Central Asia's largest rowing canal opened in Turkistan

At the Government session, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin presented the draft National Action Plan for the implementation of the President’s Address "Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Their Solutions through Digital Transformation", primeminister.kz reports.





He stated that the document consists of 87 measures across 8 key areas: investment and financial policy, strengthening industry, agricultural development, transport, logistics and tourism potential, modernization of utilities and water infrastructure, entrepreneurship, human capital development, and parliamentary reform. According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the measures are aimed at increasing the resilience of the national economy, digital modernization of key industries, improving the investment climate, and raising citizens’ welfare.





Regarding investment policy, the minister informed that an Action Plan will be developed to update the investment attraction system. To protect investors’ rights, the Asset Recovery Committee under the Prosecutor General’s Office will be transformed into the Investor Rights Protection Committee. A new Law "On Banks" will also be adopted, the main objective of which will be to attract new participants to the market and channel bank liquidity into the real sector of the economy.





Serik Zhumangarin added that up to $1 billion from the National Fund will be invested in high-tech sectors, for which the National Bank will develop an appropriate program. In addition, within the framework of the Law "On the Special Status of the City of Alatau," a new business activity center, Alatau City, will be created with a unique financial model, including crypto-fiat channels. Together with the National Bank, it is planned to establish a State Fund for Digital Assets.





As for strengthening the industrial framework, he noted that projects for processing rare earth metals will be implemented. Work will continue on the digitalization of geological data, which is currently 60% complete and planned to be fully completed by the end of 2026. At the same time, work has begun on creating a Big Data information system using artificial intelligence. A pool of flagship projects for deep processing of hydrocarbon raw materials will also be formed.





In support of the agro-industrial complex, the Minister of National Economy reported that 5 investment agreements worth 1 trillion tenge have already been signed. Under the "Investment Order in the Agro-Industrial Complex" project, more than 200 projects worth a total of 1.2 trillion tenge are planned to be financed over the next three years. By the end of this year, a Comprehensive Livestock Development Plan will also be adopted, which will expand concessional lending at 5%, while agribusiness loans will be guaranteed up to 80% by the Damu Fund. It was also noted that auctions for agricultural land will be conducted electronically.





To develop transport and logistics potential, the Government intends to implement such infrastructure projects as the construction of the "Bakhty-Ayagoz" railway line and the "Saksaul-Beyneu" highway. The Deputy Prime Minister reported that in 2026, a unified digital system Smart Cargo will be introduced and a National Cargo Airline launched, which is expected to double the volume of cargo transported through Kazakhstan. In tourism, the focus will be on developing the Almaty Mountain Cluster, which will result in a fourfold increase in the throughput of ski resorts.





Zhumangarin reported that the reform of the utilities sector will be carried out through the active introduction of digital solutions to improve energy efficiency, while the launch of a Unified National Platform will ensure end-to-end monitoring of all stages of construction. In the field of water infrastructure, legal requirements for water-saving technologies will be established, the construction of 9 new reservoirs and the reconstruction of 18 others will continue, and a National Water Balance will be developed.





In the entrepreneurship block, attention will focus on economic liberalization. According to the Deputy Prime Minister, a "Center for Regulatory Intelligence" will be created under the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms using AI, while tax administration will begin to be carried out using advanced technologies.





Serik Zhumangarin stated that in the social block, measures will be taken to improve access to education and healthcare: by the end of the year, all planned schools under the Keleshek mektepteri project will be delivered, 115 primary health care facilities and 2 perinatal centers will be built. In the field of social welfare, the "money follows the citizen" principle will be introduced and the size of social payments will be standardized. In addition, organizational issues for holding a national referendum will be worked out.