22.01.2023, 10:41 2891
Tokaev's visit to Kostanay region
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
23.01.2023, 12:05 2696
China celebrates the New Year
Images | russian.news.cn
Tell a friend
Residents of China on Sunday celebrate the New Year according to the lunar calendar (Chunze), which will be held under the sign of the black water rabbit.
This is the first New Year since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Chinese residents can freely travel around the country, which became possible after local authorities lifted anti-covid restrictions on movement around the country, as well as border bans, in December last year. According to the State Administration for Immigration Affairs of the People's Republic of China, the number of entries and exits from China during the upcoming holidays on the occasion of the Lunar New Year will be about 600 thousand, which is almost twice the number of entries and exits from China during the New Year holidays a year earlier, Bigasia reports.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.01.2023, 12:48 18101
Kazakhstan President pays official visit to UAE
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.01.2023, 19:09 28046
Light pillars captured in northern Kazakhstan's winter sky
Images | instagram/tipavlo.dar
Tell a friend
Photographer captures rare natural phenomenon as freezing temperatures and tiny flakes of ice create illusion of light pillars reaching into the night sky above the north of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.01.2023, 23:55 42976
Bad weather in Kazakhstan
Images | MES RK
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
31.12.2022, 13:27 61096
New Year's mood
Images | 35photo.pro
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.12.2022, 13:56 64066
New Year with animals
Images | adonius.club
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.12.2022, 15:42 82161
President Tokayev unveils memorial to victims of January tragedy in Almaty
Images | telegram/БОРТ №1
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.12.2022, 14:48 82211
New Year's Express went from Astana to Borovoye
Images | telegram/orda_kz
Tell a friend
On the eve of the New Year, PASSENGER TRANSPORTATION launched a comfortable New Year's electric train to the Shchuchinsk-Borovsk resort area.
To create a festive atmosphere for passengers, the train is decorated in national and New Year's style.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
23.01.2023, 10:45Kazakhstan attends meeting of CA and EU envoys for Afghanistan 23.01.2023, 15:399751Kazakh President receives Air Astana CEO 23.01.2023, 15:559611Kazakh Deputy FM to meet PACE and Council of Europe officials 23.01.2023, 12:052591China celebrates the New Year 23.01.2023, 11:462201Kazakhstan wins 11 medals at Lake Placid FISU 2023 Games 18.01.2023, 17:2647516Kazakh President concludes his visit to UAE 18.01.2023, 16:4037491President Tokayev invites UAE PM to visit Kazakhstan 18.01.2023, 07:2537431Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, UAE Deputy PM Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan meet 17.01.2023, 22:2037066Tokayev takes part in Kazakhstan-UAE investment roundtable 19.01.2023, 16:3636696Kazakhstan to hold early Majilis elections Mar 19 28.12.2022, 15:5178846Kazakh chess players in leading group of FIDE World Chess Championship in Almaty 28.12.2022, 12:3276011United Nations Square set to appear in Astana 29.12.2022, 09:3875121Kazakh President congratulates Dinara Saduakasova on World Rapid Champs silver 31.12.2022, 12:0673381Kazakh Constitutional Court judges named 01.01.2023, 00:0071931Kazakh President congratulates Kazakhstanis on New Year