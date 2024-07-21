Government keeps continuous control over restoration of flood-affected houses

Images | primeminister.kz

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting on the restoration of housing and infrastructure after floods. Ministers of Industry and Construction Kanat Sharlapayev, Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev, Deputy Minister of Transport Satzhan Ablaliyev reported on the current situation and ongoing work. Akims of West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Atyrau, Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions were also heard, primeminister.kz reports.





In Kazakhstan on all houses recognized not subject to restoration as a result of floods, works on construction and redemption are underway. In total, as a result of floods affected 19,342 properties (houses and summer houses, which are the only housing), 8,578 of them recognized as unrecoverable. To date, work is under way to build 2,578 houses and to buy out 6,000 real estate objects.





Prime Minister noted the efficiency of construction of 200 new houses in North Kazakhstan region and 5 houses in Pavlodar region. Also 22 houses will be delivered in the coming days in Kostanay region. It is noted that in general all measures have been taken to accelerate the restoration of housing. Akimats are fully provided with the necessary funding, all conflicts have been eliminated, standard projects of the houses being built have been approved. At the same time, in some regions there is a lag of 15-25 days behind the work schedule. In particular, low rates of construction in West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Akmola and Atyrau regions.





Head of the Government instructed akims to mobilize people and equipment for each object, recalling that about 2.5 months remained for the execution of the tasks set by the President. At the same time Prime Minister demanded not to allow violations of construction norms.





We need to accelerate the pace of reconstruction work. All issues related to the supply of construction materials, mobilization of human resources and special equipment at the sites should be promptly resolved. About all problems entailing lagging behind schedule, immediately report to the center. If necessary, we will redistribute resources, reinforce you with equipment and people.





It is important to ensure compliance with all construction standards and safety requirements. These issues should not cause concern of citizens. Akims of the regions are personally responsible for the quality of houses," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized, instructing the Ministry of Industry and Construction to strictly control the quality of construction works.





Minister of Industry and Construction Kanat Sharlapayev, Deputy Ministers of Transport and Energy on behalf of the Prime Minister will be in the regions, directly at construction sites until the completion of all works.





22.7 billion tenge has been allocated from the reserve of the Government for the repair and reconstruction of local roads, 7.5 billion tenge has been allocated for the restoration of schools in the affected regions. All schools will be restored before the beginning of the school year.





For reference: In the affected regions 100% of houses have been inspected and assessment has been completed. According to the results of the assessment, 9,243 houses are subject to repair. Compensation for the repair and restoration of housing was received by 7,505 families for a total of 44.1 billion tenge. 8,578 are not subject to rehabilitation. To date, 3,921 families have received new houses and apartments to replace destroyed housing, and 2,578 new houses are under construction. Lump-sum payments in the amount of 100 monthly installments have been made to 33,820 families for the sum of over 12.5 billion tenge. Additional compensation to the affected residents for the purchase of lost necessities up to 150 monthly installments was provided to 20,606 families for 9.4 billion tenge. The amount of state aid for fallen livestock exceeded 2.8 billion tenge. In terms of compensation for affected businesses, the Regional Commissions considered and approved 178 applications of SMEs for a total amount of about 1.5 billion tenge.