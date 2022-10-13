Система Orphus

Turkish companies interested in mining in Kazakhstan – Industry Ministry

12.10.2022, 18:18 2391
Turkish companies take interest in development of deposits in Kazakhstan, Industry and Infrastructure Minister Kairbek Usskenbayev told, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Nine plants are under construction together with Turkish companies, of which three are to be opened by the yearend. Turkiye’s companies also take interest in mining. Seven companies are involved in this area, three more major companies expressed their interest in nickel and other deposits. We work on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route crossing Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia," the Kazakh industry and infrastructure minister said.

 
He went on to say that a plant is being built in the special economic zone in Astana. Its construction will be fully competed by next November.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


relevant news

Kazakhstan ratifies agreement on free trade zone with Iran

12.10.2022, 20:46 2076
Kazakhstan ratifies agreement on free trade zone with Iran
Images | akorda.kz
The Kazakh Head of State signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the ratification of the Protocol to the Interim Agreement of May 17, 2018, leading to the establishment of a free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union and its member States as well as Iran, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakhstan- Türkiye commodity turnover reached $3.5bln in 7 months of 2022

12.10.2022, 19:45 2141
Kazakhstan- Türkiye commodity turnover reached $3.5bln in 7 months of 2022
Images | akorda.kz
Commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Türkiye has reached $3.5bln in seven months of 2022, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said it at the briefing for mass media in Akorda today after the talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Kazinform reports.
 

The fourth meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council took place today within the visit of the President of Türkiye. The sides exchanged views on the most important issues. The meeting was substantive. Upon completion of the event, we have signed a number of intergovernmental documents called to raise our ties in various spheres to a new level. The bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation is the core of our ties. Our relations in these areas are developing dynamically, especially in the military sphere," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

 
The President noted that commodity turnover between the two countries increased by 33% and exceeded $4bln last year.
 

Türkiye is one the five largest trade partners of Kazakhstan. In seven months of 2022, our bilateral trade has increased by 66% and reached $3.5bln. We intend to raise commodity turnover to $10bln This is the strategic threshold set to our countries. Turkish businesses have invested $4.35bln in Kazakhstan economy, and Kazakhstan injected $1.13bln in Turkish economy. In general, Türkiye joined top 10 largest investors of Kazakhstan as per the last year results," the Head of State concluded.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Türkiye's companies to funnel $200mln of investment in Kazakh agro-industrial complex

12.10.2022, 19:26 2211
$200mln is expected to be invested by Turkish companies in the agro-industrial complex of Kazakhstan, agriculture minister Yerbol Karashukeev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Our relations with Türkiye are at the very high level. In seven months of this year, the exports and imports rose twofold. Kazakh exports doubled, whereas imports from Turkiye were up 60%. Trade dynamics is high as of now," said Karashukeev.

 
He went on to note that Türkiye is planning to implement a number of major projects in Kazakhstan.
 

Turkish investors intend to invest in the agro-industrial complex. This includes some major projects. Over $200mln worth of investment is expected. Among the projects are leather processing, cultivating garden crops. Agriculture Ministry provides necessary support," said the minister.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Türkiye ready to assist Kazakhstan in constructing shipbuilding plant

12.10.2022, 19:14 2301
President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced the readiness of his country to assist Kazakhstan in constructing a shipbuilding plant, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
The Turkish leader stressed that the two countries intend to increase trade turnover to $5bn in the short term, and to $10bn in the longest term.
 

We are also ready to assist in building a shipbuilding plant so as to strengthen Kazakhstan’s transport fleet in the Caspian Sea and to produce ships of different specifications," said Erdoğan.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakhstan, Qatar tentatively agreed on meat exports

12.10.2022, 11:45 2536
Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin briefed about the plans in the field of Kazakhstan-Qatar trade-economic cooperation, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Being the co-Chairman of the Kazakhstan-Qatar Intergovernmental Commission, I have thoroughly studied the documents signed by my predecessors. There is a tentative agreement on export of mutton, frozen meat and on dairy cows breeding," he said.

 
Earlier, Kazinform reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Airport of Astana, who arrived in our country for a state visit.
 
