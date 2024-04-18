Earth ramparts and over 5,000 military personnel: West Kazakhstan region prepares for big water

Images | primeminister.kz

In West Kazakhstan region measures are being taken to prevent large-scale flooding. The grouping of forces concentrated in the region for flood control works exceeded 6.3 thousand people, primeminister.kz reports.





On the instructions of the Government, all forces and means have been mobilised in order to divert large amounts of water away from settlements and minimise the damage caused by the flood.





More than 1 thousand employees of the Ministry for Emergency Situations, more than 700 servicemen of the National Guard, 600 of the Ministry of Defence are involved in the region. Participants of volunteer organisations have been involved in the work. 1.5 thousand units of equipment are involved, of which 790 units have arrived in the West Kazakhstan region from other regions of the country.





The key task is to protect residents of settlements and their homes from waterlogging. Along the beds of the rivers Zhaiyk, Chagan and Derkul, bank protection works are being carried out. Thus, about 700 thousand bags and 3 710 thousand tonnes of inert material have been laid. The earth ramparts will be increased to 4-5 metres.





Operational evacuation points are currently open in Uralsk, and a "Hot Line" is operating in the region with 512 calls already received.