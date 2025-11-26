Government Reviews Measures for the Development of Cross-Border Hubs

Images | primeminister.kz

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting of the Council for the Development of the City of Alatau with the participation of the leadership of government bodies, experts, and urbanists. Attention was given to the implementation of the tasks set by the Head of State on creating an international center for business activity, innovation, and technology, primeminister.kz reports.





The members of the Council discussed the progress of developing the corresponding institutional framework, measures for infrastructure construction, and attracting investments within the framework of the Presidential Decree granting Alatau the status of a city of advanced development. Issues regarding the activities of the new Alatau City Authority State Fund were reviewed.





The Prime Minister was presented with approaches to the draft Constitutional Law "On the Special Status of the City of Alatau," including the creation of its own regulatory and administrative ecosystem, legal and managerial innovations, digital integration of public services, and more. In addition, it is proposed to introduce international standards and innovations in construction, energy, ecology, transport, and utilities, including within the framework of "smart city" technologies. Measures are provided to ensure guarantees and create favorable conditions for investors. Important areas include supporting the development and broad use of robotic systems and regulating the circulation of digital assets.





The members of the Council reviewed the Roadmap for the implementation of engineering and infrastructure projects in the city of Alatau. Kanat Bozumbaev reported that sectoral engineering network planning schemes have been approved and the first-priority 30 design and construction sites have been identified.





Reconstruction of existing facilities and construction of new infrastructure facilities will be carried out, including several substations, a water intake unit, gas pipelines, wastewater treatment facilities, a highway, and more. Work is planned to begin next year. When constructing infrastructure facilities, mechanisms of the National Project "Modernization of the Energy and Utility Sector" will be used. Options for applying EPC+F instruments, in which the contracting company is responsible for all stages of the project including financing, are also being considered.





Akim of the Almaty Region Marat Sultangaziyev reported on the current socio-economic development of the city of Alatau and the ongoing work on launching new investment projects.





The budget of the city of Alatau has tripled this year and reached 8.8 billion tenge. Over 10 months, industrial output increased by 17% and amounted to 115.6 billion tenge. At the same time, the volume of investments increased by 13%, with about 46.4 billion tenge attracted to date. The pool includes 41 investment projects with the creation of more than 21 thousand jobs. Currently, 18 projects worth 1 trillion tenge are already being implemented. These are new facilities in the fields of logistics, agriculture, food and light industry by major companies such as PepsiCo, United Hygiene, "Milk Valley," ASP Arena, QazQon Hub, AVZ, Istkomtrans, and others.





Work is underway to form the country’s largest SEZ Alatau covering 97.9 thousand hectares. Of these, more than 24 thousand hectares are located outside the city and include important projects in the field of agricultural processing. To preserve guarantees for these productions and launch new enterprises, proposals from the akimat on creating a new industrial-logistics SEZ have been considered. In the long term, this will promote the development of industrial, logistics, tourism, and energy clusters in the Almaty Region.





Within the framework of the implementation of the General Plan, special emphasis is placed on the architectural appearance of Alatau and modern urban planning solutions. Chairman of the Board of Directors of JSC "Caspian Group" Yuri Tskhai presented a project for the development of a new business district in the area of the Gate District, including the construction of the landmark Iconic building business center. A tripartite agreement on this project was reached on the sidelines of the Kazakhstan-China Business Council with the participation of the heads of state in September of this year.





Overall, Alatau is currently demonstrating positive dynamics in the field of housing construction. This year, more than 103 thousand square meters of housing have been commissioned. The city’s design code and a comprehensive transport scheme are being developed with the involvement of international experts and the study of experience from leading global megacities.





Following the meeting, the Prime Minister gave a number of instructions to the relevant ministries and the akimat of the Almaty Region for high-quality implementation and acceleration of the work.