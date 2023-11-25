This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Alatau city in Almaty region to become Kazakhstan new business card
Alikhan Smailov demands to ensure timely commissioning of new medical facilities in rural areas
Implementation of the national project is under control of the Government. The Minister and Akims of the regions need to intensify work in this direction," Alikhan Smailov said.
Exporters propose to digitise and make transport plans for AIC products transparent
Government to continue work on strengthening responsibility for domestic violence
The latest changes were introduced just recently. In particular, the term of arrest was extended to 15 days, and in case of repeated violation - up to 25 days. In addition, the possibility of repeated reconciliation has been excluded and sanctions for causing serious or medium harm to health as a result of domestic violence have been toughened from 3 to 6 years," Alikhan Smailov said.
According to changes in the legislation, now there is no mandatory statement of the injured party is not required. The statements of witnesses or recordings from video cameras are enough. Often the injured party either does not write a statement or withdraws it. Now this situation has changed fundamentally. We see positive dynamics in the statistics of law enforcement agencies," the Prime Minister noted.
As for myself, I do not accept any violence against women. Moreover, I myself raise my daughters, and I want them to feel safe in our country," the Prime Minister said.
New mortgage program 9-20-25 to provide housing for more than 8,000 families per year
Currently we are implementing such programs as "Bakytty Otbasy" (2-10-20) and "Shanyrak" (5-10-20). Over the past three years, about 43 thousand Kazakhstani families have improved their housing conditions through participation in these programs. We will continue their realization," Alikhan Smailov said.
We are now making calculations. It is planned to attract 150 billion tenge of extra-budgetary funds annually. It will allow to provide housing for additional 8 thousand families per year. Now the terms of the program are being worked out. It will be launched in the near future, it will take at least a month. It is expected to start next year," Alikhan Smailov said.
Kazakhstani citizens to be able to conclude real estate sale and purchase transactions in online format
Provision of electronic public services is an important component of improving the quality of life of citizens. The digitization of processes has made it possible to significantly reduce appeals to state bodies, the need to obtain paper certificates. This is not only de-bureaucratization, but also saving time of citizens," Alikhan Smailov said.
This is a great achievement of our country, which is noted by international experts. This work should be actively continued. It is necessary to constantly improve the level of service of the provided services, especially in the centers of public services," Prime Minister pointed out.
As the Head of State noted, it is necessary to proactively provide services throughout a person's life. For this purpose, reengineering of business processes is being carried out. It is important to move away from the practice of collecting applications and supporting documents when the necessary information is already available in databases," Alikhan Smailov pointed out.
This approach should be scaled across all life situations," the Prime Minister said.
People also complain about incorrect data. Only for 10 months of this year received more than 56 thousand applications for correction of information. This indicates insufficient quality work in the integration of various databases and digitization of information," Alikhan Smailov pointed out.
It is extremely difficult to get through to the Single Contact Center. Applying for licenses and permits is so complicated that applicants have to turn to consulting companies and individuals. In general, the above examples reduce the positive effect of the great work being done. Therefore, it is necessary to respond sensitively to complaints and recommendations of citizens, to take prompt action," Head of the Government emphasized.
It is necessary to regularly check the actual performance of each public service. Special attention should be paid to the ease of its receipt, correctness of data and their safe storage. And in general, we should optimize the list of documents requested from the population," Alikhan Smailov said.
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan orders to halve terms of clearance and passage of railroad cargoes
Our country is located in the center of the continent, at the junction of many international transport routes. Every year transit transportation through Kazakhstan between Asia and Europe grows. Last year, rail freight traffic between Kazakhstan and China alone amounted to over 23 million tons. This year, this figure increased by another 22%," Alikhan Smailov said.
For this purpose, in the next 3 years new railroad branches with a length of over 1 thousand km will be built. These are Dostyk-Moyinty, Bakhty-Ayagoz, Almaty bypass line. This week we will give a start to the beginning of construction of Darbaza-Maktaaral section," Prime Minister announced.
There are also issues with the registration of goods at the border, which affects the volume of transit, exports and imports. Therefore, it is necessary to create a "one window" for business with minimal time for consideration and preparation of documents. All services should work promptly and synchronously," Alikhan Smailov pointed out.
These include systematic train delays, lack of proper service, and the condition of passenger cars. Business complains about late deliveries of railcars and shipments, lengthy procedures for various approvals. All this negatively affects the development of the entire economy," Prime Minister said.
Our manufacturers could expand production, create additional jobs, increase competence and output, ensure the growth of the domestic economy," Alikhan Smailov said.
The terms of consideration should be reduced by at least 2 times," he pointed out.
During the transformation of KTZ to prioritize the work of the national infrastructure operator - to ensure quality service and timeliness of services," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
AI to help issue personal documents to Kazakhstanis
Tokayev receives Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov
