30.09.2025, 09:55 11786

Bektenov Participated in the Meetings of the CIS Council of Heads of Government in Minsk

Bektenov Participated in the Meetings of the CIS Council of Heads of Government in Minsk
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov took part in the meetings of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Minsk, Republic of Belarus, in both narrow and extended formats, primeminister.kz reports.

In the narrow-format meeting, the heads of delegations exchanged views on current issues of economic cooperation and collaboration in the scientific and technological sphere.

In his address, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan emphasized that the CIS remains a reliable platform for cooperation and mutually beneficial decisions. The total GDP of the Commonwealth grows by an average of 4.5% annually. Over the past five years, internal trade has increased by 40%. Last year, Kazakhstan’s total trade turnover with CIS countries amounted to $37.3 billion, including a 9.4% increase in trade in services, reaching $4.3 billion.

He stressed the importance of further strengthening economic cooperation to ensure sustainable growth and enhance competitiveness. A comprehensive effort by member states to improve exchange-trading mechanisms will provide additional impetus for stimulating business activity.

Special attention was given to cooperation in advancing digital transformation and introducing artificial intelligence to support dynamic economic growth.

In his Address to the Nation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev identified the transformation of Kazakhstan into a fully-fledged digital state as a strategic priority for the next three years. We are actively developing the digital agenda, which already covers all areas of public administration. This allows us to address various social issues and many aspects of citizens’ daily lives. We pay particular attention to the export of domestic digital solutions. Kazakhstan actively shares its accumulated experience with foreign partners and is ready to develop cooperation in this direction with our CIS colleagues," Olzhas Bektenov noted.


The discussions also focused on modernization of transit and transport potential, support for SMEs, rational use of forest resources and the development of wood processing. Taking into account the growing global demand for eco-friendly materials, the importance of moving from raw material exports to the production of high value-added goods was underlined.

In the extended-format meeting, the CIS Council of Heads of Government discussed cooperation in scientific and technological development, digitalization of key multimodal transport corridors, energy, forestry and wood industry, agriculture, healthcare, ecology, veterinary services, and other areas.

Following the meetings, a number of international documents were signed, including:

  • The Strategy for Scientific and Technological Development of the CIS for 2026-2035;
  • The Strategy for Cooperation of CIS Member States in Developing the Information Society and Digital Economy until 2035;
  • The Strategy on Digitalization of Key Multimodal Transport Corridors of CIS Member States;
  • The Agreement on Cooperation among CIS Member States in Preventing the Spread of Locust Pests;
  • The Concept of Pricing in Construction Activities of CIS Member States, among others.

The next meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government will be held in the first half of 2026 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

relevant news

30.09.2025, 19:35 10531

Kazakhstan plans to remove 21 invertebrate species from its list of rare animals

Kazakhstan plans to remove 21 invertebrate species from its list of rare and endangered animals since there are no threats to their survival, Kazakh Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Nurken Sharbiyev told the Senate Committee meeting on agriculture, nature use, and rural development, Kazinform News Agency reports.

He said Kazakhstan is home to 835 vertebrate species and some 100,000 invertebrate species, including 178 species of mammals, 489 bird species, 49 species of reptiles, 12 species of amphibians, 104 aquatic species, and 3 jawless fish.

Hunting is permitted across Kazakhstan for 35 species, including 27 fur-bearing animals, eight hoofed animals, and 59 bird species. The current protected list includes 227 species.

The Vice Minister stressed it is suggested to remove 21 invertebrate species from the list of rare and endangered animals and add six invertebrates, including three scorpion species, three insect species and five vertebrates, including Griffon vulture and Black vulture, Dzungarian lizard and Tianshan lizard, and jungle cat.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

29.09.2025, 20:33 32861

Kazakhstan launches its first crypto reserve

Kazakhstan launches its first crypto reserve
Images | unsplash.com
A new crypto fund - Alem Crypto Fund has started operating in Kazakhstan. It was established by the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, managed by Qazaqstan Venture Group and registered within the ecosystem of the Astana International Financial Centre, Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

The primary objective of the fund is to make long-term investments in digital assets and to build strategic reserves. In the future, Alem Crypto Fund may also serve as a vehicle for state-level savings, expanding the country’s capabilities in managing the finances of tomorrow.

The creation of the Alem Crypto Fund is a step toward advancing digital finance in Kazakhstan. Our goal is to make it a reliable instrument for major investors and a key foundation for digital state reserves" noted Zhaslan Madiyev, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


The strategic partner of the fund is Binance Kazakhstan - a locally licensed company within the global Binance ecosystem, the world’s leading player in the digital asset industry.

In partnership with Binance Kazakhstan, Alem Crypto Fund made its first investment by acquiring BNB - the native token of the BNB Chain.

BNB is used for processing transactions, paying fees and participating in network governance.

