Concept for Artificial Intelligence Development for 2024-2029 adopted by Government

At the Government session chaired by Olzhas Bektenov, a strategic document for the introduction of artificial intelligence technologies in various areas of the economy was adopted, primeminister.kz reports.





Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayassat Nurbek and Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev reported on the development of AI in Kazakhstan and legal regulation of the digital environment. The development of the Concept on the development of artificial intelligence is being implemented on the instructions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, announced at an extended Government session on 7 February this year.





According to economists' calculations, the use of artificial intelligence can increase global GDP by 14% by 2030. Today, Kazakhstan is already implementing a set of measures to collect data from government agencies in Smart Data Ukimet, to which 93 information bases are connected. Infrastructure development includes the placement of a supercomputer in the country, the construction of data processing centres, the creation of a national AI platform and the development of fibre-optic communications. In addition, a number of educational and acceleration programmes are planned for the growth of human capital. Currently, 17 universities have already introduced 15 AI specialisations. Disciplines in these specialities are studied by 2,196 students.





At the same time, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education is working on the creation of a modern Large Language Model (LLM) for the development of cultural and linguistic heritage. To date, a consortium of several educational organisations has been created including the Institute of Information and Computing Technologies, Satpayev University, Nazarbayev University, the Shayakhmetov National Research Centre "Til-Kazyna", the Baitursynov Institute of Linguistics and KazNU. Specialists have collected about 6 billion word usage, LLM model training is carried out using a supercomputer through cloud solutions.





Prime Minister stressed that the use of artificial intelligence technologies can automate routine tasks. In particular, a number of production processes, calculations of risks in the healthcare sector, forecasting emergencies, early detection of threats and cyberattacks. Priority sectors of the economy for the introduction of AI have been noted, including state administration, natural monopoly entities in the oil and gas, mining, energy, transport, logistics, water supply and agricultural sectors.





By 2029, the number of products using artificial intelligence should grow 5 times. Accordingly, the share of educational programmes or disciplines on artificial intelligence should increase. We need qualified specialists in this field. It is important to take into account the opportunities and needs of domestic companies, which will create a multiplier effect on the economy as a whole," Olzhas Bektenov said.





Head of the Government instructed the Ministry of Digital Development together with akimats to start implementing the Concept. It is especially important to consider the possibility of using the computing power of the supercomputer by business and academia. In this regard, the Ministry of Finance has been tasked with simplifying the procedure for leasing information and communication infrastructure facilities.





The Ministry of Science has been instructed to complete the data collection for KazLLM by the end of this year by the end of the year to train the first large language model to be carried out in the 3rd quarter.





Olzhas Bektenov noted the need to form on the basis of the National Centre for AI "an ecosystem for the involvement of young people, development of human capital and promotion of the culture of artificial intelligence". The Ministry of Digital Development together with the Ministries of Science, Education, Labour has been assigned the task to form a programme to annually increase the number of trained specialists, regional competence centres and programming schools.





In addition, Olzhas Bektenov instructed the Ministry of Justice to intensify work on improving the legislative framework to regulate the sphere of application of artificial intelligence.