Chemical industry output grows by 7.7% in 2024, oil and gas chemical sector by more than 50%

At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov considered the issue of development of chemical and petrochemical industries, primeminister.kz reports.





The reports were made by Minister of Industry and Construction Yersaiyn Nagaspayev, Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov, as well as on the ongoing projects in the oil and gas chemical industry reported the Chairman of the Board of KazMunayGas company Askhat Khassenov.





Prime Minister drew attention to the indicators of development of industries. According to the results of last year, the volume of production in the chemical industry increased by 7.7%, in the oil and gas chemical sector by more than 50%. Exports of chemical products exceeded $2 billion, which is 13% higher than in 2023. It is emphasised that the positive dynamics continues in the first quarter of 2025. Thus, chemistry shows growth of 12.5%.





Olzhas Bektenov noted that the development of chemical and petrochemical industries directly affects the strengthening of the country's industrial potential.





The Head of State emphasises the strategic importance of the development of chemistry and petrochemistry in the context of diversifying the economy and increasing its competitiveness. The chemical industry ensures the development of other sectors such as agriculture, mining, metallurgy and construction," the Prime Minister emphasised.





There are 12 large chemical and oil and gas chemical enterprises in Kazakhstan, covering the production of a wide range of products, including mineral fertilisers, inorganic and organic chemicals.





For example, in Atyrau region there is a plant for production of polypropylene. It is currently the largest facility of its kind in Central Asia and the largest manufacturing project in Kazakhstan. Construction of Phase II of this project will begin there in 2024. The key task is to ensure full substitution of imported products and growth of exports with high added value.





At the same time, the Zhambyl region is expected to expand production of sodium cyanide and ammonium sulphate. In addition, promising projects for the production of butadiene, urea, polyethylene terephthalate are being implemented.





The Prime Minister noted the need to increase the depth of processing and expand the range of high-tech products.





All these projects will make a crucial contribution to the creation of value chains. Nevertheless, the industry's potential for deep processing of raw materials is still underutilised. Output volumes of sophisticated products are not yet high. In the context of volatile prices for raw materials and oil, it is necessary to increase processing and enter foreign markets with finished products. This will reduce the vulnerability of the economy and create quality jobs," Olzhas Bektenov said.





Prime Minister gave a number of instructions.





The Ministry of Industry needs to create conditions for attracting private investment in new high-tech projects for processing of raw materials. It was noted that today about 45% of raw materials for chemical production are exported without deep processing. Thus, annually from Kazakhstan exported about 800 thousand tonnes of phosphate rock.





The Ministry of National Economy together with the Ministries of Energy, Industry and Construction has been instructed to submit to the Government proposals with specific measures for tax and customs incentives for chemical and oil and gas chemical projects until 1 July this year.





Prime Minister expressed support for the initiative, voiced at a meeting with representatives of oil and gas business, to develop an independent law on oil and gas chemical industry. The Ministries of Energy, Industry and Construction, National Economy, Justice have been tasked to submit a draft document to the Government Apparatus by 1 September this year.





In connection with unscheduled stoppages at the plant for the production of polypropylene and delaying the stages of implementation of projects for the production of polyethylene and butadiene, the Samruk-Kazyna Fund was instructed to submit a clear schedule for eliminating the causes of downtime of the KPI plant and an updated plan-schedule indicating the stages and timing of completion of the Silleno plant by 15 June this year. A final decision on the Butadiene project is also required by 1 August this year.





The Ministry of Ecology together with the Ministries of Industry and Construction and Energy is tasked with completing this year an inventory of enterprises operating without modern environmental filters and recycling technologies, followed by the adoption of a special plan for their modernisation and introduction of green technologies.