains in the domestic economy due to persistent domestic demand supported by fiscal stimulus and consumer lending, as well as ongoing reform of regulated prices.
The National Bank will monitor incoming data, including the stable part of inflation and the trajectory of convergence of overall inflation to the target. As part of the upcoming forecasting round in August, the emerging balance of risks will be assessed, including the parameters of fiscal policy, as well as the effect of monetary easing due to the exchange rate factor. Moderately tight monetary conditions will be maintained for a long time to consolidate the trend of slowing price growth and achieve the inflation target of 5%.
Annual inflation decreased to 8.4% in June 2024 and was within the forecasts of the National Bank below their central value. Lower food inflation and the reduced pace of implementation of tariff reform were the main contribution to the slowdown in price growth. Nevertheless, among the components of annual inflation, the prices of paid services continue to show the greatest growth amid the ongoing Tariff-for-Investment program and the rise in price of market services.
Monthly inflation in June continued to slow down to 0.4%, falling below the historical average (0.5%). The indicators of core and seasonally adjusted inflation increased slightly in June after a decrease in previous months.
Inflation expectations of the population remain volatile: they decreased from the high values as of April, but increased slightly in June amid some weakening of the exchange rate. By the end of 2024, professional financial market participants expect lower inflation than before, reacting to the downward trajectory of actual price growth.
The external inflationary environment is becoming less favorable. The cost of food on world markets has continued to gradually rise in recent months after a significant decline over the previous year. In particular, prices for vegetable oils and dairy products have increased.
External monetary conditions remain tight. The Fed does not plan to cut rates until there are clear signs that inflation is approaching the target. The ECB, in turn, in the context of a decrease in core inflation and inflation expectations, began to ease policy after holding rates unchanged for a long time. Amid the continued growth of current inflation, the Central Bank of Russia expects a longer period of maintaining tight monetary conditions and allows for key rate hike.
Economic growth according to the short-term economic indicator for January - May 2024 is estimated at 3.7% YoY. Business activity is supported by domestic and external demand. Continued fiscal stimulus, higher real wages, and increased investment in the non-resource sector contribute to steady domestic demand. The indicators of business activity monitored by the National Bank have been in a positive zone for several months in a row.
Pro-inflationary risks remain. From the external environment, they are due to higher inflation in Russia and an increase in world food prices; in the domestic environment, they are due to the uncertainty of fiscal policy parameters, continuation of reforms in regulated prices, te preservation of stable domestic demand with unanchored inflation expectations and growing consumer lending.
The National Bank will monitor incoming data, including the steady part of price growth and the trajectory of convergence of overall inflation to the target. The upcoming forecasting round will assess the emerging balance of risks, including fiscal policy parameters, as well as the effect of monetary easing due to the exchange rate factor.
Monetary conditions will be maintained moderately tight for a longer time to consolidate the trend of slowing price growth and achieve the inflation target of 5%.
The next planned base rate decision of the Monetary Policy Committee of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan will be announced on August 29, 2024 at 12:00 (Astana time).
12.07.2024, 13:57 30581
QR code for meat quality is introduced in Kazakhstan
The Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan is implementing a project to ensure full traceability of livestock products from farm to table, Kazinform News Agency cites the Ministry’s press service.
The ministry has developed a "Veterinary and Sanitary Examination of Meat" proposal to prevent the slaughter of animals for the purposes of carrying out slaughter-free veterinary inspections and post-slaughter veterinary and sanitary examinations of carcasses and organs.
The system automates the business processes of issuing a certificate of expertise after undergoing veterinary and sanitary expertise at slaughter facilities and at domestic trade facilities, as well as generates a QR code with information on the full life cycle of an animal.
The QR code is located in areas where meat is sold, thereby preventing the slaughter of animals without veterinary inspection and examination of carcasses and organs.
The project has now been launched and is being implemented in all regions and cities of republican significance. To date, 1,664 slaughter facilities, veterinary and sanitary examination laboratories, and trading facilities have been connected to it. Furthermore, more than 1,470 veterinarians, lab staff of the laboratory of veterinary sanitary expert examination, and state veterinary and sanitary inspectors are now registered in the system.
