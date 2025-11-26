Government Reviews Measures for the Development of Cross-Border Hubs
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the issue of developing cross-border hubs was considered. Reports were delivered by Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliev, Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev, Vice Minister of Industry Iran Sharkhan, as well as heads of several regions, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the Ministry of Trade, under the Concept for the Development of Transport and Logistics Potential until 2030, work continues on creating a network of border trade and economic hubs in the Zhetysu, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Mangystau and Turkestan regions. To date, managing companies have been identified, technical documentation is being developed, construction of engineering and production infrastructure is underway, and pools of foreign investors are being formed. Railway and road access has been provided to the territories of the planned hubs.
The Prime Minister emphasized the strategic importance of developing cross-border hubs.
The Head of State has set the task of making Kazakhstan the main transport hub of Central Asia. Therefore, the creation of trade and logistics hubs is a strategically important direction for developing Kazakhstan’s cross-border economic relations. In an environment of growing competition for transit routes and investment, we must rapidly develop land transport infrastructure, industrial cooperation, and trade networks. The full-scale launch of cross-border hubs will significantly shorten cargo transit times, increase throughput capacity, expand production volumes, boost tax revenues, and increase exports. With a systematic approach, these projects will become centers of attraction for capital and new industries," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
In this regard, the need to accelerate the pace of work and strengthen coordination among all participants was highlighted. The Ministry of Trade must more effectively coordinate the activities of all interested government bodies and ensure ongoing monitoring of project implementation.
Attention was given to improving the investment attractiveness of the hubs. To achieve this, it is necessary to create comfortable conditions for business: availability of ready engineering infrastructure, establishment of special economic zones, transparent procedures, and timely responses from state bodies and local authorities. It is also important to develop not only logistics, warehousing, and cargo transshipment within the hubs, but also real production facilities that generate jobs.
Another focus was the work with investors. It was emphasized that predictability, speed, and minimizing administrative barriers are critically important to them: the higher the level of service, the faster hub territories will be filled with resident companies and the greater their economic return will be. It is necessary to establish regular dialogue with investors, operators, and manufacturers. Joint projects must be built on a mutually beneficial basis.
Local authorities were instructed to ensure access to basic infrastructure-land plots, engineering networks, and road and railway connections. This is the foundation for the sustainable operation of all hubs. Any arising issues must be resolved promptly.
The Prime Minister issued a number of instructions to responsible state bodies.
- The Ministry of Industry, together with relevant government bodies and local authorities, must develop a concept for establishing a Special Economic Zone for the Industrial Trade and Logistics Complex and the Eurasia Cross-Border Trade Center by December 20 of this year.
- The Ministry of Transport must place special control over the implementation of the container hub construction project at the Port of Aktau and report on results by the end of the 1st quarter of 2026.
- The Ministry of Trade must intensify efforts to identify and attract potential investors for forming and implementing joint projects aimed at developing cross-border hubs.
Oversight and coordination are assigned to Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin.
