Bektenov Participated in the Meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Extended Format  

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov took part in the collective meeting of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov with the heads of delegations of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and in the extended-format meeting of the EIC in the city of Cholpon-Ata, primeminister.kz reports.





During the collective meeting, attention was given to strengthening the economic potential of the EAEU countries, improving the standard of living of the population, developing mutual trade, removing barriers in the Union’s market, and other issues.





The extended-format EIC meeting was attended by Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Turchin, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev, Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin, and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan. From the observer states, First Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad-Reza Aref, Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov, and Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba Manuel Marrero Cruz (via videoconference) participated. Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Bakytzhan Sagintayev also took part.





The discussions covered cooperation in the trade and economic, transport and logistics, oil and gas, and digital sectors, as well as in customs and exchange activities, medicine and pharmaceuticals, the labor market, and other areas.





In his speech, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan outlined key areas for the development of cooperation. Particular attention was paid to the development of mutual trade and joint measures to expand foreign economic relations.





Emphasis was placed on the issue of ensuring equal access of suppliers to public procurement.





In the field of transport and logistics, the relevance of creating alternative routes, taking into account the interests of all countries in the region, was highlighted. One of the promising transport routes today is the "Turgundi-Herat" railway project with a capacity of up to 10 million tons of cargo.





It is important to expand the EAEU’s cooperation with third countries and organizations to ensure sustainable growth and diversification of trade flows. Kazakhstan advocates for deepening practical interaction with partners in various formats.





During the meeting, participants heard reports on the formation of common markets for gas, oil, and petroleum products, as well as the exchange commodity market. The Program for the Development of Exchange Trading was approved, along with the concepts for the development of a common market for medicines and medical devices. The implementation of these documents is aimed at ensuring the supply of high-quality and safe products from partner countries within the EAEU.





Participants exchanged views on the implementation of the climate agenda, the digitalization of transport corridors, the convergence of qualification requirements in the labor market, and other issues. As a result of the meeting, 10 documents were signed.





The next meeting of the EIC will take place on September 29-30 of this year in the city of Minsk (Belarus).