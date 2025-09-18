15.09.2025, 22:00 32011
Central Asia's largest rowing canal opened in Turkistan
The city of Turkistan has inaugurated a unique sports facility - the Rowing Canal, the facility which has no analogues in Central Asia, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Tourism and Sport.
The new complex meets ICF and FISA international standards.
President of ICF Thomas Konietzko participated in the ceremony.
Today, on behalf of the Head of State, we are inaugurating one of the largest sports facilities in the country. The construction was carried out in accordance with international standards, and now we have our own venue for international competitions. The opening of this facility will also benefit the city’s residents - with new sports grounds for volleyball, football, and basketball, as well as a city beach," Minister of Tourism and Sport Yerbol Myrzabossynov said.
relevant news
17.09.2025, 20:07 5611
Kazakhstan plans to establish unified electronic archive
Vice Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan Aibek Sydykov presented key provisions of a draft law designed to strengthen the country’s archival system and safeguard its documentary and historical heritage, including electronic records, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the ministry, Kazakhstan currently operates 231 archives, including the Archive of the Kazakh President and four specialized state archives. Their collections comprise 74,500 holdings with about 27.5 million items. In addition to traditional paper records, an electronic repository is being developed and utilized by government agencies, the quasi-public sector, and businesses.
“There is now an urgent need to integrate electronic documents from various information systems into a unified archive to ensure long-term storage and streamline workflows. The draft law introduces provisions for establishing such an archive, digitizing records, and expanding the conceptual framework,” Sydykov said.
The draft also clarifies new terms such as “electronic archival document,” “electronic copy of a paper document,” “paper copy of an electronic document,” and “document value assessment,” among others.
17.09.2025, 16:07 5986
IAEA to Support Kazakhstan Throughout All Stages of Nuclear Power Plant Development
On the sidelines of the IAEA General Conference, Chairman of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Atomic Energy A.M. Satkaliyev held a working meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, Atomic Energy Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks, the parties discussed key issues related to the implementation of Kazakhstan’s national program for the development of nuclear energy. Particular attention was given to plans for the construction of a nuclear power plant, the development of infrastructure, and the application of nuclear technologies in industry, agriculture, and healthcare.
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi commended Kazakhstan’s consistency and systematic approach, reaffirming the Agency’s readiness to provide comprehensive support at all stages of the country’s nuclear program - from site selection and preparatory works to the commissioning of facilities.
The discussions also addressed the rational use of uranium resources, ensuring stable supplies to the global market, and finding a balance between national interests and international obligations. The Kazakh side reported on the establishment of an international consortium for the construction of the NPP, the implementation of research projects, and the launch of a facility for the safe storage of highly enriched uranium (HEU).
The two sides agreed to develop a joint "roadmap" of cooperation, which will provide for structured interaction between relevant IAEA departments and the conduct of missions and activities in 2025-2027. At the conclusion of the meeting, Kazakhstan extended an official invitation to Rafael Grossi to visit the country in order to continue the dialogue and deepen bilateral cooperation.
17.09.2025, 12:10 6766
President proposes peace movement under auspices of Religious Leaders Congress
At the VIII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the crucial role of spiritual diplomacy on the international stage, Kazinform News Agency reports.
We believe it is important to leverage the potential of spiritual diplomacy within international and regional organizations. I propose a discussion on the idea of a peace movement under the auspices of the Congress, which I previously announced. Religious hierarchies could serve as the moral core of this movement with a neutral and non-politicized call to end violence and seek peaceful solutions," the Head of State said. "This initiative, based on the shared human values of the sanctity of life, compassion, and mercy, can unite not only the broad public of believers, but also politicians, representatives of international organizations, government agencies, experts, and, of course, young people."
The President stressed that the voice for peace must be more persistent and that platforms like the Congress are designed to facilitate this.
17.09.2025, 11:21 7026
Tokayev spoke about the risk of nuclear conflict in the world
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about the risks of nuclear conflicts in the world, Kazinform News Agency reports.
What causes concern is the risk of nuclear conflict. The likelihood of such an Armageddon is assessed by experts as the highest in recent decades. Unfortunately, instead of constructive initiatives and a policy of détente, confrontational thinking is gaining momentum in the world, geopolitical rifts are widening, and social tensions are growing," noted the President.
According to him, in such difficult realities, constructive diplomacy must play a key role - as the main tool for developing dialogue, overcoming mutual estrangement, and increasing trust on the international stage.
