Trade between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan hit $1.5bn
Kazakhstan may increase exports of processed products to Kyrgyzstan by $100 million
We estimate the potential for increasing exports of Kazakh processed products to Kyrgyzstan in excess of $ 100 million. These are mainly products of the food, chemical, machine-building, pharmaceutical, metallurgical industries", - the Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan noted.
Right now, investors are being invited to participate in projects to expand infrastructure and build new facilities", - Rapil Zhoshybayev said.
The creative industry is a new sector of the economy, and we consider it one of the beneficiaries of growth in the coming years. To develop this new direction, the concept of creative economy for 2022-2026 has been approved in Kyrgyzstan", - Kanat Abdrakhmanov shared at the business forum.
KZT240bln to be spent on Balkhash town's development
Our goal is to create a tourist cluster in Balkhash. The draft comprehensive plan has been submitted for approval", - he added.
As per the President’s instruction, we are working today on building infrastructure for new enterprises. More than 3,000 permanent jobs will be created. The case of Saran town will be applied in regards to other single-industry towns, with the consideration of their peculiarities," the Governor added.
Kazakhstan exports processed goods to 106 countries around the world
Last year, we reached a record level of exports of processed products at $26.5 billion. This trend has continued this year", - the Vice Minister said.
Each measure shows the result in the form of a return on the invested budget money. So, according to the acceleration program, the refund for one budget tenge amounted to 158 tenge, for withdrawal to marketplaces - 213 tenge, for service support measures - 652 tenge", - the Vice Minister of Trade and Integration cited such data at a briefing in the CCS.
Kazakhstan producers interested in exporting goods to Qatar market - Alikhan Smailov
Astana intends to maintain and strengthen the high level of interaction with Doha in both bilateral and multilateral formats," - the Prime Minister said.
Currently, a large number of Kazakh companies - producers of meat and meat products, as well as food products in general express interest in exporting their goods to the Qatari market. In this regard, I believe it is advisable to accelerate the procedures for the harmonization of halal certificates between our countries," - Alikhan Smailov said.
Kazakhstan seeks to expand export to Saudi Arabia
Work is ongoing to expand the list of companies with potential to export to Saudi Arabia. The list includes 34 companies producing meat and honey," said Torebayev, speaking at a briefing.
Kazakh capital to host IV Coal Industry Forum of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan-Singapore trade turnover up 65% last year
Trade and economic cooperation is the core of our relations. Singapore is the largest trade and investment partner of Kazakhstan in the ASEAN region. Last year, the trade turnover was up 65% and amounted to $2bn. The total investments have risen six times in recent years; over 230 companies and joint enterprises are operating in Kazakhstan," said Smailov.
There are all the necessary conditions for greater relationships," said Smailov, adding that major Singaporean companies are increasing their presence in Kazakhstan.
Singaporean company to build phosphate fertilizer plant in Zhambyl region
