22.09.2023, 12:12
Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan relieved of his duties
Images
The Head of State relieved Bulat Dembayev of his duties as the Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.
He has been serving since April 2019.
21.09.2023, 16:49
Maulen Ashimbaev: The law approved by the Senate will allow the opinions of citizens to be considered as much as possible
A meeting of the Chamber was held under the chairmanship of the Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Maulen Ashimbaev. Deputies reviewed and approved laws related to issues of public control, press service of the Senate reports.
At a meeting of the Chamber, deputies reviewed and approved the law "On Public Control" and the accompanying law "On introducing amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on issues of public control, improving administrative procedures," which define the forms of public control, its results, and also the rights and obligations of participants.
As the Chairman of the Chamber emphasized, laws were developed on behalf of the President of the country. In accordance with the norms of the documents, an additional mechanism for public participation in the life of the country has been introduced - the institution of petitions. According to Maulen Ashimbaev, the legitimacy of petitions will allow citizens to convey their needs and initiatives to the authorized bodies.
The laws are aimed at ensuring transparency of work and accountability of government bodies and the quasi-public sector to society. An additional mechanism for expressing citizens' opinions has been introduced - the institution of petitions. These standards will ensure that citizens' opinions are considered when making important decisions. I am confident that the laws approved today will help strengthen public confidence in government agencies and the overall development of our country," the Speaker of the Senate noted in his speech.
During the meeting, the senators also voiced their parliamentary requests.
Asem Rakhmetova expressed concern about the quality of drinking water and infrastructure in the North Kazakhstan region.
Murat Kadyrbek called on the Government to resume financing projects related to water supply to irrigated lands in the regions of the Turkestan region and the city of Turkestan. The senator named another solution to the problem in the region as the need to build reservoirs.
Amangeldy Tolamisov focused on the shortage of electricity associated with the rapid growth of tourism in the recreation areas of the villages of Akshi and Koktuma in the Zhetysu district. In this regard, the deputy noted the need to build high-voltage power lines and substations.
Bekbolat Orynbekov outlined the difficulties of implementing a number of infrastructure projects that are of key importance for residents of the Zhambyl region.
Bibigul Zheksenbai voiced the problems of social security for medical workers.
21.09.2023, 12:37
Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan: The new Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the Return of Illegally Acquired Assets to the State will not affect conscientious investors
On behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, MPs of the Mazhilis of the Parliament have developed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the Return of Illegally Acquired Assets to the State, adopted on July 12, 2023 (the "Law"), primeminister.kz reports.
In accordance with the requirements of the legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan on legal acts, the Law provides for a clear procedure for enactment, according to which certain norms that stipulate measures and methods of voluntarily and compulsorily return of assets have been put into force from September 12, 2023.
At the same time, starting from July 24, 2023, all other provisions of the Law have been put into force, including provisions on monitoring and analyzing information to counter illegal acquisition, withdrawal and return of assets.
The law was developed on the basis of an in-depth examination and application of all modern internationally recognized standards and practices in the field of combating corruption and laundering of property acquired by criminal means, as well as in respect of an analysis of Kazakhstan's own practical experience in return of illegally acquired property, including assets from abroad and interaction with international organizations, courts and other authorities of foreign countries in this regard.
International standards are implemented into the national law of Kazakhstan, taking into account the constitutional and legal provisions and the fundamental foundations of the Kazakhstan legal system and the system of justice.
The law has passed all the necessary expert evaluations and comprehensive discussion with the participation of initiating MPs, state authorities and public experts (economists, lawyers, etc.) on various platforms, in the media and in working groups of the Chambers of Parliament.
On July 11, 2023, the Constitutional Court, having considered the Law and related amendments to legislative acts, certified it to be consistent with the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The Law is available to the public on official Internet portals of legal information.
The purpose and main message of the Law are expressed in the preamble, according to which the Law was adopted in the interests of current and future generations of Kazakhstan citizens and regulates the return of illegally acquired assets to restore the violated rights of the people of Kazakhstan, ensuring the fundamental provisions of the Constitution of Kazakhstan, legality, social justice, sustainable economic and social development of Kazakhstan for the benefit of its people.
In accordance with the requirements of legal certainty, a specific circle of entities has been outlined, with regard to assets the Law applies, as well as definitions of all key terms and legal institutions that are being introduced into the national legislation of Kazakhstan for the first time from international and foreign background.
Thus, the Law defines the concepts of "illegally acquired assets", "assets", "administrative and authoritative resources", "bona fide purchasers", "bona fide creditors", "excess income", etc.
Taking into account the concept of "public officials" already provided for in the Kazakhstan's legislation on counteraction of legitimization of proceeds from crime, top-level officials, including all persons holding positions specified in the Constitution, political civil servants, MPs, judges and other high-ranking civil servants, managers are referred to as the subjects of the Law within the framework of its subject and regulatory purposes in state legal entities and quasi-public sector entities, as well as oligopoly entities affiliated with them, who received assets and income (including excess income) from them through the use of their administrative and authoritative resources, connections and influence.
