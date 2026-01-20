19.01.2026, 16:00 5531
Aliya Adambayeva tapped to lead Dara Presidential Initiatives Foundation
Images | daraqory.kz
Aliya Adambayeva has been appointed President of the Dara Presidential Initiatives Foundation as per the decision of the Board of Trustees, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Aliya Adambayeva brings over 25 years of professional experience across the media, public, and financial sectors.
Throughout her career, she has held several high-level leadership roles, including Deputy Chairperson and Member of the Management Board of the Almaty Development Center, and Director of the Information and Communications Department within the press service of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.
The newly-appointed head of the Foundation holds a degree in Journalism and a Master’s degree in Economics and Business. Her academic credentials also include an MBA and an Executive MBA.
19.01.2026, 13:54 5766
Kazakhstan forming a new political model - Tokayev
Images | Akorda
Summing up the results of the meeting of the working group on parliamentary reform in Astana, President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev stated that nearly half a year has passed since the start of discussions on the constitutional reform, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
He said that during this time the society has developed a clear understanding of the goals and objectives of transforming the country’s supreme legislative body.
The Head of State emphasized that he closely follows public debates that began after his Address to the Nation delivered last September, carefully reviewing the outcomes of discussions, expert opinions, draft amendments, and numerous proposals of the citizens.
Speaking about the significance of reforming the political system, the President stressed that the country faces a deep reconstruction of institutional foundations and a systemic reformatting of the legislative branch of power.
19.01.2026, 12:22 6061
Government Approves the Comprehensive Livestock Development Plan for 2026-2030
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting to review the draft Comprehensive Livestock Development Plan for 2026-2030, developed on the instruction of the Head of State, primeminister.kz reports.
The Comprehensive Plan sets out approaches and mechanisms of state support for the sector, aimed at increasing livestock numbers, boosting productivity, and expanding export potential.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture, livestock farming accounts for 39% of gross agricultural output. A slight increase has been recorded in cattle numbers by 2.4% and small ruminants by 1.6%. Milk production amounted to around 3.8 million tons, up 5%, while meat production reached 1.2 million tons, 2.6% higher than last year.
However, despite annual gross output growth of 2-3%, the current dynamics do not fully unlock the sector’s potential.
Implementation of the Comprehensive Plan envisages increasing the cattle population from 7.9 million to 12 million head and small livestock from 20.2 million to 28 million head. Meat production is expected to rise from 1.2 million to 1.8 million tons, while meat exports are projected to double from 82 thousand to 165 thousand tons.
Minister of Agriculture Aidarbak Saparov reported that a package of financial support measures is proposed to achieve the target indicators.
- A concessional lending program at 6% per annum is planned for the purchase of pedigree livestock of all types. Annual financing needs amount to 300 billion tenge. This measure will accelerate herd renewal and enhance the genetic potential of livestock farming.
- To develop transhumant livestock farming and establish pasture infrastructure, a single concessional loan product at 6% per annum is envisaged, with financing of 50 billion tenge for the current year.
- In addition, concessional financing at 5% per annum is planned for the purchase of fodder harvesting machinery and equipment, with a financing requirement of 50 billion tenge.
- A concessional lending program at 5% per annum is also planned to replenish working capital in livestock farming, with a total financing need of 225 billion tenge. To expand access to financing, the loan guarantee mechanism through the Damu Fund will be applied.
The Comprehensive Plan also includes measures to provide the sector with personnel and create social conditions for livestock workers, including granting shepherds and herders the right to receive special social payments upon reaching the age of 55, support for housing construction for specialists, and other measures.
In addition, the plan предусматривает the development of effective marketing infrastructure and the expansion of sales markets. Veterinary safety is a mandatory condition for accessing export markets. In this regard, work will continue to modernize veterinary facilities, and daily monitoring at trading outlets is planned. The issue of increasing the responsibility of livestock owners is also being addressed.
