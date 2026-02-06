05.02.2026, 11:25 7741
Why 2027 could change Kazakhstan’s energy balance
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan is set to fully cover its domestic electricity needs by the end of the first quarter of 2027, with a stable surplus expected by 2029, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Government’s press service.
The ministry is implementing several major projects that will allow Kazakhstan to fully meet electricity demand by 2027, with a stable surplus expected by 2029. On the President’s instructions, a clean-coal generation development project is being prepared, including plans to build a new power plant in Kurchatov and Ekibastuz GRES-3. At the same time, existing infrastructure is being upgraded. In 2026 alone, more than 2.6 GW of new capacity is expected to come online. All these efforts are aimed at ensuring the reliability, efficiency, and sustainability of the national power system," Akkenzhenov said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
05.02.2026, 10:58 8471
Kazakh Foreign Minister Participates in the Critical Minerals Ministerial
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev took part in the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial Conference at the invitation of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was attended by representatives from more than 50 countries and executives of Kazakhstan`s mining companies, and featured remarks by U.S. Vice President JD Vance.
During the conference, participants exchanged views on diversifying and strengthening global supply chains for critical minerals, as well as on enhancing international cooperation in their extraction, processing, and logistics.
In his remarks, Foreign Minister shared with Kazakhstan’s potential in the field of critical minerals and the country’s readiness to make a practical contribution to building reliable and resilient global supply chains. He emphasized that Kazakhstan possesses substantial mineral resources, a developed industrial base for their processing, modern infrastructure, a stable political system, and a predictable regulatory environment.
It was noted that Kazakhstan is capable of supplying finished products derived from 20 of the 60 critical minerals included in the list of the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), which are in demand in strategic sectors of the global economy.
Special attention was given to the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on Critical Minerals between Kazakhstan and the United States, signed following the visit of the Head of State to Washington, DC, in November 2025. This document became the first agreement of its kind in Central Asia and provides for the development of processing capacities in Kazakhstan, technology transfer, and expanded access of Kazakh products to the U.S. market.
The conference brought together more than 30 heads of foreign ministries and relevant agencies from G7 countries and member states of the Pax Silica initiative, as well as representatives of leading international companies.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.02.2026, 19:40 18926
Kazakhstan, Pakistan bolster cooperation in industry, agriculture, and investment
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that both nations possess significant industrial potential, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
Furthermore, both sides agreed to explore the prospects of resuming direct air links, a move considered vital for boosting business ties and tourism.
In the agricultural sector, we have signed important agreements facilitating the expansion of trade ties and the establishment of joint production facilities. Our countries possess significant industrial potential. I have invited Pakistani companies to establish production facilities in Kazakhstan. Presently, the areas of greatest interest are agricultural processing, pharmaceuticals, and the production of construction materials," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out.
The President also announced that an agreement has been reached to expand mutually beneficial partnerships in the defense industry.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.02.2026, 15:15 31101
Kazakhstan expands grain exports to Central and South Asia
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan retains its position as one of the major grain-exporting countries in the region, strengthening its export potential and expanding globally, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazakhstan Temir Zholy press service.
Between September 2025 and January 31, 2026, Kazakhstan exported 5.8 million tons of grain, 1 million up compared to the same period of the previous marketing year, with 4.8 million tons.
Kazakhstan exports primarily to the traditional markets of Central and South Asia.
Exports to Uzbekistan soared by up 49%, from 1.813 million tons to 2.702 million tons, while shipments to Kyrgyzstan went up 1.7 times, from 95,000 tons to 163,000 tons.
Exports to Afghanistan almost doubled from 216,000 tons to 416,000 tons.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.02.2026, 14:45 31336
Kazakhstan, China start development of Shymkent Oil Refinery expansion project
Images | depositphotos.com
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan and China have begun developing the Shymkent Oil Refinery Expansion Project, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Kazakh Ministry of Energy.
A delegation of the Kazakh Ministry, led by Daulet Arykbayev, Director of the Oil Transportation and Refining Department, participated in a strategic meeting in Qingdao, China, aimed at developing the feasibility study of the project to expand the production capacity of the Shymkent Oil Refinery to 12 million tons per year.
The sides approved the basic parameters of the project’s implementation. PetroKazakhstan Oil Products LLP, which operates Shymkent Oil Refinery, presented initial technical data, and the East China Engineering Design Institute confirmed its readiness to begin work in strict accordance with the approved technical specifications.
The sides confirmed the plant expansion configuration under the "6+6" scheme (two processing units of 6 million tons each), ensuring full integration of the new capacities with the existing facilities of the enterprise. The design is based on the previously agreed technical specifications and pre-feasibility study report.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.02.2026, 17:43 43231
Kazakhstan records slight inflation easing in January 2026
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Inflation rate in Kazakhstan eased to 12.2% in January 2026 versus 12.3% in December 2025. The monthly price growth reached 1% (0.9% in December), according to the Bureau of National Statistics, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In annual terms, food prices rose by 12.9% (down from 13.5% in December), and the cost of paid services increased by 12%. Non-food goods saw an 11.7% value appreciation (11.1% in December).