Taking into account the practice of registration of illegally acquired assets in order to conceal them to various third parties (nominees, relatives, etc.), the scope of such persons is also defined in the Law, as required by current international standards and practice in the field of search and return of illegally withdrawn assets to the affected states.
At the same time, the Law does not provide for the possibility of arbitrary expansion of the subject composition outside the normative framework of subjects and affiliates. Only those entities and affiliated entities that fall under the criteria specifically listed in the Law (including the possession of significant assets) can be included in the register to verify the legality of the sources of origin of assets and the possible filing of a claim for their compulsory return.
The key obligation for entities and their affiliated persons is provided for in Article 2 of the Law - they are obliged to prove the legality of the sources of origin of their assets in court in cases and on the grounds established by this Law.
Accordingly, the Law defines that these "illegally acquired assets" are assets that are subject to return to the state resulting from their recognition as assets of unexplained origin by the court on the grounds provided for by Law (the legality of the sources of origin of which has not been proven to the court).
The asset recovery process, which is outlined in the Law, complies with the fundamental international standards in this area, the most important of which require:
ensuring that the actions of the state are legitimate, based on strict compliance with the procedures and conditions provided for by law;
confiscation of assets only on the basis of due process and by court decision;
transparency for civil society, including in matters of further utilization of confiscated assets for the betterment of the people of the country affected by corruption and the withdrawal of assets.
Within the framework of judicial control, the provisions of the Law provide for procedural rules and standards of substantiation aimed at creating legal certainty and guaranteeing the possibility of each party protecting its rights in an adversarial civil process.
With follow-up amendments, the Civil Procedure Code has been supplemented with a new chapter devoted to the consideration of claims of citizens and organizations to appeal against any unlawful actions of the authorized body for the return of assets in the order of special claim proceedings.
For the purposes of transparency, legality, protection from arbitrary treatment, not only judicial, but also public control of the work of the authorized body for the return of assets is provided.
In particular, consideration of all key issues is provided for at the pre-trial stage, from the formation of the register of subjects to the conclusion of agreements on voluntary return (and the terms of such agreements) or filing lawsuits to the courts on compulsory return - by a commission, which necessarily includes not only representatives of the executive branch, but also MPs, as well as reputable public figures of the country.
The Law provides important guarantees for the protection of the rights of subjects and affiliated persons involved in the process of civil proceedings with respect to the legality of the sources of origin of assets in a separate article. These guarantees strengthen and supplement the existing norms aimed at protecting the rights and legitimate interests of citizens and organizations provided for in the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Unlawful actions of the authorized body that cause damage to individuals entail the property liability of the state. This fundamental rule that is provided for by the Civil Code is clarified and specified in the Law in relation to situations where interim measures are unreasonably imposed on assets.
Finally, in full compliance with international standards in the field of asset recovery, the Kazakhstan Law provides adequate guarantees for the protection of the rights of bona fide purchasers of assets; as well as bona fide creditors, and guarantees for the protection of persons who have reported the facts of illegal acquisition and withdrawal of assets or otherwise assist in asset recovery.
Taking into account the specifics and complexity of the asset recovery process, the accumulated experience of international legal cooperation with foreign partners, special attention is paid to strict compliance with procedural and substantive requirements, as well as requirements and guarantees in the field of human rights protection.
All concluded and existing international legal agreements of Kazakhstan in the field of protection and support of investments with foreign states are equally subject to compliance.
It should be noted that according to the national security legislation, hindering the growth of investment activity, damaging the economic rating of Kazakhstan in the international arena are considered among the main threats to the national security of the country.
The Constitution of Kazakhstan provides and guarantees the inviolability of the private-property rights, as well as the right of everyone to have any legally acquired property in private ownership.
Considering that the work on return of assets is complex, multi-layered, and exacting in nature, involving many entities and assets, often located in different countries of the world, the provisions provided for by the Law complement and strengthen the aforementioned as well as other norms of the Constitution, the Civil Code, other laws and international agreements of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The Law adopted by the Parliament of Kazakhstan, based on international standards and the experience of developed Western nations with the supremacy of the law, is aimed at restoring social justice and sustainable development of Kazakhstan as a state based on the rule of law and social welfare state, creating a fundamental basis for eliminating conditions conducive to further withdrawal of assets from the country, in strict compliance with the rights guaranteed by the Constitution of Kazakhstan, its international obligations and legislation on national and foreign investors, business entities and individuals.
Thus, the Law is not directed against bona fide investors, including foreign ones. In the absence of other conditions, the availability of assets worth more than 13 million MCI (44.8 billion tenge or 100 million US dollars) shall not be an independent basis for applying the provisions of this Law to bona fide investors.
