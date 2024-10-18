15.10.2024, 13:57 11946
Introduction of water-saving technologies, increase of irrigated area: Government considers vegetation period results
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov considered the results of the growing season. The reports of the Ministers of Water Resources and Irrigation, Agriculture, as well as akims of a number of regions were heard, primeminister.kz reports.
In Kazakhstan, the growing season of the current year passed without water resources deficit. Agrarians were fully provided with irrigation water without crop losses. Southern regions were supplied with 10.9 km3 of water for regular irrigation. In total, on irrigated lands with total area of more than 1.5 million hectares this year agrarians grew cereals, oilseeds, fodder crops, melons, cotton, potatoes, rice, vegetables, sugar beet. Of these, water-saving irrigation technologies were used on 397,300 hectares.
The Head of State in his Address to the Nation emphasised the importance of using water-saving technologies in all spheres of the economy, especially in agriculture. Our country does not possess large water resources. It is very important to use water sparingly, to stimulate in this matter not only the population, but first of all business. Therefore, it is important for the regions to achieve indicators for increasing the area with the use of water-saving technologies," Prime Minister said.
At the same time, the regions, which are significantly behind the plan for the introduction of water-saving irrigation technologies, have been named. Thus, Zhambyl region, Karaganda and Atyrau regions underestimated the approved indicators, North-Kazakhstan region, East-Kazakhstan region and Zhetisu did not fulfil the plan. Akimats of these regions were instructed to revise the indicators and take appropriate measures to fulfil them. Kyzylorda oblast was cited as a positive example, where the set plan was exceeded due to improved irrigation efficiency. This practice should be used in other regions, especially in the south of Kazakhstan, emphasised Olzhas Bektenov. Maximum measures should also be taken to apply water-saving technologies and optimise areas of water-intensive crops, rational use of water resources.
Prime Minister stressed the importance of quality negotiations with neighbouring countries on water allocation during the growing season, instructing state bodies and akimats to keep this issue under special control.
The Ministries of Water Resources and Agriculture should carry out qualitative preparation for the beginning of the next growing season, with filling of reservoirs and reduction of water losses during the irrigation period.
The Ministry of Agriculture needs to differentiate its functions with the Ministry of Water Resources as soon as possible in terms of increasing the area of irrigated land, subsidising the cost of water supply services to farmers and the costs of investing in water-saving technologies.
It is also important to create new incentive mechanisms for the introduction of water-saving technologies. The relevant instructions have been given to the Ministries of Agriculture and Water Resources. The task of the state bodies is to increase the area of irrigated land using water-saving technologies up to 150 thousand hectares annually.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
18.10.2024, 10:31 1616
Olzhas Bektenov holds meeting on measures of state support for promising export-oriented industries
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a working meeting with the participation of individual ministers and regional akims, management of the Baiterek NMH, Development Bank of Kazakhstan JSC, Atameken NCE, as well as business representatives in a number of sectors, primeminister.kz reports.
The main goal is to implement the instructions of the Head of State on diversification of the economy and development of new points of growth.
New approaches of Baiterek Holding to the implementation of pilot projects in various sectors of the economy were considered. Their essence is in simplification and unification of requirements for consideration of investment projects, support of business initiatives from submission of an application to reaching the design capacity.
At the first stage, a number of projects have been considered for the production of foodstuffs, high-metallurgical products and others.
The introduction of a single and simplified procedure for consideration of applications for project financing by the holding company ‘Baiterek’ will increase transparency and efficiency of government support measures for business, as well as provide a positive growth dynamics of domestic products in the domestic market and expand export opportunities.
Prime Minister emphasised the need to reduce administrative costs for the effectiveness of support measures provided to business.
ll state bodies and development institutions need to work with business in the mode of maximum favour, proactively seek effective entrepreneurs, ready to develop export-oriented production necessary for the country," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
Head of the Government emphasised the importance of close work of large enterprises with small and medium-sized businesses. The need for timely conclusion offtake contracts for the purchase of goods, works and services of domestic producers was noted. Thus, support measures should have a positive impact not only on specific entrepreneurs, but in general on Kazakhstan's production.