It is noted that the Plan’s activities will be implemented primarily using funds already provided for in the budget, through budget loans and programs to subsidize coupon yields on bonds of financial institutions.
Olzhas Bektenov emphasized that the measures of the Comprehensive Plan must ensure systematic saturation of the domestic market with domestic products and predictable price stability for socially important food products. It is also necessary to develop processing and increase the output of products with high added value. The importance of ensuring transparency at all stages of production and circulation was underscored. Instructions were given to integrate the results of the National Agricultural Census into digital platforms and use them as a single accounting source.
The Head of Government also focused on fulfilling the instructions of the Head of State regarding the withdrawal of unused agricultural land. Minister of Agriculture Aidarbak Saparov reported that work is underway to verify the rational use of land. In three grain-producing regions, 330 farms are under heightened control. If cases of improper use are identified, the land plots will be returned to the state land fund for subsequent redistribution to citizens.
Following the meeting, the Government approved the Comprehensive Livestock Development Plan for 2026-2030. The Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Agriculture, together with relevant state bodies, to ensure coordination and high-quality implementation of all measures envisaged in the Plan.
19.01.2026, 09:12 6286
Bread Prices, Expanded Price Controls, and Early Harvest Procurement: Government Discusses Inflation Stabilization Measures
Images | Depositphotos
The first meeting of the new year on inflation stabilization was held at the Government under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, primeminister.kz reports.
As noted by First Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Aizhan Bizhanova, the updated list of socially important food products came into force on January 4 this year and is already demonstrating initial results. Since the beginning of the year, the food price index has amounted to +0.2%, which is three times lower than the figure for the same period last year (+0.7%).
Positive dynamics have been recorded for product categories that were previously not covered by state price regulation.
Since the beginning of the year, prices for dairy products have declined: sour cream by 0.2%, milk by 0.3%, and cheese by 0.6%. In the fruit and vegetable subgroup, prices decreased for tomatoes by 1%, cucumbers by 3.7%, and apples by 1.5%. A decline in prices was also noted for other food products included in the expanded list, such as rice, tea, and certain types of meat and fish products.
The meeting emphasized that the expansion of the list of socially important food products is temporary and aimed at smoothing price fluctuations in the food market. As the situation stabilizes, the list will be gradually returned to the base 19 items.
At the same time, price increases persist for certain food products, including sunflower oil, butter, and cottage cheese. The rise in prices is mainly associated with imported products as well as external price conditions. According to FAO data, by the end of 2025 the average global vegetable oil price index amounted to 161.6 points, which is 17.1% higher than the previous year and represents the highest level over the past three years amid constrained global supply.
To restrain prices on the domestic market, the Ministry of Trade and Integration is working on a memorandum with the National Association of Oilseed Processors предусматривающий the fixation of wholesale prices for products this year. Similar arrangements are being developed with domestic producers for eggs, poultry meat, salt, and potatoes.
The situation with rising prices for socially important bread in the Turkestan region was also discussed separately. Of the three bakeries in the region, one allowed a price increase due to higher production costs and a shortage of subsidized flour. The situation has now been stabilized and the price reduced. The Deputy Prime Minister instructed the Food Contract Corporation, together with JSC NC KTZ, to conduct an operational analysis of the availability of subsidized flour in the regions and, if necessary, ensure uninterrupted supplies of discounted grain.
Prices for vegetables and apples generally remain stable. The wholesale price for potatoes in January is maintained within the range of 150-170 tenge per kilogram, which corresponds to the ceiling levels established by the memorandum between the Ministry of Trade and Integration and the Union of Potato Growers.
At the same time, exports of potatoes and carrots continue to increase, placing additional pressure on the domestic market. In this regard, to stabilize prices in the regions, the release of vegetables from stabilization funds has begun.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture, of the formed reserves totaling 247 thousand tons, 35.8 thousand tons have been sold. In a number of regions, insufficient activity in selling products at affordable prices has been noted. In this connection, Serik Zhumangarin instructed akimats to ensure the sale of the main volume of last year’s harvest stocks by the end of February.