18.09.2023, 19:56
Agenda of the House meeting was approved by senators
Images
Deputies determined the agenda for the Senate meeting to be held on September 21 at a meeting of the Senate Bureau chaired by the Speaker of the Chamber Maulen Ashimbaev, press service of the Senate reports.
At the upcoming meeting of the Chamber, deputies will consider the Law "On Public Control" and its accompanying law, "On introducing amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on issues of public control and improving administrative procedures." The norms of the documents are aimed at expanding opportunities for citizens to participate in decisions that affect the fate of the country.
At the same time, the law provides for a number of measures to regulate the scope of public control, including regulation of the rights and obligations of its participants.
In addition, as part of the implementation of the Address of the Head of State to the people "Economic Course of a Fair Kazakhstan" this week, senators will hold a visiting meeting of the Committee in the Mangystau region.
In addition, the deputies distributed laws previously adopted by the Mazhilis of the Parliament among the permanent Senate Committees.
18.09.2023, 18:22
Saiga population set to reach 2.6mln in Kazakhstan
Images
The country observes rise in the Saiga population, Kazinform correspondent reports.
As known, due to a sharp decline in the Saiga population in Kazakhstan in 1999, a ban on the use of Saiga till 2024, except for scientific purposes, was introduced," said Andrey Kim, deputy head of the forestry and wildlife committee.
He went on to say that according to the air survey conducted this spring, the Saiga population numbers 1,130,000 in Ural region, and reaches 1,915,000 in Kazakhstan.
Premilitary estimates indicate their total number taking into account lambing is to stand at around 2.6mln by the end of the year.
It was noted that the rising Saiga population is causing rivalry with farm animals for pastures and water, leading to damage to agricultural crops, which is the result of a social tension in West Kazakhstan region in the last three years.
15.09.2023, 13:24
Kazakhtan develops 2023-2029 Concept of Language Policy Development
Images
Kazakhstanis will have to take a Kazakh language test to get a civil service job. Chief of the Language Policy Committee of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education Yerbol Tleshev said it at the roundtable meeting on "State Language - A Pillar of Peace" held on Thursday, September 15, Kazinform reports.
He said the Government will soon approve a new 2023-2029 Concept of Language Policy Development in Kazakhstan.
According to him, the new concept has already undergone several discussions since February. The concept focuses on making Kazakh the language of science and creating a system of learning the Kazakh language.
If this initiative is integrated into the concept, a common system of learning the Kazakh language will be created. It will be based on a communicative approach and will cover all those studying the language - from primary school students to civil servants," Yerbol Tleshev said.
Henceforth, school students graduating from 9th and 11th grades will receive the certificates confirming their Kazakh language competence. This certificate will be obligatory if a person is recruited by a civil service agency as well, he added.
Another novelty, in his words, is obligatory knowledge of the Kazakh language by senior governmental officials -ministers, deputy ministers, governors and mayors, deputy governors and deputy mayors.
As reported, the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan held a roundtable meeting on "State Language - A Pillar of Peace" on Thursday in celebration of the Day of Languages of the People of Kazakhstan.
Those attending the meeting were the employees of the central office and subordinate organizations of the President’s Executive Office, representatives of relevant authorities and linguists.
12.09.2023, 17:19
11 thermal power stations of Kazakhstan are in critical condition
Images
The Commission for Economic Deregulation has held today a meeting for discussing the results of inspection of several thermal power plants of the country. Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov chaired the meeting, Kazinform learned from the government’s press office.
Prosecution authorities inspected 11 private TPPs for the compliance of legislation in heat power industry and natural monopolies and detected a number of violations. Equipment at each of the stations is in critical condition, which can lead to accidents during the heating season. Following the meeting, the authorized structures were tasked to talk to the owners of TPPs to carry out overhaul and modernization of the stations.
Alikhan Smailov tasked to compile a schedule of works for 2023-2024 and monitor its performance. In case of violation of the obligations, the TPPs will be withdrawn by the state, he said.go
12.09.2023, 12:32
Vice Minister of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan named
Images
The Government decreed to appoint Yerlan Nurpeissov as the Vice Minister of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
Born in 1971 in East Kazakhstan is a graduate of the Almaty Technical Institute of the Kazakh Interior Ministry.
Throughout his career worked at the firefighting services in East Kazakhstan, emergency situations departments in Almaty and Almaty region.
Since September 2020 up to present headed the emergency situations department of East Kazakhstan.
11.09.2023, 11:37
Suppression of low-quality works, introduction of new technologies and materials: Alikhan Smailov outlines tasks in road construction sphere
Images
Issues of construction and reconstruction of roads of republican, regional and district values were considered at the Headquarters for the implementation of the election program of the Head of State under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev reported that the President has set a task to qualitatively build and reconstruct 8 thousand kilometers of roads of the republican network until 2029.
