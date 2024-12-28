Development of agro-industrial complex and production of agricultural machinery: Olzhas Bektenov checks fulfilment of Head of State's instructions in Kostanay region

Images | primeminister.kz

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov is on a working visit to Kostanay region. The key task was to monitor the progress of implementation of instructions of the Head of State, given in the Address to the people of the country "Fair Kazakhstan: law and order, economic growth, social optimism", primeminister.kz reports.





On the example of a number of enterprises of the agro-industrial complex, the head of the Government familiarised himself with the development of agriculture in the region, deepening of processing and the results of measures to support domestic producers.





This year about 175 billion tenge has been allocated to the development of agriculture in the region, which exceeded last year's figure by 1.7 times. Deputy Akim of Kostanay region Arman Abenov reported that 96 investment projects with the creation of more than 2 thousand jobs are planned to be implemented in the agro-industrial complex until 2027. The total amount of investments will amount to 232 billion tenge. At the same time, in order to develop livestock farming, work is underway on the construction of 6 dairy farms, one of which has already been put into operation. In poultry farming it is planned to launch 2 large poultry farms at a total cost of 60 billion tenge, as a result of which it is expected to increase poultry meat production by 62.5 thousand tonnes per year.





On the territory of Aruana 2010 LLP flour production enterprise the Prime Minister was presented a project on construction of a mill complex worth 3 billion tenge, aimed at increasing the volume of supplies to domestic and foreign markets. Today the enterprise provides production output up to 90 thousand tonnes per year. Expansion of the complex will allow to increase the volume of flour production almost 2 times to 170 thousand tonnes. More than 150 new jobs will be created.





Olzhas Bektenov stressed the need to step up the pace of work to increase the output of competitive agricultural products and deepen processing in accordance with the instruction of the Head of State to bring this indicator to 70%. Today Kazakhstan is among the 10 largest wheat and flour exporters in the world. The Akimat of the region has set a task to assist the Aruana-2010 enterprise in increasing the geography of markets for finished products, as well as working out the issue of improving logistics with the expansion of export routes.





On the example of enterprises of food industry the head of the Government familiarised himself with the implementation of measures of state support of domestic producers.





Prime Minister was informed about plans to modernise one of the largest producers of confectionery products Bayan Sulu JSC. Today the factory produces up to 85 thousand tonnes of products annually. The assortment includes more than 300 items, including waffles, marshmallows, marmalade, toffee, caramel, etc. The new complex Confectionery Capital worth more than 14 billion tenge will allow to produce additional 13 thousand tonnes of products per year, 260 new jobs will be created.





Olzhas Bektenov noted the need to strengthen the promotion of domestic brands abroad, including through digital solutions. Currently, Bayan Sulu products are exported to foreign markets in the CIS and Europe.





During the visit to the dairy plant of MILH LLP Prime Minister familiarised himself with the technological features of production. The enterprise produces up to 60 thousand tonnes of finished products per year. Launch of a new cheese production shop worth 7.2 billion tenge and capacity of up to 10 thousand tonnes will allow to produce up to 20 types of products corresponding in quality to world cheese brands. 35 jobs will be created.





Olzhas Bektenov stressed that in accordance with the order of the President, the Government is implementing a set of measures to support the agricultural sector, including by financing new projects in the direction of subsidies and loans to farmers.





On the basis of the enterprise AgromashHolding KZ Prime Minister was shown the results of work on deepening of localisation in the manufacturing industry. The largest manufacturer of agricultural machinery in Kazakhstan provides production of up to 1 thousand combines, 3 thousand tractors, 300 seeders and 200 platform pickers per year. The company co-operates with leading global manufacturers such as CLAAS, Gomselmash, St. Petersburg Tractor Plant, Lovol, AMAZONE, as well as Kazakhstani machine-building plants.





Olzhas Bektenov during the tour of the enterprise paid special attention to the need to increase the localisation of agricultural machinery production in order to support domestic producers. This is necessary for the renewal of the agro-industrial park.





The Government pays special attention to deepening localisation in the manufacturing industry and stands firmly on the position of economic patriotism, the main task of which is to support the domestic commodity producer. For this purpose, the Government has made appropriate amendments to the Rules for subsidising agricultural machinery. Thus, when purchasing domestically produced machinery, the interest rate is subsidised up to 6%. At the same time, the possibility of subsidising imported analogues of machinery produced in Kazakhstan is excluded. At the same time, domestic agricultural machine-building enterprises need not only to increase production volumes, but also to continue the process of modernisation of technical equipment, improving quality in accordance with advanced developments and market needs," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.





The Government has allocated over 100 billion tenge for the preferential leasing programme, which started in 2024. During the year, agrarians purchased 22,000 units of modern equipment, which accounted for 5.5% of the renewal of the agro-industrial fleet.