Food and non-alcoholic beverages were the primary drivers of annual inflation, contributing 5.4 percentage points. Significant pressure also came from the transport sector, which accounted for 1.1%, followed by personal care, social protection, miscellaneous goods and services, and clothing and footwear, which each added 1% to the total.
Over the course of the month, non-food prices climbed 1.2%. Paid services and food products went up 1.1% and 0.8%, respectively.
The highest annual inflation rate was recorded in the North Kazakhstan region at 14.3%. Elevated figures were also noted in the Akmola, Pavlodar, and Ulytau regions, all of which reported inflation at 13.5%.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.02.2026, 12:12 59056
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan explore new horizons for trade and economic co-op
Tell a friend
Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan discussed prospects for expanding trade, economic, investment, and transport cooperation, Qazinform News Agency cites the Trend.
The issue was reviewed during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan Beibut Atamkulov.
The parties acknowledged the continued positive trajectory of bilateral trade and reiterated their commitment to further boosting trade turnover under the Joint Programme, which aims to elevate mutual trade to $10 billion by 2030.
Additionally, discussions centered around preparations for the inaugural meeting of the Council of Regional Leaders, scheduled for 2026, as well as plans for organizing the "Made in Uzbekistan" and "Made in Kazakhstan" industrial exhibitions.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.01.2026, 21:35 82626
Kazakhstan Presents Its Energy Priorities and Reforms at the Athens Energy Summit
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece, Timur Sultangozhin, took part in the international forum "Athens Energy Summit - 2026," which brought together over 3,000 representatives of government authorities, energy companies, international organizations, analytical centers, and diplomatic circles. Participants included representatives of the Hellenic Ministry of Environment and Energy, the European Commission, the International Energy Agency, as well as executives of leading energy companies and sectoral associations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
In his address, the Ambassador emphasized that the energy sector is a key element of Kazakhstan’s sustainable development and an important component of global energy security. He noted that Kazakhstan consistently advocates for stability and predictability in global energy markets and remains a reliable and responsible partner for Europe amid growing geopolitical and climate challenges.
T.Sultangozhin informed the participants that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during the Fifth Meeting of the National Kurultai, outlined the priority areas for the modernization of the country’s energy policy. These include the development of traditional coal and gas generation, the rational use of water resources, and the diversification of energy export routes, including the promotion of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor.
Special attention was paid to issues related to the security of energy infrastructure. The Ambassador underlined that the resilience and protection of energy facilities are of critical importance for ensuring uninterrupted supplies and maintaining the stability of international markets.
It was noted that Kazakhstan holds leading global positions in terms of coal reserves and production, as well as uranium production, is actively developing renewable energy sources, and has embarked on the implementation of projects in the field of nuclear energy. The country also places priority on the digitalization of energy infrastructure and the development of cross-border transport connectivity as a factor in strengthening regional and global energy resilience.
During his remarks, the Ambassador also informed the forum participants about the large-scale political and economic reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan, aimed at strengthening institutional resilience, advancing technological modernization, and shaping a fair and balanced economic model.
In conclusion, T.Sultangozhin expressed Kazakhstan’s readiness to further develop bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the energy sector, emphasizing that Kazakhstan views Greece as an important partner within the European Union and the Eastern Mediterranean region.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.01.2026, 19:25 80336
Kuwait Is Interested in Importing Meat Products from Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Kuwait organized a visit of the representatives of the Kazakh company "Eurasia Agro Semey" to the State of Kuwait, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The company is implementing a project to build the largest meat processing plant in Kazakhstan.
During the visit, "Eurasia Agro Semey" signed a memorandum of cooperation with Kuwaiti company "ALMARAI National Co.". The document sets out the parties' intentions to develop cooperation in the supply of meat products after the plant comes into operation in August 2026.
The signing of the document was an important step in the development of trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kuwait and is aimed at expanding the presence of Kazakhstani agricultural products in the markets of the Middle East.
During the visit, meetings were also arranged between the management of the Kazakh company and the Kuwaiti company "Al-Yasra", a large food distribution group, as well as "The Sultan Center", one of the largest supermarket chains in Kuwait.
During the meetings, the parties discussed prospects for establishing mutually beneficial cooperation and possible formats for supplying Kazakhstani export products with high added value to the Kuwaiti market.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
30.01.2026, 18:35Kazakhstan to release draft of new Constitution for public debate 31.01.2026, 14:55131041Eurasian Economic Commission Council convenes for its first meeting in 2026 31.01.2026, 12:30127351Education, science, culture, and innovation defined as key idea of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution 30.01.2026, 18:20120196Kazakhstan's Constitutional Court to have final say on international rulings 31.01.2026, 09:15115641Final decision on new Constitution to be made by citizens at referendum - President 08.01.2026, 19:121908164 dead in truck-and-car collision on North Kazakhstan highway 09.01.2026, 20:55184496Tragic Almaty accident: Third Indian student passes away 20.01.2026, 12:45173661Kazakhstan’s Ethnic Collection Receives a Prestigious Award at "International Kids Fashion Week" 20.01.2026, 12:35160861Saving the Aral Sea remains a crucial task for all humanity - Tokayev 20.01.2026, 11:53157706Kazakh Artists Perform in New Delhi