Thus, in the coming years it is planned to gradually implement priority road projects with a total length of 4.7 thousand km. They are aimed at modernization of the industry and strengthening the transit potential of the republic on the Trans-Caspian international transport route.
Three projects with a total length of 2,000 kilometers, for which there is a high level of development, are the first priority for today. These are the routes "Border of the Russian Federation - Martuk - Aktobe - Ulgaysyn - Kyzylorda", "Zhezkazgan - Karaganda" and "Saryagash City Bypass". Construction and installation works are already underway on some sections, while others are expected to start in 2024 and 2025.
Along with this, the development of roadside service infrastructure continues. Today there are more than 1.6 thousand service facilities along the republican highways, 78% of them meet the requirements of the National Standard. By the end of the year it is planned to launch another 78 new facilities, as well as 25 warm sanitary facilities. In general, by 2029, the construction of over 300 new service facilities meeting the National Standard will be ensured.
As for the local road network, today 85% of 70 thousand kilometers are in the normative condition. Akimats are working on 4.2 thousand kilometers this year. In general, 14 thousand kilometers of regional and district roads are planned to be repaired till 2029.
At the same time, within the framework of reforming the road sector, mechanisms to tighten control over the process of road construction are being introduced and regulatory documents are being improved.
Prime Minister stressed that until recently tenders for large road projects, implemented at the expense of international financial organizations, were often won by foreign companies, suitable in terms of requirements. Then they passed orders for subcontracting to Kazakhstan firms.
Now, as a result of the work done to change some requirements (reducing the annual financial turnover, adding the need to have their own special equipment in the Republic of Kazakhstan, the inadmissibility of subcontracting more than 50% of the work, etc.) Kazakh companies independently, or uniting in consortiums, can win such competitions and significantly increase their income.
At session with the report also acted the chairman of board of NC KazAutoZhol JSC Meirhat Kasymbayev. Akims of West Kazakhstan region Nariman Turegaliev, Atyrau region Serik Shapkenov and Zhetisu region Beibit Issabaev told about the work carried out in the regions.
Prime Minister emphasized that the transport industry should become one of the locomotives of economic development of the country. This year the first Big Almaty Ring Road concession project was implemented, providing passage of about 50 thousand cars per day. Major highway projects are nearing completion: "Almaty - Karaganda", "Taldykorgan - Ust-Kamenogorsk", "Merke - Burylbaital", "Aktobe - Kandyagash" and "Atyrau - Astrakhan".
At the same time, the head of the Government pointed out that often the quality of roads does not stand up to criticism.
You know how many complaints are coming from the population. For a simple person there is no difference - the road is republican or local. He needs good roads near his home, in the city, village or between settlements. We all need it, our economy," Alikhan Smailov said.
He noted that the construction season is already coming to an end, so road construction works should be significantly intensified in September. At the same time, Prime Minister demanded to ensure proper quality of roads, "so that in the spring the asphalt does not run off with the snow".
It is becoming a norm when akimats delay the restoration of the roadbed after the engineering communications. A striking example is the absence of a road for more than 5 years after the laying of utilities in the Karasu microdistrict of Almaty. A group of activists sent a lawsuit to the Specialized Interdistrict Administrative Court. At the same time, the technical supervisor and the Department of Energy reported on the qualitative restoration of the roadbed. Also, residents of Rakhat microdistrict in Almaty complain about the lack of road," Alikhan Smailov said.
As noted by the Head of Government, roads linking settlements with the "outside world" require special attention - when the life and health of people depend on its condition or availability in general.
According to him, in some regions there is also a misuse and inefficient use of budget funds intended for road construction. For example, the regional prosecutor Zhetisu voiced the facts of illegal spending of money, as a result of which the procedures for 35 tenders totaling 3 billion tenge were canceled.
Another important issue is the movement of heavy heavy trucks on highways.
It is not uncommon when during the repair and construction of one road dump trucks break other roads, including recently repaired ones. For example, on the Narmanbet - Balkhash highway in Karaganda region, ore from the Shubartau open pit began to be transported along the recently repaired road. The weight of a dump truck with ore is 60 tons! As a result, all the new asphalt was spoiled. There are many such examples, even in cities," Alikhan Smailov noted.
Prime Minister emphasized that it is necessary to take a comprehensive approach to solving the problems of design and construction of roads, as well as their maintenance. For this purpose, the Ministry of Transport was specially reconstituted on the instructions of the Head of State.
The Ministry has been set specific tasks to "reset" the road construction industry. It is necessary to strengthen the role of the National Center for Quality of Road Assets to stop poor-quality road construction works, introduction of new technologies and materials. It is also necessary to tighten the requirements and adopt new regulatory documents," Head of the Government said.