We also place great hopes on religious leaders, who bear special responsibility for the development of intercivilizational exchange and for strengthening trust between people and societies. I am confident that religious leaders will make every effort to stop the world from sliding into the abyss of chaos, reminding many politicians of common sense, goodwill, and moral responsibility," emphasized Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
16.09.2025, 19:35 28996
Kazakhstan and the United States Sign Joint Statement on the Sidelines of the 69th IAEA General Conference
On the sidelines of the 69th session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference, the Atomic Energy Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) signed a Joint Statement, Atomic Energy Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The document underscores:
- the successful placement of highly enriched spent fuel from the IVG.1M research reactor into a specially designed Silo-type storage facility;
- the storage of spent nuclear fuel (SNF) in the Silo until a jointly developed decision on its final disposal is reached;
- the commitment of both sides to further cooperation in minimizing the use of highly enriched uranium and strengthening the global nuclear non-proliferation regime.
Kazakhstan consistently fulfills its international obligations in the field of nuclear security and safety. The signing of this statement reaffirms our commitment to the peaceful use of nuclear energy and to strengthening the global non-proliferation regime," stated the Chairman of the Atomic Energy Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Representatives of the NNSA stressed that the United States highly values its partnership with Kazakhstan and intends to continue joint projects aimed at enhancing nuclear security.
Such Joint Statements have become a well-established tradition, with previous documents signed in 2016, 2019, 2020, and 2023, symbolizing the enduring and trusted partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.
16.09.2025, 17:00 28411
Kokshetau's new general plan presented to Head of State
The 2050 General Plan for the Development of Kokshetau was presented to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The plan will see the city’s territory expand by 7,000 hectares, Kazinform cites Akorda.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed that several major construction projects are underway as part of the new general plan. This includes a thermal power plant, a regional multidisciplinary hospital, the Civil Defense Academy, and a multifunctional sports complex. Furthermore, an industrial zone is being developed, where around 60 industrial enterprises are planned for construction.
The territory of the regional center is to expand by 7,000 hectares. A key feature of the plan is the creation of a modern business center on the shore of Lake Kopa. The area will house residential complexes, business and shopping malls, social facilities, and public spaces.
The plan projects the city’s population will grow to 500,000 people. To ensure comfortable living conditions for residents, about 10 million square meters of housing will be commissioned, including through new construction and renovation.
15.09.2025, 21:20 32636
From New Investment Policy to Social Modernization: Zhumangarin Reported on Measures for Implementing the President’s Address
At the Government session, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin presented the draft National Action Plan for the implementation of the President’s Address "Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Their Solutions through Digital Transformation", primeminister.kz reports.
He stated that the document consists of 87 measures across 8 key areas: investment and financial policy, strengthening industry, agricultural development, transport, logistics and tourism potential, modernization of utilities and water infrastructure, entrepreneurship, human capital development, and parliamentary reform. According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the measures are aimed at increasing the resilience of the national economy, digital modernization of key industries, improving the investment climate, and raising citizens’ welfare.
Regarding investment policy, the minister informed that an Action Plan will be developed to update the investment attraction system. To protect investors’ rights, the Asset Recovery Committee under the Prosecutor General’s Office will be transformed into the Investor Rights Protection Committee. A new Law "On Banks" will also be adopted, the main objective of which will be to attract new participants to the market and channel bank liquidity into the real sector of the economy.
Serik Zhumangarin added that up to $1 billion from the National Fund will be invested in high-tech sectors, for which the National Bank will develop an appropriate program. In addition, within the framework of the Law "On the Special Status of the City of Alatau," a new business activity center, Alatau City, will be created with a unique financial model, including crypto-fiat channels. Together with the National Bank, it is planned to establish a State Fund for Digital Assets.
As for strengthening the industrial framework, he noted that projects for processing rare earth metals will be implemented. Work will continue on the digitalization of geological data, which is currently 60% complete and planned to be fully completed by the end of 2026. At the same time, work has begun on creating a Big Data information system using artificial intelligence. A pool of flagship projects for deep processing of hydrocarbon raw materials will also be formed.
In support of the agro-industrial complex, the Minister of National Economy reported that 5 investment agreements worth 1 trillion tenge have already been signed. Under the "Investment Order in the Agro-Industrial Complex" project, more than 200 projects worth a total of 1.2 trillion tenge are planned to be financed over the next three years. By the end of this year, a Comprehensive Livestock Development Plan will also be adopted, which will expand concessional lending at 5%, while agribusiness loans will be guaranteed up to 80% by the Damu Fund. It was also noted that auctions for agricultural land will be conducted electronically.