On October 13, Qatari Amir will participate in the VI Summit of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakhstan, Qatar to sign two important agrts in mutual trade

12.10.2022, 10:41 2631
Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin briefed about the documents to be signed during the state visit of the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
In his words, the sides will sign two important documents. One of them is a framework agreement on trade-economic cooperation which will create a legal framework for further trade-economic interaction. The second document is the agreement in the field of standardization and metrology.
 

This document is of high importance, in terms of recognition of our commodities at the markets," Zhumangarin said.

 
Earlier, Kazinform reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Airport of Astana, who had arrived in our country for a state visit.
 
On October 13, Qatari Amir will participate in the VI Summit of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Well-known Qatari bank to open branch in Kazakhstan

12.10.2022, 10:26 2721

Qatar invested about USD 50 mln into the economy of Kazakhstan," Deputy PM - Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin said.

 
Over the past years, Qatar invested some USD 50 mln in Kazakhstan. He said that a medical facility was built in Almaty.
 
He noted the commodity turnover between the states is far from perfect. For the past 8 months, the sales between reached USD 3 mln.
 
The Minister also said that the well-known Qatari bank plans to open its affiliate in Kazakhstan. Various Qatari financial institutions are registered at the AIFC.
 
As earlier reported, yesterday Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who arrived in Kazakhstan for a state visit, at the airport in Astana. On October 13 Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will take part in the VI CICA Summit.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


AFSA’s World Investor Week brings together 5,000 participants

11.10.2022, 12:38 3371
AFSA’s World Investor Week brings together 5,000 participants
Images | aifc.kz
Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) has closed World Investor Week (WIW) themed "Sustaining Resilience Investing" by engaging around 5,000 participants from 20 countries and holding 30 events featuring over 100 speakers.
 
A series of forums, including ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) Investment Forum, Islamic Finance Forum, New Financial Instruments Forum, Digital Assets Investment Forum and others were held within the framework of the event. AFSA raised topics of investor resilience, fraud prevention, sustainable finance, crypto literacy and smart investing. The Astana Financial Services Authority works to establish an environment that delivers fair and transparent financial and capital markets by ensuring registration, authorisation, supervision and overall regulation of firms. In addition, AFSA promotes and provides the necessary framework for protection of rights of financial services consumers, the AIFC’s official website reads.
 
One of the main events at the ESG Investment Forum was a panel session organised by the AIFC Green Finance Centre "National ESG Club as a platform for sustainable business". The participants exchanged views on the ongoing work to promote and implement the principles of sustainable development and discussed such trending topics as the development of a Strategy to achieve carbon neutrality in Kazakhstan until 2060.
 
World Investor Week is held annually under the auspices of IOSCO, the International Organisation of Securities Commissions. Its main goal is to encourage a behaviour whereby people have more understanding of financial risks, embrace financial education and are able to invest smart.
 

World Investor Week is one of the key annual events in the AIFC and AFSA is committed to continue promoting investor education and protection. Throughout the events we have emphasized the key messages of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions which are the basis for financial literacy, such as avoiding "get rich quick" and "can't lose" schemes; not investing based solely on a celebrity endorsement; verifying that an investment company is licensed; understanding that risk exists in all investments; overcoming financial shocks with an adequate emergency fund; conducting research before investing to protect against financial scams etc.," - said AFSA Chief Executive Officer Nurkhat Kushimov.

 
AFSA was the organizer of the World Investor Week. Co-organizers and contributors included the AIFC Authority, AIFC Court and International Arbitration Centre, Green Finance Centre, Astana International Exchange, Bureau for Continuing Professional Development, Tech Hub, and AIFC Business Connect.
 
Reference:
 
The Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) is the independent regulator of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), which is established in accordance with the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Astana International Financial Centre" for the purposes of regulating financial services and related activities in the AIFC. AFSA administers the AIFC Regulations and Rules and is responsible for the authorisation, registration, recognition and supervision of financial firms and market institutions in the AIFC.
 
Over 1,500 firms from 65 countries are registered in the AIFC. These firms provide banking, insurance, investment, professional and other services. The range of financial services offered at the AIFC is comparable to the list of services available in long-established financial centers of the world, such as London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai and others. www.afsa.kz
 
The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that began operations in 2018. In accordance with the 2025 Development Strategy, the key task of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and South Caucasus. www.aifc.kz
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Most read