Система Orphus
06.01.2023, 23:55 691

Bad weather in Kazakhstan

Images | MES RK

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

relevant news

31.12.2022, 13:27 18811

New Year's mood

Images | 35photo.pro

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

30.12.2022, 13:56 21781

New Year with animals

Images | adonius.club

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

23.12.2022, 15:42 39876

President Tokayev unveils memorial to victims of January tragedy in Almaty

Images | telegram/БОРТ №1

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

23.12.2022, 14:48 40051

New Year's Express went from Astana to Borovoye

Images | telegram/orda_kz
On the eve of the New Year, PASSENGER TRANSPORTATION launched a comfortable New Year's electric train to the Shchuchinsk-Borovsk resort area.

To create a festive atmosphere for passengers, the train is decorated in national and New Year's style.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

19.12.2022, 12:53 49386

Argentina is world champion 2022

Images | gazeta.ru

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

15.12.2022, 21:28 55761

Bulat Ayukhanov. Tribute


 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

06.12.2022, 14:20 73821

Nuclear Icebreaker Plows The Arctic Ocean

Images | telegram/Nation Geographic

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

02.12.2022, 15:32 81176

Rescue Aviation Conducted Training At Caspian Sea

Rescue aviation of the Ministry for Emergency Situations for the first time conducted training at Caspian sea
Images | МЧС РК

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

Most read