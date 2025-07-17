Government Strengthens Oversight of Social Sector Spending

Tell a friend

During a briefing following the Government meeting, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov addressed journalists’ questions regarding public spending on the social sector, primeminister.kz reports.





More than 50% of the national budget is allocated annually to social sector financing. These funds are directed toward pensions, salaries for public sector employees, benefits for large families, low-income citizens, and persons with disabilities, as well as the construction of schools and hospitals and infrastructure development. The Government is undertaking a comprehensive and systematic approach in this area.





At the same time, control over the efficiency of allocated resources has been strengthened. A reassessment of various parameters and approaches is currently underway.





The Prime Minister emphasized that recent analysis revealed instances of abuse of support measures, which runs counter to the principle of social justice.





We have now categorized the entire population into six groups. The Digital Family Map is operational, and all data has been digitized. Based on their level of well-being, people are assigned to one of the six categories. The sixth category includes families and individuals with sufficiently high incomes. We are excluding this sixth group from receiving benefits. Instead, we will focus more on those who are unable to support themselves or work. For example, a mother with many children may be unable to work due to her caregiving responsibilities. A person with a disability may be physically incapable of working. These individuals will receive special attention. Unfortunately, we have identified cases of social dependency and fraud. We are now reviewing each case individually and will put an end to all fraudulent schemes. Social assistance must be provided to those who genuinely cannot support themselves," Olzhas Bektenov said.