By Presidential order, Government to strengthen requirements to ensure industrial safety

Tell a friend

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a working meeting on the implementation of the instructions of the Head of State on issues of ensuring the safety of citizens involved in hazardous production, primeminister.kz reports.





The Ministers for Emergency Situations Chingis Arinov, Industry and Construction Kanat Sharlapayev reported on the ongoing work in the field of labour safety and new approaches. Ministers of Labour and Social Protection of Population, as well as of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry also took part in the meeting.





Under the Industrial Safety Concept, regulations will be revised to take into account the digitalisation of facilities, requirements for industrial safety facilities will be strengthened, science will be developed and relevant centres will be established, and the human resources and legal status of the state labour inspector will be improved.





Certain industrial safety requirements are already being revised. For example, the draft law on civil protection toughens requirements for emergency rescue services, strengthens regulations on industrial control, and provides for new obligations of owners of hazardous production facilities to update and modernise equipment.





In addition, it is planned to launch E-KPB information system, which will allow to create passports of industrial safety facilities, to automate the accounting of accidents and other processes.





Prime Minister paid special attention to the mechanism of control in the field of industrial safety. The Ministry for Emergency Situations together with the Ministry of Industry and Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has been instructed on the results of the audit to make proposals to strengthen the responsibility of owners and managers of industrial facilities for ensuring safe working conditions.





The Ministry of Industry together with the Ministries of Emergency Situations, Ecology and Natural Resources should analyse and control the mining plans of subsoil users for timely financing of industrial safety measures.





The Ministries of Industry and Emergency Situations need to develop standards for early decontamination of mines to reduce risks associated with gas emissions.





The Ministry of Gigital Development together with domestic IT specialists is tasked to develop new solutions to ensure industrial safety.