The Ministry of National Economy together with the interested state bodies, regional Akimats, Baiterek Holding and the Atameken National Chamber was instructed to urgently ensure the transition to a new proactive format of work.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.10.2024, 19:34 1451
Head of State recepts Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the indicators of socio-economic development at the end of the third quarter of this year, primeminister.kz reports.
As part of the implementation of the instructions of the Head of State, measures to diversify the economy have been strengthened. GDP growth for the reporting period as a result of the development of the non-resource sector was 4%. Agriculture (11.4%), construction (10.1%), transport (8%), communications (6.4%), trade (6.3%) and manufacturing (4.8%) showed the greatest growth. The increase in production volumes in the manufacturing industry was recorded in 14 regions.
Foreign trade turnover for January-August this year totalled $91.7 billion, with the share of exports growing by 3.3%. The positive trade balance increased by 34.8% and reached $15.4 billion.
The President was informed that the state budget received 14.9 trillion tenge. Social commitments remain a priority in the structure of expenditures.
In addition, the Head of State was provided with information on the execution of his instructions on the return of illegally acquired assets. Since the beginning of the year, the Commission has approved agreements on the return of assets worth about 450 billion tenge. As of today, assets worth 265 billion tenge have been returned to the state, including 177 billion tenge in monetary terms. All returned funds are directed to socially important purposes. The subjects of the Law "On the return of illegally acquired assets to the state" have started implementing a number of projects, including financing rehabilitation and socialisation programmes for needy people, construction of a cultural and educational centre and a sports arena.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also briefed on the results of the Council of Heads of State session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member states in Islamabad.
The President noted the need to intensify the work of the Government to ensure sustainable growth of Kazakhstan's economy through diversification, support for small and medium-sized businesses, development of innovations in the agro-industrial complex and implementation of large industrial and infrastructure projects.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.10.2024, 13:10 95616
Olzhas Bektenov presents new akim to Ulytau region on behalf of President
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
On behalf of the Head of State, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Head of the Presidential Administration Aibek Dadebay participated in the meeting of deputies of the Maslikhat of Ulytau region, primeminister.kz reports.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev submitted two candidates for the post of Akim of the region Dastan Ryspekov and Ulantai Ussenov for the deputies' consideration. According to the results of open voting 49 deputies out of 64 supported the candidacy of Dastan Ryspekov, 15 deputies gave their votes for Ulantai Usenov. Following the voting results, the Head of State signed a decree on the appointment of Dastan Adayevich Ryspekov as akim.
At the meeting with the activists of the region, the Prime Minister thanked Berik Abdygaliuly for his contribution to the development of the region and introduced the new akim.
Olzhas Bektenov noted that the Head of State had set important tasks for the leadership of the Ulytau region to diversify the economy, open new industries, improve investment attractiveness, modernise infrastructure and address environmental issues, unlock transport and tourism potential.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.10.2024, 11:59 95806
Water supply plan to Aral Sea almost 100% fulfilled for first time in 5 years
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
This year, for the first time in the last 5 years, the plan of water supply to the Aral Sea during the irrigation period was fulfilled almost 100%. 977 million cubic metres of water were directed, primeminister.kz reports.
If in recent years only 350-400 million cubic metres of water was delivered to the sea, since the beginning of the year the volume has exceeded 2 billion cubic metres, and it is planned to send about 500 million by the end of the year.
Today, the volume of water in the Northern Aral Sea is 22 billion cubic metres. Before that, 7-10 cubic metres of water per second flowed into the sea during the irrigation period, this year it is 10 times more - 60-70 cubic metres per second," Deputy Head of the Aral-Syrdarya Basin Inspectorate Zeinolla Kaztoganov said.
In addition, more than 45m cubic metres of water was diverted to lakes Akshatau, Sorgak and Kamystybas. This has had a positive impact on fisheries and tourism. For example, the salinity of the Aral Sea decreased and the fish population increased. After the sea dried up, the fishermen's catch barely reached 400 tonnes a year. Now they catch up to 7.5-8 thousand tonnes of fish.