The Ministry of Trade and Integration, together with QazTrade, was instructed to ensure supplies of early harvest produce from neighboring countries starting in March. By the end of the year, around 6,000 agricultural fairs are planned to be held nationwide.
In addition, the Deputy Prime Minister instructed to update the action plan for price stabilization, taking into account the current price dynamics.
16.01.2026, 18:23 58951
Tokayev entrusts Kazakhstan Temir Zholy with advancing company’s transformation
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Talgat Aldybergenov, Chairman of JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Talgat Aldybergenov briefed the President on the company’s operational results in 2025 and plans for the upcoming period.
According to him, turnover index grew by 10%, reaching 289 billion ton-kilometers. Transport volumes increased by 5.5% to 320 million tons. Export shipments exceeded 89 million tons, while cargo transit grew by more than 20%, totaling 33 million tons.
The Head of State was briefed that 6 million tons of cargo - equivalent to more than 100,000 railcars - were transported along the second section of the Dostyk-Moiynty rairoad. Regular train traffic has been launched on the bypass line of the Almaty station railway hub.
Construction and modernization of railway infrastructure is ongoing as well. The total length of the projects is 3,900 kilometers.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed that digital projects, including those using artificial intelligence, are being implemented at all levels to ensure the security, efficiency, and transparency of the company's activities.
16.01.2026, 14:40 59691
National Research Center for Infectious Diseases Opened in Kazakhstan
Images | primeminister.kz
The National Research Center for Infectious Diseases (NRCID) was officially opened in Almaty - a key facility established on the instruction of the Head of State to strengthen the country’s biological security system, primeminister.kz reports.
The opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva, Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akmaral Alnazarova, as well as Akim of Almaty Darkhan Satybaldy.
The establishment of the Center became a systemic response to the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and is aimed at strengthening healthcare preparedness, developing scientific capacity, digital solutions, and training specialized personnel. The new Center is designed for 350 beds and will make it possible to provide medical and diagnostic care to around 2,500 tuberculosis patients annually from all regions of the country.
The Center was built on the instruction of the President to strengthen the nation’s health and ensure the country’s biological security. Today, scientific research, advanced technologies, and the training of future specialists are closely interconnected here and combined into a single system. I am confident that the National Research Center for Infectious Diseases will become not just a medical institution, but a flagship of modern Kazakhstani medicine," Aida Balayeva said.
The Deputy Prime Minister also noted that, overall, in accordance with the instructions of the Head of State, not only healthcare facilities are being built in the country, but social infrastructure is also being actively developed.
Over the past two years, 695 new healthcare facilities have been built across the country, as well as 419 new schools with a total capacity of 614 thousand student places. This made it possible to eliminate 19 emergency schools, resolve the issue of triple-shift education in 58 schools, and eliminate the shortage of student places in 190 schools. In addition, 237 sports facilities have been constructed, including 69 in cities and 168 in rural areas. In 2025, construction of 61 cultural facilities was completed. Repair works are underway at 251 facilities in the regions. All the changes being implemented are aimed, first and foremost, at improving the quality of life of the population, strengthening social protection, and expanding opportunities for self-realization for every individual," the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.
In continuation of the opening ceremony, an экскурсия of the Center’s departments was organized for the participants, during which they familiarized themselves with the institution’s infrastructure and equipment. A meeting with the staff was also held.
It should be noted that the National Research Center for Infectious Diseases was built within a compressed timeframe and brings together clinical care, science, digital technologies, and education on a single platform. The Center is designed to provide medical care to patients, including children and pregnant women. In emergency situations, the Center’s capacity can be rapidly expanded to 500 beds.
The NRCID is a fully autonomous institution that ensures a complete cycle - from diagnostics and treatment to complex laboratory studies of infectious and parasitic diseases, including drug-resistant forms of tuberculosis. The Center will become a core element of the national system for responding to infectious threats, as well as a base for scientific development and professional training of infectious disease specialists.
