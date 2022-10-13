Turkish companies interested in mining in Kazakhstan – Industry Ministry

Images | aifc.kz

Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) has closed World Investor Week (WIW) themed "Sustaining Resilience Investing" by engaging around 5,000 participants from 20 countries and holding 30 events featuring over 100 speakers.

A series of forums, including ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) Investment Forum, Islamic Finance Forum, New Financial Instruments Forum, Digital Assets Investment Forum and others were held within the framework of the event. AFSA raised topics of investor resilience, fraud prevention, sustainable finance, crypto literacy and smart investing. The Astana Financial Services Authority works to establish an environment that delivers fair and transparent financial and capital markets by ensuring registration, authorisation, supervision and overall regulation of firms. In addition, AFSA promotes and provides the necessary framework for protection of rights of financial services consumers, the AIFC’s official website reads.

One of the main events at the ESG Investment Forum was a panel session organised by the AIFC Green Finance Centre "National ESG Club as a platform for sustainable business". The participants exchanged views on the ongoing work to promote and implement the principles of sustainable development and discussed such trending topics as the development of a Strategy to achieve carbon neutrality in Kazakhstan until 2060.

World Investor Week is held annually under the auspices of IOSCO, the International Organisation of Securities Commissions. Its main goal is to encourage a behaviour whereby people have more understanding of financial risks, embrace financial education and are able to invest smart.

World Investor Week is one of the key annual events in the AIFC and AFSA is committed to continue promoting investor education and protection. Throughout the events we have emphasized the key messages of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions which are the basis for financial literacy, such as avoiding "get rich quick" and "can't lose" schemes; not investing based solely on a celebrity endorsement; verifying that an investment company is licensed; understanding that risk exists in all investments; overcoming financial shocks with an adequate emergency fund; conducting research before investing to protect against financial scams etc.," - said AFSA Chief Executive Officer Nurkhat Kushimov.

AFSA was the organizer of the World Investor Week. Co-organizers and contributors included the AIFC Authority, AIFC Court and International Arbitration Centre, Green Finance Centre, Astana International Exchange, Bureau for Continuing Professional Development, Tech Hub, and AIFC Business Connect.

Reference:

The Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) is the independent regulator of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), which is established in accordance with the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Astana International Financial Centre" for the purposes of regulating financial services and related activities in the AIFC. AFSA administers the AIFC Regulations and Rules and is responsible for the authorisation, registration, recognition and supervision of financial firms and market institutions in the AIFC.

Over 1,500 firms from 65 countries are registered in the AIFC. These firms provide banking, insurance, investment, professional and other services. The range of financial services offered at the AIFC is comparable to the list of services available in long-established financial centers of the world, such as London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai and others. www.afsa.kz

The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that began operations in 2018. In accordance with the 2025 Development Strategy, the key task of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and South Caucasus. www.aifc.kz