Kuntugan Turganbayev, a 76-year-old fisherman from Karateren village, has been fishing all his life. The arrival of water has brought prospects to his native land, he said.
I've been fishing all my life. With the arrival of water, the fish have come to life. There are more fish this year than last year. If we keep the Aral Sea at its present level, the fishery will develop," he said.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, together with the World Bank, is drafting the second phase of the Northern Aral Sea Conservation Programme, which will focus on sustainable water supply and the development of economic and social initiatives.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
08.10.2024, 19:53 96301
52 billion tenge allocated this year for forestry firefighting equipment acquisition
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
At the Government session under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nysanbayev reported on the ongoing work to preserve and increase forest areas in Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.
Over the past 5 years, the area of forest territories in the country increased by 267 thousand hectares. In general, this indicator has reached 5% growth. Measures are taken to increase funding for technical equipment of forest protection institutions and social support for forestry workers.
If last year 15.9 billion tenge was allocated from the republican and local budgets for the purchase of machinery and equipment, 526 units of fire-fighting and patrol equipment were purchased. This year, for the first time in the history of the country's forestry sector, 52 billion tenge has been allocated for the purchase of 1,384 units of firefighting equipment and 921 units of trailed and mounted equipment, including through leasing - 40 billion tenge. These measures will bring the equipment of forest protection institutions in the most fire-prone regions of the country up to 100 per cent," Yerlan Nysanbayev said.
In addition, 900,000 hectares of the state forest fund have been covered by early detection systems. As a result, the area of forest fires has been significantly reduced. Next year, a similar system will be introduced in the reserve ‘Semey Ormany’ at a cost of 3.1 billion tenge. 12 institutions of the Ministry and akimats will be equipped with it at the expense of leasing financing in the amount of 24 billion tenge.
Over the past four years, forest reproduction works have been carried out on an area of 651,000 hectares, including 413,000 hectares on the dried bed of the Aral Sea. Within the framework of works on greening of settlements, about 12 million saplings were planted during the mentioned period.
The increase in the volume of forest planting gave impetus to the development of forest nurseries. We reconstructed some of them and created new ones on the area of 1300 hectares. The data on the survival rate of plantations show that the existing forest nurseries are insufficient and the growing technology is outdated. In this regard, the country additionally needs to build 114 new and reconstruct one forest nursery," the minister added.
Akimats of the regions have started financing reconstruction of forest nurseries and equipping of forest protection institutions to the amount of more than 1 billion tenge since this year. To maintain the pace of forest planting, the country has a forestry fund, about 5.2 million hectares.
Akimats of regions need to conduct soil surveys for forest suitability and develop appropriate working projects. This will ensure the fulfilment of the Head of State's instructions and increase the forest area. This work will be under the control of the Ministry," Yerlan Nysanbayev emphasised.
In this regard, the Minister noted the need to carry out work on the collection of seeds to ensure their processing, storage, as well as the cultivation of more than 650 million seedlings.
Today in the reserve ‘Semey Ormani’ planting material is grown using Swedish technology with a closed root system. Its use increases the survival rate to 90 per cent, while reducing the growing time from two years to one year. This experience will be scaled up in the six regions most prone to forest fires.
The ministry has also initiated a number of new initiatives, one of which is the implementation of offset projects aimed at carbon sequestration.
Kazakhstan has the potential to implement offset projects. A Swiss company has launched a pilot project in Akmola region, which involves planting forests on an area of 14,500 hectares. Large global companies are also interested in participating in the creation of forest plantations in the country. The Ministry has prepared amendments to the legislation to enable the implementation of such projects on the territory of the state forest fund. This will give a new impetus to planting forests at the expense of investors," Yerlan Nysanbayev informed.
The Minister also reported on the ongoing work on forest reclamation of the dried Aral Sea bed. The country has thirty years of experience in scientific research on forest reclamation of the dried bed of the Aral Sea. During this period, forest planting works have been carried out on the area of more than 600 thousand hectares. To improve the quality and scientific support of the works, it is planned to open a branch of the Kazakh Research Institute of Forestry and Agroforestry in Kyzylorda.
