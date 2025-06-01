29.05.2025, 11:53 40011
In the name of peace, we renounced inherited nuclear arsenal - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Taking the floor at the plenary session of the Astana International Forum 2025, President Tokayev spoke on the threats of using nuclear weapons, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He said experts warn that the risk of nuclear weapons use whether by miscalculation, accident or escalation is increasing.
Today, nine countries possess more than 13,000 nuclear warheads. Experts warn that the risk of their use is increasing, and it may occur as a result of miscalculation, accident or escalation. Even a single explosion may lead to devastating consequences," the President said.
According to him, scientists warn that apart from destructions, the use of nuclear weapons may lead to the global climate catastrophe and harvest failure.
We know what this means. Kazakhstan is still dealing with the consequences of the 450 nuclear tests conducted on its territory. In the name of peace we have renounced the inherited nuclear arsenal. Today we continue to advocate for the non-proliferation of nuclear and biological weapons," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
The President noted that threats to global security today are not only of geopolitical nature.
The current global situation is changing. Protectionism is growing, while multilateralism is faltering. Amid this uncertainty, a clear task is set to maintain cooperation and restore it if it was infringed," he said.
The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan views modern turbulent world through the prism of constructive interaction. The country's foreign policy is based on the priority of dialogue over division, and respect for the sovereign rights and traditions of peoples.
Nationalistic pride and ignoring historical and cultural traditions of peoples are inadmissible. Alongside, we need to respect the rights of all national minorities to speak their languages and develop their cultures. Therefore, in Kazakhstan we firmly defend the principle "Unity in Diversity," he stressed.
The Astana International Forum 2025 themed "Connecting Minds, Shaping the Future" has kicked off in the Kazakh capital today. The event gathered participants from over 70 countries, including delegates, heads of companies, accompanying persons and over 100 foreign media representatives.
Kazakhstan to unveil Cultural Center in Beijing in 2025
Kazakhstan’s Cultural Center will open in Beijing in 2025, Vice Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan Yevgeni Kochetov told the symposium on public administration and humanitarian exchanges between China and Central Asia 2025, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He added opening of the center is a part of high-level agreements achieved between Kazakhstan and China.
The Vice Minister said China is a reliable friend, ally and strategic partner of Kazakhstan. The centuries-long friendship, common spiritual values and strong traditions of cooperation unite the two countries.
An initiative of the Heads of State on establishing cultural centers in the capitals of the two nations gave an additional impetus to bilateral cooperation. This year, the Cultural Centre of the Republic of Kazakhstan will open its doors in Beijing, China.
Kazakhstan also expressed readiness to contribute to unveiling the Chinese Cultural Centre in Astana.
He also outlined growing cooperation in the sphere of mass media. Kazakhstani TV channels collaborate with Chinese, including Xinhua, the leading news agency, and The People's Daily.
We are ready to expand partnership, are always open for dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation," he added.
29.05.2025, 18:06
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and World Bank Vice President Antonella Bassani Discuss Prospects for Deepened Cooperation and Joint Projects
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov met with World Bank Vice President Antonella Bassani, who arrived in Kazakhstan to participate in the Astana International Forum, primeminister.kz reports.
The meeting focused on the progress of joint projects and identified priority areas for bilateral cooperation.
The two sides discussed prospects for expanding collaboration within the framework of infrastructure modernization.
At present, under the instructions of our President, active work is underway to modernize infrastructure, including improvements to the energy and utilities sectors. In this context, the Government approved last year the National Project on ‘Modernization of the Energy and Utilities Sectors.’ We hope for fruitful cooperation with you in terms of expertise and access to new technologies for the modernization of energy infrastructure, water supply networks, and water facilities," Olzhas Bektenov stated.
Specifically, the Bank can introduce best international practices to support government agencies in optimizing design processes, including innovative technologies, implementing economically efficient investments with minimal operating costs, and addressing environmental challenges.
The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan emphasized the importance of cooperation on transboundary water projects.
Attention was also given to the implementation of a large-scale program to develop road, rail, and logistics infrastructure.
Kazakhstan is aiming to increase the length, quality, capacity, and environmental sustainability of its roads and railways. Particular importance is therefore placed on joint efforts in projects such as the Karaganda-Zhezkazgan highway, the Almaty bypass road, and the Darbaza-Maktaaral railway line. The importance of increasing the share of Kazakhstani companies involved in the implementation of joint projects was also underlined.
