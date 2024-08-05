Head of Government Instructs Akimats to increase number of pedestrian crossings with traffic light regulation in residential areas

Tell a friend

At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov considered issues of safety on the roads of Kazakhstan. Reports were made by the Minister of Internal Affairs Yerzhan Sadenov, Transport Marat Karabayev, on the current situation in the regions reported akims of several regions, primeminister.kz reports.





According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, every year in the country in road accidents killed more than 2 thousand people, more than 19 thousand are injured. The highest rates of road accidents are in Almaty, Zhambyl and Mangystau regions, as well as in the cities of Almaty and Shymkent.





Head of the Government gave specific examples of people's deaths, noting that the number of road accidents in the country does not decrease from year to year: only for 6 months of this year about a thousand people died.





Thus, on June 18 in Shelek settlement of Almaty region in the evening on the highway "Shelek-Khorgos" a pupil of the 10th grade, who ran across the road in an unspecified place, was knocked to death. At the same time, there was neither a crosswalk nor lighting on this section.





Regional Akimats need to increase the number of crosswalks with traffic light regulation, install fencing and lighting. Especially this work should be strengthened in the above regions, which account for the largest share of traffic accidents. In particular, I instruct to strengthen work in Almaty, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Turkestan regions, Almaty and Shymkent cities. These regions account for half of all road accidents, fatalities and injuries," Olzhas Bektenov said, focusing attention on the low level of driving culture and discipline of drivers and pedestrians.





Kazakhstan has toughened criminal and administrative penalties for traffic offenses. Nevertheless, since the beginning of the year about 6 million traffic violations have been stopped, more than 12 thousand drunk drivers have been detained. In this regard, Prime Minister noted that the strictest measures should be applied to such offenders.





The Ministry of Internal Affairs together with the concerned government agencies and akimats have been instructed to conduct a detailed analysis of the accident rate in each region. On this basis and taking into account local conditions, it is necessary to strengthen supervision of road traffic on the most accident-prone areas and take the necessary measures.





The Ministries of Education, Tourism and Sports and Akimats should ensure mandatory police escort when sending students to various educational and sporting events.





The Ministry of Transport together with the Atameken NCE to take additional measures to streamline the activities of private cabs, especially on intercity routes; regional akimats to create a safe road infrastructure. It is also necessary to strengthen work with the owners of domestic animals regarding grazing of livestock near highways.





The Ministries of Internal Affairs, Education, Culture and Information, and Akimats should intensify awareness-raising activities on compliance with traffic rules and road safety.