In addition, work has begun on the creation of a new forest nursery directly on the dried bed. The planting material of this nursery will be more adapted to local conditions.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
08.10.2024, 17:50 96541
Completion of heating season preparation discussed by Government
Tell a friend
The Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov considered the issue of completion of preparations for the heating season. Minister of Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev reported on the readiness of energy and utilities infrastructure, primeminister.kz reports.
The heating season has already started in Abay region, Akmola, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions and Astana city. Due to weather conditions, the start of the heating season in the western and southern regions is planned from mid-October.
Minister of Energy noted that at the power plants completed repairs on 5 power units, 32 boilers, 28 turbines. Repair works are also underway at 4 power units, 23 boilers and 16 turbines.
At power grids, 19.9 thousand kilometres of power transmission lines, 376 substations and 4,046 distribution points and transformer substations have been repaired.
To improve the reliability of power supply to consumers in the upcoming heating season, the Ministry adjusted the marginal tariffs for electric power and increased the annual limit of return investments.
The measures taken in 2024 allowed to increase the financing of repair works by 44% more than the level of the last year to 327 billion tenge. At the same time, 5.2 million tonnes of coal and 88,000 tonnes of fuel oil have been stockpiled in warehouses for the heating season.
The ministry is keeping a number of issues on the regions under control.
Thus, in East Kazakhstan region at Ridder CHPP 2 boilers (No. 3, 6) are in operation. Repair of boilers No. 1 and 2 is completed, start-up operations are carried out. Repair of 2 boilers (#4, 5) will be completed by 10 November.
In Turkestan oblast at the CHPP of Kentau, boilers No. 8, 10, 11 have been fired up. Boilers No. 5, 6, 9, 10 should be ready by mid-October. During the winter period 4 boilers are required to work.
In Mangystau region for stable operation of the energy system it is necessary to complete the repair of power unit No. 3 of TPP LLP "MAEK" by the end of this year.
For a stable autumn-winter period energy enterprises need to complete repairs of main and auxiliary equipment within the approved timeframe, to ensure the accumulation and maintenance of standard fuel reserves, to conduct regular inspections of energy enterprises by the Committee of Energy Supervision and Control," Minister of Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev summarised.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
08.10.2024, 16:21 74356
Referendum result: Kazakhstan votes in favor of building its first nuclear plant
Tell a friend
The Central Referendum Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan has shared the results of the nationwide referendum which took place across Kazakhstan this past Sunday, reports Kazinform News Agency, citing the press service of the commission.
According to the data received, the total number of citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan eligible to cast their ballots in the referendum stood at 12,284,487 people.
The number of citizens who participated in the voting was 7,820,204 people, or 63.66% of the eligible voters.
The number of citizens who voted in favor of constructing a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan totaled 5,561,937 people, or 71.12%.
Thus, the referendum is considered valid. A positive decision on the issue submitted to the referendum has been made," the statement of the Central Referendum Commission reads.
On October 6, 2024, Kazakhstanis headed to polls in order to cast their votes in a nationwide referendum on the issue of building a nuclear power plant. Through the referendum citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan had their final say in the in the long-standing debates about the future of nuclear energy in Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
08.10.2024, 15:45 96216
Ministry of Industry and Construction: Education, health care and residential buildings 100% ready for heating season
Tell a friend
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov considered the beginning of the heating season in Kazakhstan. Minister of Industry and Construction Kanat Sharlapayev made a report on the readiness of engineering networks and autonomous heat sources, primeminister.kz reports.
According to him, this year for the modernisation of 161 km of heat networks only from the republican budget provides 93 billion tenge. At the expense of targeted transfers for the modernisation of 104 km of heat networks allocated 69 billion tenge, from the reserve of the Government for the reconstruction of 57 km of heat networks allocated about 24 billion tenge.
Also, at the expense of investment programmes of subjects of natural monopolies planned to reconstruct 69 km of heating networks for a total of 17 billion tenge.
