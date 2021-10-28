Система Orphus

Outstanding Images Of The Year

27.10.2021, 23:49 1081

Images | iz.ru

The organizers of the prestigious international competition Siena International Photo Awards summed up the results of 2021.

This week in photos: Peresild's return from ISS, chapel disinfection, McGregor's waxwork

25.10.2021, 12:31 35317

Images | Actress Yulia Peresild (center) after the landing of the descent vehicle of the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft, Kazakhstan, October 17. Peresild and director Klim Shipenko spent 12 days on the International Space Station filming The Challenge and became the first in the world to shoot a feature film in space | tass.com

Major landslide in Sochi: more than 70 people left their damaged homes

06.10.2021, 23:32 280315

Images | Газета.Ru

Aftermath of the Hurricane Ida strike in the northeastern United States

02.09.2021, 00:44 408187

Images | russian.rt.com

