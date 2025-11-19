Bektenov Holds a Meeting on Improving the Social Support System for the Population

Tell a friend

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting on improving the social support system for the population and the new mechanism for regulating the activities of private schools under the per-capita financing model, primeminister.kz reports.





The progress of implementation of the Head of State’s instructions on increasing the efficiency of budget spending through digitalization was reviewed.





Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan Svetlana Zhakupova reported on the ongoing work to introduce the Unified Digital Platform (UDP). Sixteen types of organizations in the fields of healthcare, education, culture, and sports have been digitalized. Since July of the current year, more than 9,000 organizations have been covered by the declaration of staffing schedules, and this work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.





Digitalization has made it possible to detect a number of "grey schemes" in the social sphere. In particular, around 40,000 individuals were identified as having pension contributions without official labour contracts. Cases were found where employees are officially listed on the staff of a school in one region, but have labour contracts and pension contribution records in organizations of other regions. All detected cases are being processed by the state labour inspectorate.





As a result of the automation of HR processes, 9,600 schools were found to have 75 positions included in their staffing schedules that were not provided for in the Register and were added independently by heads of organizations. For example, positions such as "Deputy Director for School Admissions," "Executive Director," and others. In this regard, work is underway to bring the Register to a unified standard.





Zhakupova presented the UDP’s human-centric concept. To date, the databases cover 4.5 million people. It is proposed to forecast social obligations through a family financing plan, which will reflect the entire range of social support measures - from targeted social assistance and other benefits to subsidies for preschool education, free sports sections, and more. This will make it possible to see the overall picture of citizens’ social protection.





The Prime Minister emphasized the need for visible transformation results that must contribute to reducing irrational spending and redirecting assistance toward citizens who genuinely need it. According to the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, within the framework of automation and the fight against social fraud - including the identification of so-called "dead souls" - 299 billion tenge was returned to the state budget in 2024. It is expected that the digitalization of the job-subsidy program and other measures in the next three years will lead to the optimization of 135 billion tenge in budget funds.