The use of QR codes has enabled the issuing of over 117,000 veterinary certificates of the form and 438,000 acts of expertise.
The system has already been successfully tested at the Sharbakty veterinary control point in the Pavlodar region bordering the Russian Federation.
Prior to this, the veterinary service of the Karaganda region had announced a pilot project involving the use of QR codes.
On top of that, a genetic center for livestock and crop production is to be established in Kazakhstan.
12.07.2024, 10:46 33536
Volume of aluminum exports increased 4.7 times
For four months of 2024, the volume of aluminum exports in physical terms increased 4.7 times - from 16 to 75.4 thousand tons. The growth was achieved due to an increase in demand from Azerbaijan by eight times (from 5.5 to 43.1 thousand tons), Uzbekistan - by 10.5 times (from 0.2 to 2.1 thousand tons), as well as the expansion of the geography of supplies to countries such as Belarus, Bulgaria, Italy, Poland, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
The only domestic producer of aluminum in Kazakhstan is JSC "Kazakhstan electrolysis plant" (Pavlodar).
10.07.2024, 19:52 33341
Kazakhstan has developed a standard for commercial facilities
Today, consumers are offered new goods and services, modern sales methods and forms of service are being introduced. In response to these changes, the Trade Committee of the Ministry of Trade and Integration, together with Kazstandart, the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, developed and put into effect the national standard ST RK 1754-2024 "Classification of commercial objects", press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The new standard fully complies with the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Regulation of Trade activities" and the Rules of internal trade. It updated the terms, established the classification of retail facilities and general requirements for them.
One example is the introduction of the new term "Vending machine", which refers to an automated device for the sale of goods and automatic preparation, sale of food products without the participation of the seller.
The standard also includes a clear classification of retail facilities, which now covers:
- multifunctional building (complex) in commercial activity;
- wholesale distribution center;
- shopping and entertainment center;
- shopping center;
- trading house;
- hypermarket;
- supermarket;
- minimarket;
- modernized trading market;
- shop (shop at home);
- outlet center;
- discount center;
- trading market;
- remote counter;
- tent (pavilion);
- kiosk;
- automatic;
- vending machine;
- car counter.
Kazstandart experts note that "Uniform criteria for the classification of retail facilities will help consumers navigate the market offers and choose places of purchase, taking into account their category and level of service".
The new standard contributes to the creation of a transparent and understandable system for all market participants, increasing convenience and comfort for consumers.
10.07.2024, 14:32 30751
Primary housing prices surge in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan has observed 2.2% rise in primary housing prices and 1% increase in secondary housing prices within the past 12 months. Compared to last June, rental housing prices increased by 5.2%, Kazinform News Agency learned from the National Statistics Bureau.
In regional breakdown, prices for primary housing soared by 9.5% in Aktobe region, by 7.2% - in Taldykorgan and by 7.1% - in Kyzylorda. As for secondary housing, the biggest rise is observed in Taldykorgan (28.1%), Karaganda (24.6%), Zhezkazgan (22.6%) and in Petropavlovsk (22.5%).
The number of real estate purchase agreements reached 32,943 in June 2024. Of them, 8,058 are individual houses and 24,885 are apartments.
Compared to May 2024 (31,071), the number of deals rose by 6%. The biggest share of deals was registered in Almaty - 5,937 (18%), Astana - 4,812 (14.6%) and in Karaganda region - 2,716 (8.2%). The fewest number of deals (342 - 1%) was recorded in Ulytau region.
09.07.2024, 20:14 30496
Kyrgyzstan plans to export plums to China, Türkiye and Uzbekistan
Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Bakyt Torobaev, during a visit to the Osh region, held a meeting on the issue of processing and export of plums, Kabar reports.
Torobaev noted that the state pays special attention to the processing of agricultural products, and stated that he is ready to provide possible assistance to entrepreneurs and farmers.
The participants also discussed the issue of building enterprises for processing plums and producing prunes in the Aksy and Ala-Buka regionы and providing them with preferential loans.
In addition, interested parties were advised to register with the Cifer of the People's Republic of China to sell prunes.
