Zenit St Petersburg's stars brought out shelter dogs before a game as part of a new campaign
Images | gazeta.ru
Zenit St Petersburg's stars put on an adorable display with puppies from local shelters in a heartwarming attempt to get them adopted, as they walk out for a game cuddling the pooches, DailyMail reports.
Zenit St Petersburg's players have pulled together for a paw-some idea in an adorable attempt to get puppies adopted from local shelters in Russia.
Ahead of their Russian Premier League match against FC Rostov yesterday, the starting XI walked out on to the pitch carrying the dogs in their arms.
It is not the first time that football has partnered with foundations to find pups their forever home, but Zenit's adorable display warmed the hearts on a chilly evening.
The video showing the players cuddling up to the pooches has already gone viral.
🐶💙😍 #СобакамЛучшеДома pic.twitter.com/5QA9OeLC6D
— ФК «Зенит» (@zenit_spb) December 3, 2021
