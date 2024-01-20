17.01.2024, 10:11 9861
Current working issues of Qarmet considered in Government
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a regular meeting of the working group on the activities of Qarmet, primeminister.kz reports.
Measures to ensure stable operation and further development of the enterprise, taxation issues, use of the main railway network, as well as compliance with environmental legislation were discussed with the participation of the new investor.
In addition, the meeting considered plans to update industrial safety requirements for mines in the Karaganda coal basin.
Following the results of the discussion, the head of the Government gave a number of necessary instructions to government agencies.
19.01.2024
Parliament approves sending Kazakh military to participate in UN missions
Kazakhstan's Parliament has voted in favor of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's proposal to send a peacekeeping contingent of the country's Armed Forces to participate in UN missions at a joint session of the chambers, Trend reports.
It is planned to send up to 430 people consisting of a reserve company, staff officers, military observers and specialized units to the following areas: UN Disengagement Observer Force in the Golan Heights (UNDOF, Syria-Israel), UN Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO, Palestine-Israel), UN Mission in the Republic of South Sudan (UNMISS, South Sudan), UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA, Sudan).
Since 2014, a total of 67 Kazakh officers have participated in UN missions in Western Sahara, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, the Central African Republic and Lebanon as military observers and staff officers.
Since 2018, 538 Kazakh military personnel have participated in the UN Interim Force in Lebanon mission as part of a peacekeeping unit. Currently, Kazakh military personnel are also serving in UN missions: 6 officers - in Western Sahara, 2 officers - in the Central African Republic, 2 officers - in the Democratic Republic of Congo, 9 servicemen - in Lebanon.
18.01.2024
Kazakhstan to start construction of 2 new roads
KazAvtoZhol National Company JSC is set to start the development of two new projects this year, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The national company plans to build the Aktobe-Ulgaissyn and Zhezkazgan-Karaganda roads up to 96 km at large. 20 billion tenge was allocated for the construction works at the two sections stretching over 40 km as part of the Zhezkazgan-Karaganda project. 16 billion tenge was allotted for the commencement of construction works under the Aktobe-Ulgassyn project for 2024.
18.01.2024
New international terminal of Almaty airport scheduled to open in June this year
Issues of construction of a new international terminal of Almaty airport and implementation of a number of other infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan were discussed by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and the President of TAV Airports Holding Serkan Kaptan, primeminister.kz reports.
During the meeting it was noted that the Government pays great attention to improving the transportation and logistics potential of the republic. In this regard, the realization of such a large project as the construction of a new international terminal in Almaty is of strategic importance.
We expect that its opening will significantly increase passenger traffic, expand the geography of flights, as well as provide residents and guests of the metropolis with quality services and a high level of comfort," Alikhan Smailov said.
Head of TAV Airports Holding presented updated information on the progress of the project. Thus, as of today construction works are 87% complete. Opening of the new terminal is scheduled for June this year.
In general, last year Almaty airport saw a record level of passenger traffic. The existing terminal will be used only for domestic flights in the future. At the same time, the potential of both terminals will reach 14 million passengers per year. The volume of cargo traffic through the air harbor is planned to reach 100 thousand tons.
Prime Minister emphasized that Almaty airport should be developed as a full-fledged multimodal transport and logistics hub with the inclusion of rail and road transportation. The investor will have to take this into account in future plans.
17.01.2024
Joint session of Kazakh parliament's both chambers to be held Jan 19
Speaker of the Majilis of the Kazakh parliament Yerlan Koshanov has signed a decree to hold a joint session of both chambers of the parliament, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the lower chamber of the Kazakhstani parliament.
As per subparagraph 2 of paragraph 4 of Article 58 of the Kazakh Constitution, I decree to convene a joint session of the chambers of parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan at 10:00 am on January 19, 2024, in Astana, reads the decree.
17.01.2024
Laws on mutual promotion and protection of investments are being discussed in the Senate
Deputies of the Senate Committee on International Relations, Defense and Security at an expanded meeting discussed laws aimed at further improving conditions for attracting investments to the country, press service of the Senate reports.
Thus, the Law "On Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the State of Qatar on Mutual Promotion and Protection of Investments" provides protection from forced alienation by ensuring compensation, access to international arbitration, as well as fair and equal treatment of foreign investments by countries. The procedure for interaction, payments and transfers is determined, restrictions are established and the procedure for resolving disputes between the parties and investors is established.
In addition, in accordance with the Agreement "On Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Singapore on the Promotion and Mutual Protection of Investments", each party ensures equal conditions for investment, as well as full protection and security in accordance with international law.
Based on the results of the discussion by the Committee members, it was decided to send the Law for consideration at a meeting of the Chamber.
16.01.2024
Issues of gas supply to industrial enterprises and population were discussed in Government
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting of the Energy Council with the participation of heads of central government agencies, companies Samruk-Kazyna, KazMunaiGaz, KEGOC and other organizations, primeminister.kz reports.
The issues of ensuring stable gas supply to industrial enterprises and population of the republic, operational activities of QazaqGaz, as well as transportation of oil through trunk pipelines to the domestic market were discussed.
Following the results of the meeting, Prime Minister gave a number of relevant instructions to government agencies.
10.01.2024
Yermaganbet Bulekpayev reports to President on Karaganda region's socio-economic development in 2023
Governor of Karaganda region Yermaganbet Bulekpayev reported to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the region’s socio-economic development in 2023, Kazinform News Agency reports via the press service of Akorda.
According to him, the region’s industrial output reached 3.1 trillion tenge in 11 months of 2023. Investments in fixed capital increased by 16.3% and made 727 billion tenge.
Growth is observed in processing sector: machine-building - by 45%, light industry - by 23.9%, pharmaceutics - by 20%. Positive dynamics was also recorded in paper-making industry, construction and black metallurgy.
45% of the region’s working population is involved in SMEs, with more than 100,000 companies operating in this sphere.
Retail tax for entrepreneurs was reduced from 4% to 2%.
The share of small and medium businesses in gross regional product is planned to be raised from 19% to 25%.
Yermaganbet Bulekpayev said that creation of additional 25,000 jobs in all sectors of economy enabled to reduce unemployment rate up to 4.1% and poverty level to 2.7%.
People’s real income rose by 4.7%.
The President was also reported about the ongoing heating season and the current situation at Qarmet. Yermaganbet Bulekpayev told the Head of State about the measures taken by the new investor for stabilizing and increasing production output, and the plans on modernization and ensuring workers’ safety.
The region set to building 92 rural healthcare facilities and modernizing two inter-district hospitals. 10 schools for 7,100 students are being built in the region under the Comfortable School program. The schools will be commissioned in 2024.
The governor reported also on the implementation of Auyl - El Besigi and Auyl Amanaty programs.
At the end of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned the governor with the a number of tasks related to the development of the region and improving people’s wellbeing.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also tasked Yermaganbet Bulekpayev to keep the situation at Qarmet under a special control.
09.01.2024
Emergencies ministry reveals preliminary cause of deadly blaze at Almaty hostel
The Kazakh Emergencies Minister Syrym Sharipkhanov revealed the preliminary cause of a hostel fire in Almaty in late November, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Short circuit or cigarette stub or a match have been preliminary determined as the cause of the fatal fire that killed several people in Almaty hostel, Sharipkhanov told the Government meeting on Tuesday.
Recall that the hostel fire in Almaty on Nov. 30, 2023 claimed lives of 13 people.
A criminal investigation has been launched into the cause of the hostel fire.
