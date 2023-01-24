22.01.2023, 10:41 2891

Tokaev's visit to Kostanay region

Images | Akorda

 

23.01.2023, 12:05 2696

China celebrates the New Year

Images | russian.news.cn
Residents of China on Sunday celebrate the New Year according to the lunar calendar (Chunze), which will be held under the sign of the black water rabbit.

This is the first New Year since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Chinese residents can freely travel around the country, which became possible after local authorities lifted anti-covid restrictions on movement around the country, as well as border bans, in December last year. According to the State Administration for Immigration Affairs of the People's Republic of China, the number of entries and exits from China during the upcoming holidays on the occasion of the Lunar New Year will be about 600 thousand, which is almost twice the number of entries and exits from China during the New Year holidays a year earlier, Bigasia reports.
 

17.01.2023, 12:48 18101

Kazakhstan President pays official visit to UAE

Images | Akorda

 

12.01.2023, 19:09 28046

Light pillars captured in northern Kazakhstan's winter sky

Images | instagram/tipavlo.dar
Photographer captures rare natural phenomenon as freezing temperatures and tiny flakes of ice create illusion of light pillars reaching into the night sky above the north of Kazakhstan.
 

06.01.2023, 23:55 42976

Bad weather in Kazakhstan

Images | MES RK

 

31.12.2022, 13:27 61096

New Year's mood

Images | 35photo.pro

 

30.12.2022, 13:56 64066

New Year with animals

Images | adonius.club

 

23.12.2022, 15:42 82161

President Tokayev unveils memorial to victims of January tragedy in Almaty

Images | telegram/БОРТ №1

 

23.12.2022, 14:48 82211

New Year's Express went from Astana to Borovoye

Images | telegram/orda_kz
On the eve of the New Year, PASSENGER TRANSPORTATION launched a comfortable New Year's electric train to the Shchuchinsk-Borovsk resort area.

To create a festive atmosphere for passengers, the train is decorated in national and New Year's style.

 

