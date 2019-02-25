Zhaikmunai completes acquisition of three fields in Kazakhstan

Amsterdam. March 5. Kazakhstan Today - Zhaikmunai LP, the oil and gas exploration and production enterprise with assets in north-western Kazakhstan, confirmed on Tuesday that it has acquired legal ownership of the subsoil rights related to three oil and gas fields (Rostoshinskoye, Darinskoye and Yuzhno-Gremyachenskoye) in Kazakhstan following the signing of the respective supplementary agreements related thereto by the Ministry of Oil and Gas (MOG) of the Republic of Kazakhstan effective 1st March 2013.



According to the company's statement published on its website, on 17 August 2012 Zhaikmunai LLP signed Asset Purchase Agreements to acquire 100% of the subsoil use rights related to three oil and gas fields (Rostoshinskoye, Darinskoye and Yuzhno-Gremyachenskoye) located in the pre-Caspian basin to the north-west of Uralsk, approximately 60 - 120 kilometers respectively from the Chinarevskoye field, its current main producing asset, for US$ 16 million.



Zhaikmunai is an independent oil and gas enterprise currently engaging in the exploration and development and production of oil and gas. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange (Ticker symbol: ZKM). Its principal producing asset is the Chinarevskoye Field located in northwestern Kazakhstan. Zhaikmunai L.L.P., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zhaikmunai L.P., holds a 100% interest in and is the operator of the Production Sharing Agreement for the Chinarevskoye Field.



