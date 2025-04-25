Government to provide all-round support to young people involved in popularisation of historical and cultural values of nation's people

Written sources on the Golden Horde, Kazakh Khanate, chronicles of the Great Silk Road, on the formation of independent Kazakhstan are part of the world historical memory. And our task is not only to preserve, but also to promote them as evidence of Kazakhstan's contribution to the development of world civilisation. Through such documents, recognised historical and cultural objects, interest in Kazakhstan is raised, the image of the country is promoted, and our identity is strengthened. That is why the Head of State instructed to intensify work in this direction. This requires a clear integrated interdepartmental co-operation and careful attitude to our past, monuments, cultural heritage," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
- The Ministry of Culture to develop and submit by 1 September this year for consideration of the Government a draft Comprehensive Plan for the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage under the auspices of UNESCO for the near future. Together with the interested bodies and akimats to make an inventory of historical and cultural monuments and send the relevant documents to UNESCO by 1 August this year.
- Akimats of Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty regions and Zhetisu to include zones of World Heritage sites into the information system of the State Land Cadastre by 15 September this year.
- The Ministry of Tourism together with the Ministry of Culture to develop and implement tourist routes that take into account the objects and elements of cultural heritage.
- Also, together with the Ministry of Digitalisation, to create digital cognitive products on UNESCO-listed sites and elements.
- The Ministry of Culture together with akimats to carry out on a permanent basis information and awareness-raising work on promotion and propaganda of cultural values of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.