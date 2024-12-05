Increasing enrolment in education and health services, eliminating additions and combating the shadow economy: Government considers digital projects

Images | primeminister.kz

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a working meeting on the introduction of digital technologies in the spheres of education, healthcare, tax and customs administration as part of the implementation of the tasks set by the Head of State in his Address, primeminister.kz reports.





The positive experience of digitalisation of social services for the population was discussed on the example of the pilot introduction of voucher financing of pre-school organisations and the Social Wallet project.





The system of voucher financing gives access to the state order to all pre-school education institutions provided they meet the requirements, provides an opportunity for parents to independently choose a kindergarten, and ensures the transparency of the process according to the principle: "the money follows the child, not the educational institution".





Deputy Prime Minister Tamara Duisenova informed about approbation of the project in preschool organisations of Taraz, Shymkent and Turkestan cities. It was noted that preliminary results show the real effect of the planned transformation. For example, in Taraz, more than 23 thousand children over two years old, who had been on the waiting list for several years, have already been provided with places in kindergartens. 19 city kindergartens, which previously did not receive the state order, are included in the list. In just 2 months, 600 million tenge of budget funds were saved due to financing on the basis of children's attendance. In Turkestan, 740 vouchers were issued during 2 weeks of the project implementation, and the queue to kindergartens has been practically reduced to zero. There are also positive results in Shymkent. In general, today it is planned to launch the project in cities and districts of these regions with further scaling up throughout the country.





726 state pharmacies operating under polyclinics, or 100 per cent of their total number, are connected to the Social Purse project. A total of 947,000 prescriptions have been processed and dispensed, or more than half. The use of the Social Wallet for free meals for children of the relevant categories is being implemented in 215 schools in Astana, Mangystau, Akmola and West Kazakhstan regions. In 2025, it is planned to distribute sports and creative orders, as well as vouchers to holiday camps through the Social Purse.





When considering the results of labelling of medicines, the Prime Minister was reported on full integration of accounting systems of more than 5.5 thousand subjects. Automated monitoring of the movement of labelled medicines is carried out from the manufacturer to the end consumer. As of today 88.5 million medicines have been labelled.





Olzhas Bektenov noted that the introduction of digitalisation should be aimed at eliminating imputations, improving the efficiency of public services to residents and budget spending. Akims of the regions have been instructed to ensure the implementation of the pilot project on voucher financing. It is also necessary to equip schools with hardware and software complexes integrated with the Social Purse. Ministries of Healthcare and Finance together with Kazakhtelecom should strengthen control and prevent the sale of unlabelled medicines in circulation.





Attention is also paid to the digitalisation of tax and customs administration, planning and budget execution. Deputy Minister of Finance Aset Turysov reported on the work done to implement digital solutions and plans to launch new projects. The Ministry of Finance is implementing the Online Budget Monitoring project, aimed at traceability of state budget execution, strengthening control over effective planning and spending. While earlier checks were carried out manually, the system now processes more than 150 million payments. The Internal State Audit Committee analyses and takes preventive measures in terms of risky payments. As part of this work, more than 4 billion tenge has already been returned to the budget.





The Tapsyru service has been launched in pilot mode to redistribute state property and save budget funds. The platform allows organisations to form a single register of unclaimed property with further simplification of the procedure of transfer from balance sheet to balance sheet and the mechanism of joint agreements. As of today, Tapsyru has 721 participants and more than 313 thousand assets.





In addition, in 2025 it is planned to launch the Unified Personal Cabinet of Entrepreneur portal, which will unite access to personal accounts of the information systems of the Ministry of Finance. The single interface is aimed at solving the problem of disparate services and duplication of data. In addition, it will significantly simplify the processes of management of business situations and interaction between government agencies and entrepreneurs.





Prime Minister stressed that the ongoing work on the implementation of digital solutions should have a real effect in the fight against the shadow economy, increase the efficiency of tax and customs administration, as well as ensure rational planning and spending of budgetary funds.





As a result of the meeting, the responsible government agencies and departments were instructed to accelerate the work on the full and high-quality launch of all projects.