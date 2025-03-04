AI assistant to be integrated into National Digital Investment Platform

Images | depositphotos

Tell a friend

Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin chaired a meeting of the economic growth staff focusing on prospects of the oil and gas sector for this year and the investment and economic development of Mangistau region, Kazinform News Agency reports.





According to the press service of the country’s government, Kazakhstan bets on timely realization of investment projects in its real economic sector, as the country set a GDP growth target for 2025 of at least 7%, an increase from its real GDP growth of 4.8% in 2024.





During the meeting, Deputy Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said, 'Kazakhstan’s oil refining stood at 1.53 million tons in January or equivalent to 104% of the same month of last year, exceeding the plan by 0.6%'.





In general, oil refining accounts for under 1% of Kazakhstan’s GDP (0.6% in 9 months of 2024).





The country seeks to increase its oil refining capacity to 18.5 million tons, as CaspiBitum is set to complete its expansion project by the end of May this year, rising its capacity from 1 million to 1.5 million tons.





During the meeting, the need was highlighted to look at Mangistau region’s underperforming agriculture and fishery industries (87.5% against 101% planned) and trade (102% against 105.4% planned), as the country targets a 7% GDP growth in 2025.





The next meeting of the economic growth staff is set to focus on trade as well as transport and storage.





As earlier reported, Kazakhstan plans to produce 96.2 million tons of crude oil, primarily driven by the Tengiz oilfield expansion project, in 2025.