16.01.2026, 13:30 59941
Olzhas Bektenov Held a Meeting of the Coordination Council on Cooperation with International Financial Organizations
A meeting of the Coordination Council on cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and international financial organizations was held at the Government House under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
During the meeting, a wide range of issues was considered aimed at improving the effectiveness of cooperation with international financial organizations in the implementation of economic reforms and investment projects. The participants discussed the results of the implementation of protocol instructions from the previous meeting of the Coordination Council, proposals to further optimize and accelerate project implementation procedures, as well as prospects for expanding joint programs.
The Prime Minister noted that, on the instructions of the Head of State, Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan Asset Irgaliyev has been designated as the national contact point for cooperation with international financial organizations.
It was emphasized that this approach will enhance project discipline and ensure greater coherence of joint programs and analytical studies.
World Bank Representative in Kazakhstan Andrey Mikhnev proposed approving a multi-year investment plan covering government borrowing and state guarantees, with identified sources of financing, in order to improve planning and the effective implementation of priority programs.
A separate block of discussions was devoted to initiatives in the field of energy transition. Participants reviewed proposals to establish a country investment platform aimed at consolidating priority energy transformation projects and attracting long-term international financing. The importance of the energy transition as a tool to enhance energy supply reliability, promote technological modernization, and attract investment was underscored.
Throughout 2025, the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan, together with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), worked on the concept of the Country Investment Platform for Kazakhstan’s Just Energy Transition (KazJETP), with a focus on the energy sector.
The country’s energy-sector platform is viewed as an effective integrated and systemic approach to attracting large-scale international financing and achieving Kazakhstan’s climate goals. This mechanism is intended to ensure coordination of climate finance by bringing together resources from international financial institutions, government bodies, and the private sector.
Issues related to the implementation of a number of infrastructure projects were also reviewed, including in the areas of water management, flood risk management, and utility infrastructure, implemented with the participation of international financial organizations. In particular, the involvement of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in projects for the construction of the Yesil counter-regulator on the Yesil River in Akmola Region and the reconstruction of wastewater treatment facilities in the city of Stepnogorsk, Akmola Region, was discussed.
The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of partnerships with international financial institutions for sustainable economic development and attracting investment to priority sectors. The Government will continue to support initiatives aimed at achieving long-term sustainable effects and will promptly address emerging issues.
Following the meeting, government bodies were instructed to work jointly with international partners to further elaborate the proposals presented, ensure coordination of actions, and secure the timely implementation of joint investment projects.
16.01.2026, 12:30 59431
Kazakh President signs two laws
Images | Akorda
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed the Law of Kazakhstan On banks and banking activities in Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State also signed the Law of Kazakhstan On amendments to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan on the development and regulation of the financial market, communications and bankruptcy.
Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree approving the Concept of Development of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan till 2030 titled as the Unity in Diversity.
15.01.2026, 13:15 74641
Olzhas Bektenov Reviews Investment and Infrastructure Projects of Alatau City
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, as part of a working visit to Almaty Region, reviewed the progress of implementing the tasks set by the Head of State in the Address to the People of Kazakhstan "Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Their Solutions through Digital Transformation", aimed at forming Alatau as a new hub for investment, technology, and business activity, primeminister.kz reports.
Deputy Minister of National Economy Bauyrzhan Omarbekov and Deputy Akim of Almaty Region Rustam Isatayev briefed the Prime Minister on the progress of investment projects, urban planning preparations, and readiness for the implementation of infrastructure projects in Alatau, as well as on ensuring electricity supply to the region, including in view of the needs arising from the launch of new production facilities.
According to the Ministry of National Economy, adjustments to the Master Plan of Alatau have been completed, sectoral schemes for engineering networks have been approved, detailed planning projects finalized, and an Infrastructure Development Roadmap adopted.
