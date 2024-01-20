Current working issues of Qarmet considered in Government

Images | primeminister.kz

Tell a friend

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a regular meeting of the working group on the activities of Qarmet, primeminister.kz reports.





Measures to ensure stable operation and further development of the enterprise, taxation issues, use of the main railway network, as well as compliance with environmental legislation were discussed with the participation of the new investor.





In addition, the meeting considered plans to update industrial safety requirements for mines in the Karaganda coal basin.





Following the results of the discussion, the head of the Government gave a number of necessary instructions to government agencies.