In addition, the meeting highlighted the results of the first phase of the project to restore the northern part of the Aral Sea.
Cooperation in the fields of digitalization and artificial intelligence was also discussed.
Antonella Bassani expressed the World Bank’s readiness to expand cooperation and supported the projects outlined by Kazakhstan, noting interest in continued progress in these areas.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to further expanding the partnership and implementing new joint initiatives. According to the World Bank, a total of 48 projects worth $8 billion were implemented from 1992 to 2024 as part of this cooperation.
29.05.2025, 12:02
We are meeting at a time of deep global uncertainty - President Tokayev to AIF 2025 participants
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is addressing the participants at the plenary session of 2025 Astana International Forum ongoing at the Congress Centre, Kazinform News Agency reports.
It's a great honor for me to welcome the participants of the Astana International Forum 2025. We are pleased to welcome our friends and colleagues representing governments, diplomatic, business and academic communities," the President said.
He expressed his special gratitude to President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset, former Secretary General of the UN Ban Ki-moon, heads of the UN system organizations and other honorable guests.
We have high hopes on a fruitful exchange of opinions on global economy issues, regional cooperation and other topical issues of international agenda. We are meeting at a time of deep global uncertainty. One might be inclined to name this moment as a turning point in global affairs. Let’s leave such formulations to historians. What is much more important is what our answer will be. We have to make a choice in the decisions we take, and in the values we defend," the Kazakh President said.
28.05.2025, 19:08
First reconstruction of Kirov Reservoir in 58 years underway in W Kazakhstan
The Kirov Reservoir in West Kazakhstan is undergoing its first major reconstruction since its commissioning in 1967, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Kazakh Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation.
To date, the repair of the 4-kilometer Kushum inlet canal has been fully completed. Approximately 84% of the dam's renovation is finished, with about 1.5 km reconstructed.
The discharge canal is 69% complete, while repairs on the Pervomaysky main canal have reached 66%. Construction of control checkpoints and the reservoir’s power supply system is 80% finished. We plan to complete all renovation work on the Kirov Reservoir by the end of this year," the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation reported.
The project is expected to enhance the reliability of the Kirov Reservoir and ensure uninterrupted irrigation water supply to consumers. The reconstruction will increase the reservoir's capacity and functionality, enabling irrigation of more than 12,000 ha of land in the West Kazakhstan region.
Commissioned in 1967, the Kirov Reservoir has a capacity of 62.9 million cubic meters and is part of the Ural-Kushum irrigation and drainage system.
As part of our Water Resources Management System Development Concept, the Ministry plans to carry out a comprehensive reconstruction of 37 reservoirs. Last year, we completed the first reconstruction of the Aktobe Reservoir in 36 years, which now has a capacity of 245 million cubic meters. Reconstruction of the Kapshagai reservoir in the Turkistan region is currently ongoing," said Deputy Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Yerbolat Ibraikhanov.
24.05.2025, 12:36
Olzhas Bektenov presents new Akim to Almaty city activists
On behalf of the Head of State, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Head of the Presidential Administration Aibek Dadebay took part in the meeting of deputies of the maslikhat of Almaty city, primeminister.kz reports.
During the meeting deputies were read the letter of the Head of State on nomination of two candidates for the post of akim of Almaty city: Darkhan Satybaldy, first deputy head of the Presidential Administration; Beibut Shakhanov, deputy akim of Almaty city. According to the results of open voting, 23 deputies voted in favour of Darhan Satybaldy. 9 deputies voted in favour of Beibut Shakhanov.
Darhan Satybaldy was appointed as akim of Almaty city by the corresponding Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
At the meeting with the activists of the city Prime Minister voiced words of gratitude on behalf of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Yerbolat Dossayev for active work on development of financial and economic potential of the city. In 2024, the city's contribution to the GDP of Kazakhstan increased to 21.8%. In the metropolis on the instructions of the President the work on decentralisation of the budget, landscaping, construction of new social facilities, etc. is being carried out.
Olzhas Bektenov presented the new Akim of Almaty city Darhan Satybaldy.
