This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Vice Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Timur Karagoyshin, met with representatives of LEO GROUP CO., LTD
relevant news
Kazakh diesel-electric locomotives began to be supplied to Mongolia
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Eight projects are planned to be launched in the manufacturing industry of the Kyzylorda region
In 2024, it is planned to launch eight projects in the manufacturing industry, attracting investments in the amount of about 10 billion tenge and creating 165 permanent jobs. In particular, the production of building materials will be established - energy-saving glass, gas blocks, asphalt concrete," the directorate said in a statement.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
"Industrial Construction" Forum to Boost the Development of the Construction Sector
Approximately 43% of Kazakhstan's territory is considered seismic hazard areas. For over a year and a half, ongoing work has been dedicated to developing the Construction Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The draft code features a special chapter dedicated to design and construction in areas of increased seismic risk. We have tried to incorporate the experiences of Europe and other countries with a high risk of seismic activity," Kulbayev remarked.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
KazCenter for HCS discussed financing possibilities for water supply and wastewater projects with the French Agency AF
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan reveals non-primary export figures for 2023
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to invest 50bln tenge in RES projects in 2024
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
National Bank gives Kazakhstani economic growth and inflation forecasts
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Production of ceramic bricks has increased by 70%
In 2023, the volume of ceramic brick production reached three million cubic meters, marking a 70.9% increase over 2022", the report states.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
26.02.2024, 16:37KazCenter for HCS discussed financing possibilities for water supply and wastewater projects with the French Agency AFKazCenter for HCS discussed financing possibilities for water supply and wastewater projects with the French Agency AF 26.02.2024, 15:5432476Kazakhstan reveals non-primary export figures for 2023 26.02.2024, 11:5932306Kazakhstan to invest 50bln tenge in RES projects in 2024 26.02.2024, 17:4630396Gennady Golovkin named new president of Kazakh National Olympic Committee 28.02.2024, 09:2327996Kazakhstan Took Part in the High-level Segment of the Conference on Disarmament 02.02.2024, 16:14Alikhan Smailov and Abdulla Aripov discuss cooperation in water sector and strengthening of industrial cooperation104321Alikhan Smailov and Abdulla Aripov discuss cooperation in water sector and strengthening of industrial cooperation 02.02.2024, 08:05101596Heads of Government of Kazakhstan and Russia hold talks in Almaty 12.02.2024, 13:4887616A Pianist from Uzbekistan to Perform in the Capital 09.02.2024, 19:5285206Over 20 flights delayed at Astana airport 09.02.2024, 14:548009648 road sections closed down as snowstorms batter 10 regions