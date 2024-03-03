Vice Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Timur Karagoyshin, met with representatives of LEO GROUP CO., LTD

Tell a friend

The participants discussed further collaboration on the construction of a factory for industrial pumps production, focusing on rational water usage and storage, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.





Attendees included CEO of Leo Mining Investment Co., LTD Chen Xin, CEO of LLC ACQUAER Igor Bachurin, Assistant to the Chairman of LEO GROUP CO., LTD Wu Jiang, as well as leadership from the Industrial and Construction and the Housing and Utilities Sector Committees of the Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





The Chinese side presented their manufacturing of large and medium-sized pumps for urban water supply and drainage, water storage projects, and extensive water transfer initiatives. They expressed intentions for ongoing collaboration and support in the development of the country's industrial complex.





The meeting highlighted Kazakhstan's interest in deep localization of production using advanced technologies for the comfortable provision of citizens in water supply and distribution.





LEO GROUP is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange under the code 002131. LEO pumps are distributed to over 140 countries and regions in Europe, North, Central and South America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Their products play a crucial role in various sectors, including water resource management, energy, petrochemicals, metallurgy, mining, fire protection, heating and ventilation, agriculture irrigation, and municipal water supply and drainage.