Today, BNB has a market capitalization of over $138 billion, making it one of the most stable and influential digital assets on the global market.

We are proud that Binance Kazakhstan has become the strategic partner of the Alem Crypto Fund. The fund’s choice of BNB as its first digital asset highlights the trust in the Binance ecosystem and marks a new chapter for institutional recognition of cryptocurrencies in Kazakhstan. This is an important step toward building a transparent and secure digital asset market, where government initiatives and global technologies work together for the benefit of the national economy" commented Nurkhat Kushimov, General Manager of Binance Kazakhstan.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

29.09.2025, 18:12 34366

New Vice Minister of Energy named

New Vice Minister of Energy named
Images | primeminister.kz
Kaiyrkhan Tutkyshbayev has been appointed Vice Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Kaiyrkhan Tutkyshbayev was born in 1991 in Almaty. He graduated from Satbayev Kazakh National Technical University with a degree in Mining/Project Management.

He began his career in 2009 at the Central Asian Mining Union in Astana. In 2022, he became Deputy Chairman of the Geology Committee of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

29.09.2025, 14:08 36841

Kazakhstan appoints 1st Deputy Prosecutor General

Kazakhstan appoints 1st Deputy Prosecutor General
Images | gov.kz
The Head of State appointed Zhandos Umiraliyev as the 1st Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

Timur Tashimbayev was relieved of his duties as the 1st Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

29.09.2025, 13:08 37136

New Kazakh Minister of Enlightenment appointed

New Kazakh Minister of Enlightenment appointed
Images | ru.wikipedia.org
The Head of State decreed to appoint Zhuldyz Suleimenova as the Minister of Enlightenment of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

Born in 1983 is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University. Throughout her career, she worked at the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, Altynsarin School in Almaty, the Kazakh National Agrarian University, the International Business Academy, the Kazakh State Women’s Teacher’s Training University, and Nazarbayev Intellelctual Schools.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

29.09.2025, 09:40 37386

Kazakhstan names AI and Digital Development Minister

Kazakhstan names AI and Digital Development Minister
Images | gov.kz
The Head of State decreed to appoint Zhaslan Madiyev as the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

Born in 1983 in Almaty city, Zhaslan Madiyev graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Columbia University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

He also served as the Vice President for finance at JSC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" and Vice Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2019-2020.

Since October 2020 he has been serving as the deputy chairman of the Kazakh Agency for strategic planning and reforms.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

26.09.2025, 20:14 83421

President receives newly-appointed FM

President receives newly-appointed FM
Images | akorda.kz
The Head of State has received newly-appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs Yermek Kosherbayev, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

At the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave specific instructions to further strengthen balanced foreign policy, actively advance national interests on the global stage, as well as enhance economic diplomacy and investment cooperation.

The Head of State drew attention to the importance of boosting interaction in multilateral formats, as well as raising effectiveness of the work aimed at protection of rights and freedoms of Kazakhstani citizens abroad.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

26.09.2025, 18:12 78746

Tokayev: Nuclear energy to become full-fledged sector of national economy

Tokayev: Nuclear energy to become full-fledged sector of national economy
Images | Depositphotos
Taking the floor at the meeting of the National Council for Science and Technology, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that in negotiations on construction of the nuclear power plant, primary focus must be on safeguarding the national interests, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

The Head of State reminded that the project of construction of the country’s first nuclear power plant is being implemented jointly with Rosatom International Consortium.

In negotiations with this company, the relevant agency and the Government must, first and foremost, act in the national interests. All agreements signed must be fair, balanced and productive. We must not allow careless or inefficient use of our natural resources, particularly, uranium," the President said.


We must begin planning the construction of the second and third nuclear power plant. During our meeting with the President of China, we agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in the field of peaceful atom use," he added.


Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reminded that the development of nuclear energy is impossible without strategically important mineral resources.

He said that Kazakhstan possesses substantial reserves of rare metals essential to this sector.

Our country ranks among the global leaders in uranium production, with 40% of the world’s uranium deposits concentrated in its territory. The construction of the nuclear power plant will drastically change the role of uranium in the economy," he noted.


The President reminded that a plant for the production of fuel assemblies was opened in the country in 2021.

The commissioning of the nuclear power plant will let complete the production cycle. Thanks to this, nuclear energy will become independent of foreign markets and will turn into a full-fledged sector of the national economy. This is an extremely complex objective and our scientists are imposed tremendous responsibility in its implementation," he stressed.


The Head of State also raised issue of personnel potential of the sector.

The country faces an acute shortage of qualified engineers and technical specialists, including in the nuclear sector. This is undoubtedly a highly pressing issue that must be addressed urgently. To date, 90% of university graduates hold bachelor’s degrees, while the share of PhD holders is less than 1%. It is crucial to raise the number of doctoral education grants, with priority given to technical disciplines," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ

 

KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE

Most viewed