Prime Minister noted that the Head of State had set tasks for the city akimat to ensure socio-economic development and diversification of economic structure, further modernisation of engineering infrastructure and expansion of public spaces. Instructions have also been given in the field of road transport system, ecology, manufacturing industry, tourism, IT-sector, creative industry.
23.05.2025, 17:49
Almaty to build 35 km of ski tracks for beginner skiers
Over 35km of ski tracks will be built for beginner skiers as part of the construction of a new ski resort, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Head of the Almaty SuperSki project Thomas Thor-Jensen noted, it will create conditions for building a mass skiing culture. Utmost attention is given to an inclusive infrastructure.
He said today ski resorts are being built to be more accessible and inclusive for all, including adults, children and people with disabilities.
Thomas Thor-Jensen stated that special attention will be paid during construction to environmental protection and sustainability.
As earlier reported, as part of his working trip to Almaty, the Kazakh Prime Minister got acquainted with approaches for further development of the Almaty ski cluster. A master plan was developed for the complex development of the Almaty ski cluster, prioritizing three promising areas (eastern, central and western) ranging from Turgen to Kaskelen.
23.05.2025, 16:54
Activities of 13 criminal groups suppressed, 142 members detained, Kazakh National Security Committee
The Head of State received Chairman of the Kazakh National Security Committee Yermek Sagimbayev, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda.
The latter reported on the key results of the committee’s activities since the beginning of the year and tasks for the period ahead.
He said attempts by 212 foreigners involved in terrorism and extremism to enter Kazakhstan were prevented, entry into the country was closed to 1,498 foreign radicals, 12 foreigners wanted for terrorist and extremist crimes were detected.
He also stressed that activities of 13 criminal groups were suppressed, 142 of their members were detained, 40 individuals were arrested, 282 units of firearms, 48 grenades and 4,586 rounds of ammunition were confiscated, 12 drug laboratories were liquidated, as well as 13 international and 12 regional drug trafficking canals, more than 3.2 tons of drugs and 7.5 tons of precursors were confiscated.
Sagimbayev added that over 16,000 lawbreakers were detained, and 3,025 were deported.
Following the meeting, the Head of State set certain tasks for the activities of the national security bodies.
Earlier it was reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired the regular sitting of the Kazakh Security Council.
The Head of State emphasized the need to strengthen joint and coordinated efforts aimed at countering extremism, terrorism, and enhancing national security in all its aspects.
President Tokayev took the floor to deliver analytical remarks on the state of affairs in those areas, highlighting the critical importance of organizing work based on the concept of "Law and Order".
23.05.2025, 15:58
Children's Rights Ombudsman Zakiyeva entrusted with taking additional measures of inclusive education development
Head of State has received Children’s Rights Ombusdman Dinara Zakiyeva, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The President was reported about the work carried out to protect children’s rights and to enhance childhood protection system.
According to Dinara Zakiyeva, in the past two years, a package of measures and laws were adopted to ensure children's safety and children’s rights protection, to prevent violence, suicides and juvenile crimes.
As part of this work, the Children’s Rights Ombusdman initiated 120 legislative amendments.
In her words, the situation was monitored in 13 regions and 73 settlements. Anonymous surveys among children were conducted in 272 institutions, and 173 families were visited. As a result, 171 violations in implementation of the given laws and functioning of children’s rights protection system were detected.
A study of the situation in regions confirmed efficiency of operation of 12 family support centers which play a crucial role in the prevention of domestic violence and children’s rights violation.
Work is underway on creation of children’s rights protection divisions at regional administrations. A draft law consolidating the functions and the status of the regional childhood protection agencies is being developed.
Dinara Zakiyeva told Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the course of fulfillment of his directives and implementation of the laws adopted, namely fast-tracking creation of rehabilitation centers for children with special needs.
49 rehabilitation centers have been opened by Qazaqstan Halqyna Foundation together with partners.
The meeting also focused on the issues of preparing Children of Kazakhstan program, ensuring online security and protection of personal data of minors.
Kassym-Jomar Tokayev highlighted the importance of consolidating efforts of local executives and regional children’s rights ombudsmen in strengthening the system of guaranteeing children’s rights protection and their comprehensive support.
The Head of State also entrusted Dinara Zakiyeva with taking additional measures to develop inclusive education.