The first phase of the Roadmap предусматривает implementation of 21 projects totaling 365.1 billion tenge. In 2026-2027, reconstruction of existing and construction of new engineering infrastructure facilities are planned, including substations, a water intake unit, and gas pipelines.
The second phase, scheduled for 2028-2030, includes 9 projects worth 312.5 billion tenge, including construction of two substations, a gas pipeline with an automated gas distribution station, wastewater treatment facilities, and 49 km of roads.
Overall, a pool of infrastructure projects has been formed with total investments planned through 2050 amounting to 10.4 trillion tenge, of which 3.1 trillion tenge is expected to be implemented by 2030. Infrastructure development will be financed not only through budgetary funds, but also via private investment and EPC contracts.
Information was also presented on attracted investments. To date, 32 investment projects with a total value of 1.5 trillion tenge have been formed. Of these, 20 projects are at an active implementation stage, including 8 in logistics, 6 in construction and industry, 3 in tourism, and 3 in the food industry. It was noted that implementation of these projects will attract around 1.2 trillion tenge in investment and create more than 22,000 jobs.
In the food industry, Olzhas Bektenov reviewed progress on the launch of the large-scale PepsiCo Central Asia project with total investments of around 360 million dollars. The project is being implemented in two stages and is aimed at creating new value chains, developing agro-industrial cooperation, and introducing modern technologies for storage and processing of agricultural products. Up to 900 jobs are planned to be created, with a production capacity of 21,000 tons.
In Alatau, the Prime Minister also visited the site designated for construction of the Mars Petcare Kazakhstan plant for the production of ready-made pet food. Project implementation is scheduled to begin in mid-year as part of the policy on production localization and development of the processing industry.
Special attention was paid to the anchor project Iconic Towers. The agreement on its construction was signed in September 2025 during the state visit of the Head of State to China. Total investments exceed USD 800 million. The American company SOM has been engaged to develop the architectural concept. The total area of the complex will be 276.8 thousand square meters and will include two towers, offices, apartments, a hotel, and retail spaces. Preparation of design and estimate documentation is planned to be completed by April 2027; construction is scheduled to begin in May of the current year and be completed by the end of 2029.
Regarding electricity supply for Almaty Region, including Alatau projects, it was noted that average consumption in the region is growing and currently stands at 750-800 MW. Forecast growth is estimated at 2,064 MW by 2030 and up to 4,164 MW by 2050. The existing capacity deficit necessitates construction and reconstruction of substations. The Government has already decided to build 15 substations, which will enable the introduction of new transformer capacity and ensure electricity supply for investors.
It was also noted that under the approved Roadmap for Alatau, construction and reconstruction of an additional 11 substations are planned, with an estimated cost of about 162 billion tenge. This is a key condition for the city’s sustainable development and the implementation of investment projects.
Infrastructure must always develop ahead of demand, but we are somewhat lagging behind. This is a nationwide issue. The President is paying very close attention to this. On the instruction of the Head of State, the Government is allocating the necessary funds. We carried out tax reform to stabilize public finances. These funds are precisely what we need to invest in infrastructure. The money will not disappear; it will be invested in the economy. When the state invests in infrastructure, investors gain confidence, come in, and start developing. There is no other path. Therefore, we will invest, and starting this year the budget will have different opportunities for this. We will work together," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
The Government is providing comprehensive support measures. The city currently has a special status and additional institutional conditions. Olzhas Bektenov emphasized to local executive bodies the need to intensify efforts to develop the city. In line with the President’s task, Alatau is being formed as a new center of business activity and innovation, and therefore its architecture must be people-centered and business-friendly.
In this regard, the Alatau City Authority Fund and the Akimat of Almaty Region were instructed to ensure the adoption of comprehensive state support measures for the city’s development, including expansion of engineering and social infrastructure, attraction of investments, and creation of favorable conditions for the implementation of industrial, logistics, and innovation projects.
