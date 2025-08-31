29.08.2025, 15:00 8881
Constitution is unshakable foundation of Independence, Kazakh President
Images | Akorda
The Kazakh President addressed the Constitution and statehood: dialogue of the law and the future scientific conference, dated to the 30th anniversary of the Kazakh Constitution, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
He said today Kazakhstan is celebrating a milestone date. The Constitution of Kazakhstan was adopted 30 years ago at the nationwide referendum. He stressed that it became a historical moment for Kazakhstan.
The Head of State said the Constitution is the unshakable foundation of our Independence and a trustworthy guide for strengthening the country’s statehood.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted Kazakhstan implemented several packages of political reforms, consistently updated the country’s political system.
Today, we see the appropriateness of the country’s strategic choice towards the path of progress to a civilized society. The 2022 referendum recorded an unprecedented level of consolidation of the nation around the strategic tasks set before our state," the President stated.
He emphasized during the historically short period, the society passed through fundamental evolution towards political maturity and civic responsibility.
29.08.2025, 20:11 7326
Sanzhar Zharkeshov appointed as Kazakh Deputy Energy Minister
Images | primeminister.kz
By a government order, Sanzhar Zharkeshov has been appointed to the post of the Deputy Energy Minister of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Sanzhar Zharkeshov brings extensive international experience across the energy industry, working in the U.S., Iraq, Russia, Scotland, Colombia, Oman, the UK, and Ukraine.
In 2019, he was appointed as the Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.
In 2022, he joined the QazaqGaz national company as the Board Chairman.
29.08.2025, 17:09 8271
Kazakhstan establishes medal to commemorate 30th anniversary of Constitution
The Head of State decreed to establish the commemorative medal "The 30th anniversary of the Constitution of Kazakhstan", Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The medal will be awarded for significant contribution to ensuring the supremacy of the Constitution of Kazakhstan, strengthening the country’s independence, accord and stability in Kazakhstan’s society, protection of constitutional rights and freedoms, and development of ideas and principles of constitutionalism.
Besides, representatives of vocational professions, workers of the public sector, manufacturing organizations and others will be decorated with the commemorative medal.
28.08.2025, 17:30 13626
Both chambers of Kazakh Parliament to convene on September 2
Images | mazhilis.parlam.kz
Speaker of the Majilis Yerlan Koshanov on Thursday signed a decree summoning a joint session of both chambers of parliament, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the lower chamber of parliament.
According to subparagraph 2 of paragraph 4 of Article 58 of the Kazakh Constitution, I decree to convene a joint session of the chambers of parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan at 11:00 a.m. on September 2, 2025, in Astana, reads the decree.
28.08.2025, 12:06 15141
Kazakh Government approves concept of regional development till 2030
Images | primeminister.kz
The concept of regional development till 2030 was developed following a directive from the Head of State aimed for sustainable and balanced development of regions, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Government.
Kazakhstan’s Deputy National Economy Minister Baurzhan Omarbekov said: "The document seeks to raise living standards of the population and unlock economic potential of regions through macro-regional development and growth points, including agglomerations, single-industry towns, support villages and new Alatau city.
A key focus is placed to bridging gaps in access to social, engineering, and transport facilities".
Now, the sufficiency level of settlements in terms of the system of regional standards stands at 64%. The figure is expected to increase to 70% by 2028. Moreover, the contribution of small- and medium-sized enterprises to the GDP will reach 40% in 2030, said Omarbekov.
The Government has also taken steps to develop single-industry towns, including creation of industrial zones, implementation of domestic content programs, SME development, conclusion of long-term agreements and offtake contracts between major enterprises and local producers, and others.
Efforts are underway to form and develop the city of Alatau, as the city’s major layout was approved, a special economic zone was created, as well as to develop design documentation, said the Deputy Minister.
27.08.2025, 21:02 15341
Kazakhstan appoints new Deputy Minister of National Economy
Images | primeminister.kz
The Kazakh government released an order on Wednesday, appointing Yerlan Sagnayev as Deputy Minister of National Economy, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Born in the village of Zerenda, Zerendi district, Akmola region, Yerlan Sagnayev graduated from the North Kazakhstan State University, and the North Kazakhstan Law Academy.
Sagnayev started his career in the tax authorities, holding different positions within the Tax Committee of North Kazakhstan region, in 1999. He also served as the deputy head of the tax departments in Mangistau, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions until 2016. Prior to his current appointment, he served as the director of the Department of Tax and Customs Policy of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
27.08.2025, 16:01 25586
Head of State, King of Jordan hold talks in narrow format in Akorda
Images | akorda.kz
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan for accepting the invitation to visit Astana and warmly recalled his visit to Amman in early 2025, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hailed the cooperation between Jordan and Kazakhstan, saying that it develops successfully.
I am confident that today we will have a wonderful opportunity to exchange opinions. The Kazakh-Jordanian cooperation develops quite successfully. Nevertheless, there is a number of interesting topics to discuss," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein thanked the Kazakh President for a warm welcome. He also emphasized the importance of further strengthening the bilateral relations and confirmed his readiness to maintain mutually beneficial trade-economic cooperation.
According to him, this visit became a continuation of the Kazakh President’s successful visit to Jordan several months ago.
26.08.2025, 09:45 32041
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to deliver his Address to the Nation on September 8
Images | akorda.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will deliver his Address to the Nation on September 8, Kazinform News Agency quotes Advisor to the President - Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ruslan Zheldibay as saying.
The President will deliver his annual State-of-the-Nation Address at the joint meeting of the Parliament Chambers on September 8, Ruslan Zheldibay posted on his Telegram Channel.
25.08.2025, 13:44 36221
New Kazakh Vice Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation appointed
Images | primeminister.kz
By the decree of the Kazakh Government, Talgat Momyshev has been appointed Vice Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Born in 1968 in the Akmola region, Momyshev graduated from the Zhambyl Hydromelioration and Construction Institute and the Almaty Academy of Economics and Statistics.
He began his professional career in 1990. Throughout different years, Talgat Momyshev worked as the department head, deputy director of the Zhambyl Center of Standardization, Metrology and Certification, senior referent of the General Department and chairman of the Committee for Investment and Foreign Economic Relations in the apparatus of the Akim of Zhambyl Region, director of the Almaty branch of Metrology Republican State Enterprise, first deputy general director of JSC "National Accreditation Center", head of the Production Department of the National Center of Expertise and Certification in Astana, and deputy chairman of the Technical Regulation and Metrology Committee of the Kazakh Industry and New Technologies Ministry. In 2023-2024, he was general director of the RSE "National Accreditation Center" under the Ministry of Trade and Integration.
Since July 2024, he has been serving as director of the Department of Technical Regulation and Accreditation of the Eurasian Economic Commission.
