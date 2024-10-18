Introduction of water-saving technologies, increase of irrigated area: Government considers vegetation period results

Images | Depositphotos

Tell a friend

The Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov considered the results of the growing season. The reports of the Ministers of Water Resources and Irrigation, Agriculture, as well as akims of a number of regions were heard, primeminister.kz reports.





In Kazakhstan, the growing season of the current year passed without water resources deficit. Agrarians were fully provided with irrigation water without crop losses. Southern regions were supplied with 10.9 km3 of water for regular irrigation. In total, on irrigated lands with total area of more than 1.5 million hectares this year agrarians grew cereals, oilseeds, fodder crops, melons, cotton, potatoes, rice, vegetables, sugar beet. Of these, water-saving irrigation technologies were used on 397,300 hectares.





The Head of State in his Address to the Nation emphasised the importance of using water-saving technologies in all spheres of the economy, especially in agriculture. Our country does not possess large water resources. It is very important to use water sparingly, to stimulate in this matter not only the population, but first of all business. Therefore, it is important for the regions to achieve indicators for increasing the area with the use of water-saving technologies," Prime Minister said.





At the same time, the regions, which are significantly behind the plan for the introduction of water-saving irrigation technologies, have been named. Thus, Zhambyl region, Karaganda and Atyrau regions underestimated the approved indicators, North-Kazakhstan region, East-Kazakhstan region and Zhetisu did not fulfil the plan. Akimats of these regions were instructed to revise the indicators and take appropriate measures to fulfil them. Kyzylorda oblast was cited as a positive example, where the set plan was exceeded due to improved irrigation efficiency. This practice should be used in other regions, especially in the south of Kazakhstan, emphasised Olzhas Bektenov. Maximum measures should also be taken to apply water-saving technologies and optimise areas of water-intensive crops, rational use of water resources.





Prime Minister stressed the importance of quality negotiations with neighbouring countries on water allocation during the growing season, instructing state bodies and akimats to keep this issue under special control.





The Ministries of Water Resources and Agriculture should carry out qualitative preparation for the beginning of the next growing season, with filling of reservoirs and reduction of water losses during the irrigation period.





The Ministry of Agriculture needs to differentiate its functions with the Ministry of Water Resources as soon as possible in terms of increasing the area of irrigated land, subsidising the cost of water supply services to farmers and the costs of investing in water-saving technologies.





It is also important to create new incentive mechanisms for the introduction of water-saving technologies. The relevant instructions have been given to the Ministries of Agriculture and Water Resources. The task of the state bodies is to increase the area of irrigated land using water-saving technologies up to 150 thousand hectares annually.