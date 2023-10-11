Alikhan Smailov points to necessity to strengthen control over operation of gas equipment in Kazakhstan

Images | primeminister.kz
Alikhan Smailov signed an order on the distribution of responsibilities between the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Ministers of the Republic of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz
Thus, the responsibilities of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan include the leadership of the Government. Solving strategic issues of economic, financial, fiscal and customs policy, state budget. Issues of interstate relations and international cooperation.
Along with this, the Prime Minister is assigned the issues of attracting foreign investment and improving the investment climate, defense and law enforcement, management of state assets, digitalization of industries and development of digital economy, development of defense industry.
In addition, the Prime Minister manages the work of the Republican Budget Commission, the Council on Economic Policy, the National Commission on Modernization and other consultative and advisory bodies.
First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar is in charge of operational management of the economy and regional policy, development of transport infrastructure and logistics, construction and modernization of housing and communal services, oil and gas sector and petrochemicals.
He also supervises the issues of energy saving and energy efficiency, development of renewable energy sources, industry, coal and nuclear industry, nuclear energy, innovations, technical regulation, electricity, geology and subsoil use, export control, environmental protection, use of natural resources, emergency situations and mobilization work.
At the same time Roman Sklyar coordinates the work on preparation and passing of heating seasons, development of special economic and industrial zones, increasing the share of Kazakhstani content in the procurement of goods, works and services by organizations and government agencies, as well as ensuring space activities and military security, development of tourism and sports infrastructure, etc.
Galymzhan Koishybayev, Deputy Prime Minister - Head of the Government Apparatus of the Republic of Kazakhstan, is in charge of organizational and legal, expert and analytical, personnel, information, material and technical support of the Prime Minister and the Government, debureaucratization of the state apparatus, implementation of administrative reform of state bodies.
In addition, he deals with the digitalization of central and local executive bodies. He coordinates the creation of a unified system of information and telecommunication support of state bodies, activities of central and local executive bodies, lawmaking. Controls the execution of acts and instructions of the Head of State, given to the Government, acts of the Government, instructions of the Prime Minister.
Deputy Prime Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev coordinates issues of financial sector, macroeconomic policy, budget, tax and customs policy, state planning system, tariff policy, development of small and medium-sized enterprises, development of public-private partnership, including concessions.
He is also in charge of investment policy, regulation of natural monopolies, development of competition and consumer protection, development of project management, and coordination of international financial institutions.
At the same time, his responsibilities include consideration and resolution of business issues, including the reduction of administrative barriers, reforming the activities of quasi-public sector entities, etc.
The sphere of activity of Deputy Prime Minister Murat Nurtleu includes issues of realization of foreign policy course, implementation of foreign economic policy and promotion of international image of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as coordination of conclusion, implementation, amendment, suspension and termination of international agreements, including issues of demarcation, delimitation of the State border of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Along with this, he supervises the issues of attracting foreign investments, improving the investment climate and forming a positive image of the Republic of Kazakhstan in international markets, expanding financial, scientific and scientific-technical, cultural and other relations with foreign countries and international organizations, international cooperation in the field of migration.
Deputy Prime Minister Tamara Duisenova is responsible for the development of education and science, health care, social modernization, social policy, employment, interaction between the state and civil society, youth and family policy, inter-confessional and inter-ethnic harmony.
In addition, she supervises the development of culture and sports, state language, demographic and migration policy, implementation of the Auyl Amanaty program and others.
Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin supervises the issues of trade policy, agro-industrial complex, land relations, cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union and the World Trade Organization.
He also coordinates the activities of NC "QazExpoCongress" and "Export Insurance Company "KazakhExport" joint stock companies.