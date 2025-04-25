Government to provide all-round support to young people involved in popularisation of historical and cultural values of nation's people

Tell a friend

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov at the Government session, where the issues of preservation and promotion of cultural heritage under the auspices of UNESCO were considered, noted the visiting cards of Kazakhstan, which should be made centres of tourist attraction, primeminister.kz reports.





The UNESCO World Heritage List today includes monuments that have already received world recognition and have unique historical value. Among them are the mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yassaui, petroglyphs of Tamgaly, settlements of Kayalyk, Talgar, Akirtas and others. Prime Minister noted that the Head of State at the meeting of the National Kurultai emphasised the importance of inclusion of objects of tangible and intangible heritage of Kazakhstan in the international UNESCO lists. It is through these lists that the world recognises the country. In this regard, these business cards of the country should be made centres of tourist attraction. They should be shown in films and programmes, told about them in books and school textbooks, demonstrated at exhibitions and forums.





In addition, today the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage includes the performance of cues, kazak kuresi, Assyk Atu games, Betashar ritual, Orteke dance and others. These are vivid examples of the uniqueness of our culture, which can tell about the country, people and traditions. Increased interest of foreign tourists to the historical values and cultural origins of Kazakhstan has been noted. Most importantly, the interest is also shown by Kazakhstani youth, reviving folk crafts and rituals. Young Kazakhs record folklore podcasts, create modern interpretations of folk costumes, and are drawn to Kazakh symbols in music and sports. Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that the Government will constantly provide full support to these processes.





At the meeting of the Government the importance of continuing work on expanding the presence of Kazakhstan in the UNESCO lists was emphasised. Attention should be paid to the inclusion of intangible heritage in the form of the practice of teaching crafts and preservation of rituals in the lists of best practices. The preparation of a new transnational nomination should also be continued for the Silk Road: Caspian-Volga Corridor with Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia and Turkmenistan.





A few days ago, the manuscript Khandar Shezhiresi was included in the Memory of the World Register. This is not only a fact of recognition of the value of this document, but also a tool for its international protection, further study and popularisation.





Written sources on the Golden Horde, Kazakh Khanate, chronicles of the Great Silk Road, on the formation of independent Kazakhstan are part of the world historical memory. And our task is not only to preserve, but also to promote them as evidence of Kazakhstan's contribution to the development of world civilisation. Through such documents, recognised historical and cultural objects, interest in Kazakhstan is raised, the image of the country is promoted, and our identity is strengthened. That is why the Head of State instructed to intensify work in this direction. This requires a clear integrated interdepartmental co-operation and careful attitude to our past, monuments, cultural heritage," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.





Prime Minister gave a number of instructions on the results of consideration of issues of preservation and promotion of cultural heritage under the auspices of UNESCO:





The Ministry of Culture to develop and submit by 1 September this year for consideration of the Government a draft Comprehensive Plan for the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage under the auspices of UNESCO for the near future. Together with the interested bodies and akimats to make an inventory of historical and cultural monuments and send the relevant documents to UNESCO by 1 August this year.

Akimats of Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty regions and Zhetisu to include zones of World Heritage sites into the information system of the State Land Cadastre by 15 September this year.

The Ministry of Tourism together with the Ministry of Culture to develop and implement tourist routes that take into account the objects and elements of cultural heritage.

Also, together with the Ministry of Digitalisation, to create digital cognitive products on UNESCO-listed sites and elements.

The Ministry of Culture together with akimats to carry out on a permanent basis information and awareness-raising work on promotion and propaganda of cultural values of Kazakhstan.