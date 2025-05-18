This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Baikonur Cosmodrome announces sale of tech equipment
Olzhas Bektenov holds Interim Meeting of Foreign Investors Council
As the Head of State noted, under the current geopolitical and economic conditions, the top priority is to create a favorable environment for enhancing entrepreneurial activity through the attraction of private investment. We are interested in working with you to establish new production facilities in Kazakhstan, which will support job creation and deep localization. It is important to unlock the potential for new areas of cooperation and implement breakthrough projects in the priority sectors of the economy. We have created all the necessary conditions for this. The Government of Kazakhstan is open to constructive dialogue and ready to jointly find solutions that will contribute to our country’s development," Olzhas Bektenov stated.
- Yerlan Dosymbekov, Chairman of the Board of the Association "Kazakhstan Foreign Investors’ Council" and Managing Partner at EY for Central Asia and the Caucasus,
- Cécile Rollin, Managing Director of ExxonMobil Kazakhstan Inc.,
- Dimitriy Propp, Director of Marketing and Sales in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan at Knauf Gips Kapchagay LLP,
- Saken Zhumashev, Managing Partner and Executive Director at KPMG Caucasus and Central Asia,
- Adam Alekseyuk, CEO of JSC "Himpharm",
- Huseyin Ozhan, Managing Director at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
Kazakhstan starts implementing 2nd phase of North Aral Sea conservation project
We have reviewed various options of the project’s implementation. Since the year beginning, we have held several meetings with the regional authorities and administration of Aral district. During my working trip to the region, I met local public, deputies of the Parliament, designers, water sector veterans and other interested governmental agencies. The selected option seems to be the most optimal in terms of timing and also takes into account the real situation in the Syr Darya River basin," Minister Nurzhigitov says.
Today we have visited the fish processing plant and saw how many jobs will be generated in the region after the project’s implementation. There will also be employment opportunities in other sectors, including agriculture, cattle-breeding and tourism. Thus, the project will let create new economic opportunities for the region. The North Aral Sea conservation project is very important, as it sets an example of restoration of the entire eco-system," he noted.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hands over Otan Order to public figure Kuanysh Sultanov
From the first days of Independence, you have actively participated in the country’s affairs, working tirelessly for the benefit of strengthening of our statehood. You have held the posts of the minister and deputy prime minister. As a diplomat, you have done enormous work to raise international authority of our country. You have served as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the People’s Republic of China, and also contributed to the development of relations with Mongolia, Vietnam and North Korea. You have made a significant contribution to the development of domestic parliamentarism. Being a deputy, vice chairman of the Supreme Council, being elected to the Senate three times and to the Majilis twice, you have constantly raised important issues. Today you continue to be energetically involved in public activities. I am confident that your invaluable experience, patriotism, personal attributes will serve an example for the youth," said the President.
National Bank's report on Y2024 results presented in Akorda
Olzhas Bektenov holds meeting on large industrial projects in chemical and metallurgical industries
New projects in these sectors should become anchor points of industrial growth aimed at the production of high value-added products, introduction of modern technologies and formation of competitive clusters. Small and medium-sized businesses, service companies, logistics centres and modern infrastructure should actively develop around them. We expect a powerful multiplier effect, which will create thousands of new jobs, revitalise the economy of entire regions," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Victory Day
Kapshagai reservoir 100% full for second year in a row, Kazakh Water Ministry
Armed Forces ensure reliable protection of independence, peace and territorial integrity, says Kazakh President