To develop transport and logistics potential, the Government intends to implement such infrastructure projects as the construction of the "Bakhty-Ayagoz" railway line and the "Saksaul-Beyneu" highway. The Deputy Prime Minister reported that in 2026, a unified digital system Smart Cargo will be introduced and a National Cargo Airline launched, which is expected to double the volume of cargo transported through Kazakhstan. In tourism, the focus will be on developing the Almaty Mountain Cluster, which will result in a fourfold increase in the throughput of ski resorts.
Zhumangarin reported that the reform of the utilities sector will be carried out through the active introduction of digital solutions to improve energy efficiency, while the launch of a Unified National Platform will ensure end-to-end monitoring of all stages of construction. In the field of water infrastructure, legal requirements for water-saving technologies will be established, the construction of 9 new reservoirs and the reconstruction of 18 others will continue, and a National Water Balance will be developed.
In the entrepreneurship block, attention will focus on economic liberalization. According to the Deputy Prime Minister, a "Center for Regulatory Intelligence" will be created under the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms using AI, while tax administration will begin to be carried out using advanced technologies.
Serik Zhumangarin stated that in the social block, measures will be taken to improve access to education and healthcare: by the end of the year, all planned schools under the Keleshek mektepteri project will be delivered, 115 primary health care facilities and 2 perinatal centers will be built. In the field of social welfare, the "money follows the citizen" principle will be introduced and the size of social payments will be standardized. In addition, organizational issues for holding a national referendum will be worked out.
15.09.2025, 20:10 30181
The Government considered measures to improve road safety
At a Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the issue of ensuring road and pedestrian safety was considered as part of the implementation of the Head of State’s instructions. Reports were heard from Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Lepekha and the akims of Almaty, Mangystau, Zhambyl, and Karaganda regions, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, since the beginning of the year the number of road accidents has increased by 42%, and the number of injured by 52%. At the same time, a 2% decrease in fatalities is noted. To improve the situation on the roads, the ministry proposes introducing licensing of driving schools, strengthening measures against illegal carriers, and developing road infrastructure. In particular, the construction of roads with four or more lanes is required, as well as an increase in pedestrian crossings, sidewalks, lighting, and the expansion of video surveillance systems.
The Prime Minister noted that in his Address, the Head of State named road safety as a problem directly affecting the lives and health of our citizens.
Despite the measures being taken, we do not have a stable reduction in accidents and road fatalities. In many ways, this situation is related to the low discipline of drivers and pedestrians and the imperfection of road infrastructure. Many accidents could have been avoided. For example, pedestrians mainly die due to the lack of safe crossings, lighting, and sidewalks," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
The Head of Government instructed regional akimats to promptly resolve issues related to dangerous road sections that regularly receive complaints from citizens. At the same time, despite the tightening of legislative measures, the low level of driving and pedestrian culture persists year after year. The number of drivers held accountable is increasing, but there is no improvement in the situation.
The Prime Minister drew attention to the lack of an effective mechanism for monitoring passenger transportation, both on city and intercity routes. Cases of transporting children on regional routes without accompaniment continue.
Olzhas Bektenov gave a number of instructions in several areas. In terms of road infrastructure development, the Ministry of Transport was instructed to strengthen work on ensuring road safety during the construction, reconstruction, and maintenance of highways. Together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, control must be ensured over strict compliance with standards during construction and repair. The Prime Minister emphasized the need for a review of all problematic road sections and the adoption of measures. In addition, regional akimats were instructed to work with livestock owners regarding grazing near highways.
The Ministry of Digitalization was instructed to accelerate the pace of road coverage with stable connectivity. On a number of highways, unstable mobile communication persists, due to which in emergency situations victims are not always able to call for help.
Among the priority measures identified were increasing the number of cameras and hardware-software complexes for recording violations, the active use of unmanned aerial vehicles, and tightening responsibility for traffic violations by both drivers and pedestrians.
As part of the implementation of the Head of State’s instructions regarding the need to strengthen control over the operation of electric mopeds and scooters, the Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Internal Affairs to accelerate the promotion of the corresponding legislative amendments.
The Government also supported the proposals of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
The President sets the task of ensuring law and order, zero tolerance for violations, and the inevitability of punishment. It is necessary to take concrete measures in this direction, especially to reduce the level of road accidents. The proposals of the Ministry of Internal Affairs voiced today are supported. All government bodies and the public must be involved in their implementation," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
The Prime Minister stressed that preserving the lives and health of citizens on the roads remains a priority in the activities of every government body and akimat.
Separately, the issue of the beginning of the heating season was considered at the session. The Head of Government noted that delays remain in a number of regions. In this regard, the Prime Minister instructed the akims of Akmola and West Kazakhstan regions, as well as the Abai and Ulytau regions, to take strict control over the completion of all repair work in order to start the heating season on time.
