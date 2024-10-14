This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Firefighters extinguishing wildfires in 2 regions of Kazakhstan
relevant news
Olzhas Bektenov presents new akim to Ulytau region on behalf of President
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Water supply plan to Aral Sea almost 100% fulfilled for first time in 5 years
Today, the volume of water in the Northern Aral Sea is 22 billion cubic metres. Before that, 7-10 cubic metres of water per second flowed into the sea during the irrigation period, this year it is 10 times more - 60-70 cubic metres per second," Deputy Head of the Aral-Syrdarya Basin Inspectorate Zeinolla Kaztoganov said.
I've been fishing all my life. With the arrival of water, the fish have come to life. There are more fish this year than last year. If we keep the Aral Sea at its present level, the fishery will develop," he said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
52 billion tenge allocated this year for forestry firefighting equipment acquisition
If last year 15.9 billion tenge was allocated from the republican and local budgets for the purchase of machinery and equipment, 526 units of fire-fighting and patrol equipment were purchased. This year, for the first time in the history of the country's forestry sector, 52 billion tenge has been allocated for the purchase of 1,384 units of firefighting equipment and 921 units of trailed and mounted equipment, including through leasing - 40 billion tenge. These measures will bring the equipment of forest protection institutions in the most fire-prone regions of the country up to 100 per cent," Yerlan Nysanbayev said.
The increase in the volume of forest planting gave impetus to the development of forest nurseries. We reconstructed some of them and created new ones on the area of 1300 hectares. The data on the survival rate of plantations show that the existing forest nurseries are insufficient and the growing technology is outdated. In this regard, the country additionally needs to build 114 new and reconstruct one forest nursery," the minister added.
Akimats of regions need to conduct soil surveys for forest suitability and develop appropriate working projects. This will ensure the fulfilment of the Head of State's instructions and increase the forest area. This work will be under the control of the Ministry," Yerlan Nysanbayev emphasised.
Kazakhstan has the potential to implement offset projects. A Swiss company has launched a pilot project in Akmola region, which involves planting forests on an area of 14,500 hectares. Large global companies are also interested in participating in the creation of forest plantations in the country. The Ministry has prepared amendments to the legislation to enable the implementation of such projects on the territory of the state forest fund. This will give a new impetus to planting forests at the expense of investors," Yerlan Nysanbayev informed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Completion of heating season preparation discussed by Government
For a stable autumn-winter period energy enterprises need to complete repairs of main and auxiliary equipment within the approved timeframe, to ensure the accumulation and maintenance of standard fuel reserves, to conduct regular inspections of energy enterprises by the Committee of Energy Supervision and Control," Minister of Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev summarised.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Referendum result: Kazakhstan votes in favor of building its first nuclear plant
Thus, the referendum is considered valid. A positive decision on the issue submitted to the referendum has been made," the statement of the Central Referendum Commission reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Ministry of Industry and Construction: Education, health care and residential buildings 100% ready for heating season
- 135 kilometres have been laid under 54 projects, and the work has been fully completed to date;
- 24 kilometres have been laid in 10 projects, and the work is at the stage of completion.
On water supply networks 1,025 kilometres or 90% have been repaired, and 159 kilometres or 98% of the plan have been repaired. In addition, more than 12,000 autonomous boiler houses have been prepared for the start of the heating season in the republic. At the moment 93 per cent of coal, 99 per cent of fuel oil and 90 per cent of diesel fuel have been procured from the plan. The readiness of educational, health care facilities and residential buildings is 100%," the Minister said.
The heating season has started in the northern, central and eastern regions and the population is actively buying coal. For the southern and south-eastern regions it is still relevant to conduct an information campaign on the advance purchase of coal by the population," Kanat Sharlapayev noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Olzhas Bektenov: Increase rooting rate, strengthen firefighting work and suppress instances of impersonation of saplings in order to fulfil President's instructions to plant 2 billion trees
The Head of State has set the task of planting 2 billion trees. This will make it possible to increase the territory of the country's forest fund to 14.5 million hectares. Expansion of forests and parks, preservation of biodiversity for future generations is one of the important priorities in improving the environmental situation. This is a very complex and long-term work, so it is important to pay constant attention to it. We need to make every effort to increase the forest fund, as well as to preserve the existing forest," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Olzhas Bektenov: Preparations completed, we need to conduct heating season at proper level
The work has been carried out very much. It can be seen both by the amount of funding and the volume of work carried out. Now the most important thing is to conduct the whole heating season at the proper level, to keep all the planned parameters. It is important to provide repair units of public utilities with all necessary equipment for their prompt response to any situation. I instruct Akims to keep the issues of the heating season under personal control," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
08.10.2024, 11:43Olzhas Bektenov: Preparations completed, we need to conduct heating season at proper level 08.10.2024, 12:42Olzhas Bektenov: Increase rooting rate, strengthen firefighting work and suppress instances of impersonation of saplings in order to fulfil President's instructions to plant 2 billion trees49951Olzhas Bektenov: Increase rooting rate, strengthen firefighting work and suppress instances of impersonation of saplings in order to fulfil President's instructions to plant 2 billion trees 08.10.2024, 15:45Ministry of Industry and Construction: Education, health care and residential buildings 100% ready for heating season49771Ministry of Industry and Construction: Education, health care and residential buildings 100% ready for heating season 08.10.2024, 17:5049606Completion of heating season preparation discussed by Government 08.10.2024, 19:534906652 billion tenge allocated this year for forestry firefighting equipment acquisition 25.09.2024, 21:39Treaty on Demarcation of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan State Border Submitted for Registration to the UN Secretariat137106Treaty on Demarcation of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan State Border Submitted for Registration to the UN Secretariat 25.09.2024, 20:19131951Olzhas Bektenov inspects progress of MAEC repair and modernisation of desalination plant in Aktau 27.09.2024, 12:26124136Current Issues of Cooperation with Spain Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry 25.09.2024, 18:14Olzhas Bektenov gets acquainted with Aktau, Kuryk seaports development and tourism development plans in Kenderli105471Olzhas Bektenov gets acquainted with Aktau, Kuryk seaports development and tourism development plans in Kenderli 02.10.2024, 21:54Progress on UN Resolution 1325 (2000) "Women, Peace, and Security" Presents at Kazakh Foreign Ministry102236Progress on UN Resolution 1325 (2000) "Women, Peace, and Security" Presents at Kazakh Foreign Ministry