This Is The World’s Largest Indoor Marine Science Park, And It Looks Like An Alien Spaceship
This marine scientific park is unique due to its cutting-edge architecture as well as its enormous size, which makes it the largest indoor marine science park in the entire world. The park is separated into 10 themed zones that guarantee a distinctive and immersive experience for guests. It houses a spectacular collection of over 100,000 marine animals from about 300 different species and a broad range of living coral comprising 100 different sorts.
The building of the Zhuhai Chimelong Marine Science Park took slightly more than five years, and it was initially scheduled to open its doors in 2021. The park, which has a total length of around 650 meters and a vast area of nearly 400,000 square meters, can accommodate more than 50,000 guests daily.