Today, according to the Minister of Industry and Construction, the local executive bodies, according to the financing plan, 72 billion tenge or 78% of 93 billion tenge has been transferred. On 64 projects of heat supply 159 kilometres have been laid:
- 135 kilometres have been laid under 54 projects, and the work has been fully completed to date;
- 24 kilometres have been laid in 10 projects, and the work is at the stage of completion.
At the same time, planned repair works on engineering infrastructure are being carried out in the regions. On the whole, 541 kilometres of heating networks are planned to be repaired in the republic. Repaired to date 536 km, or 99% of the plan.
On water supply networks 1,025 kilometres or 90% have been repaired, and 159 kilometres or 98% of the plan have been repaired. In addition, more than 12,000 autonomous boiler houses have been prepared for the start of the heating season in the republic. At the moment 93 per cent of coal, 99 per cent of fuel oil and 90 per cent of diesel fuel have been procured from the plan. The readiness of educational, health care facilities and residential buildings is 100%," the Minister said.
At the same time, in the current heating period, the need for coal is 8.2 million tonnes. Currently, about 3 million tonnes have been supplied. Fulfilment of the annual plan is 37.1%. For comparison: for the same period of 2023, the performance was 35.1%. As of today, there are fuel reserves at the country's coal dead ends in the amount of 577,000 tonnes of coal of various grades, which is 100,000 tonnes more than a year earlier.
The heating season has started in the northern, central and eastern regions and the population is actively buying coal. For the southern and south-eastern regions it is still relevant to conduct an information campaign on the advance purchase of coal by the population," Kanat Sharlapayev noted.
In addition, the Ministry of Industry and Construction is monitoring the supply of coal in the regions. KTZ and coal mining companies, according to K. Sharlapaev, are ready to supply the necessary amount of coal to the regions according to plans.
In addition, measures have been taken to ban the export of coal from the country. By the Resolution of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan the corresponding licence for coal export is provided. In order to contain prices and exclude intermediaries, work is being done on the gradual withdrawal of coal sales to the stock exchange.
The Minister noted that in all regions the heating season starts according to schedule and the remaining work will be completed before the start of the heating season. The issue of supplying coal to the population is under constant control of the department.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
18.10.2024, 10:31Olzhas Bektenov holds meeting on measures of state support for promising export-oriented industries 11.10.2024, 19:17Commitments under the Global Compact on Refugees and Efforts to Eradicate Statelessness Discussed in Almaty50576Commitments under the Global Compact on Refugees and Efforts to Eradicate Statelessness Discussed in Almaty 15.10.2024, 13:57Introduction of water-saving technologies, increase of irrigated area: Government considers vegetation period results12201Introduction of water-saving technologies, increase of irrigated area: Government considers vegetation period results 15.10.2024, 12:33Olzhas Bektenov on 4% of GDP: Economic growth is ensured by non-oil sector development. Diversification is result of this. Efforts should be redoubled4986Olzhas Bektenov on 4% of GDP: Economic growth is ensured by non-oil sector development. Diversification is result of this. Efforts should be redoubled 18.10.2024, 10:311871Olzhas Bektenov holds meeting on measures of state support for promising export-oriented industries 17.10.2024, 19:341706Head of State recepts Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov 25.09.2024, 21:39Treaty on Demarcation of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan State Border Submitted for Registration to the UN Secretariat137611Treaty on Demarcation of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan State Border Submitted for Registration to the UN Secretariat 02.10.2024, 21:54Progress on UN Resolution 1325 (2000) "Women, Peace, and Security" Presents at Kazakh Foreign Ministry133031Progress on UN Resolution 1325 (2000) "Women, Peace, and Security" Presents at Kazakh Foreign Ministry 03.10.2024, 12:58132821Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkiye Celebrate Turkic States Cooperation Day 04.10.2024, 20:01132601Ways to Implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development were Discussed in Almaty 25.09.2024, 20:19132446Olzhas Bektenov inspects progress of MAEC repair and modernisation of desalination plant in Aktau