Government Strengthens Oversight of Social Sector Spending

We have now categorized the entire population into six groups. The Digital Family Map is operational, and all data has been digitized. Based on their level of well-being, people are assigned to one of the six categories. The sixth category includes families and individuals with sufficiently high incomes. We are excluding this sixth group from receiving benefits. Instead, we will focus more on those who are unable to support themselves or work. For example, a mother with many children may be unable to work due to her caregiving responsibilities. A person with a disability may be physically incapable of working. These individuals will receive special attention. Unfortunately, we have identified cases of social dependency and fraud. We are now reviewing each case individually and will put an end to all fraudulent schemes. Social assistance must be provided to those who genuinely cannot support themselves," Olzhas Bektenov said.
