Kanat Bozumbayev instructs to accelerate construction of housing for flood victims in West Kazakhstan region

Images | primeminister.kz

Tell a friend

Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev familiarised himself with the progress of construction of houses for flood-affected residents of West Kazakhstan region, primeminister.kz reports.





During the working trip Kanat Bozumbayev together with Akim of West Kazakhstan region Nariman Turegaliyev and Deputy Minister of Industry and Construction Kuandyk Kazhkenov visited the villages Korzhyn of Karatobe region, Ulenty and Zhympity of Syrym region, as well as villages Derkul, Zachagansk and Zhuldyz microdistrict in Uralsk.





In the village of Korzhyn, 90 single-family 3-room residential houses are under construction. As of today, electricity and heating have been fully installed here, and interior finishing has been completed in 79 houses. 6 contracting companies are working on the site. Kanat Bozumbayev instructed to increase the number of finishing crews and ensure quality completion of construction.





In Ulenty and Zhympity villages of Syrym district, 68 standard single-family houses and 10 two-family 3-room houses are being built for flood-affected residents, 45 residential objects have been completed to date.





Large-scale construction has also started in the suburbs of Uralsk. Here housing is being built, among other things, for dacha residents who lost their only housing during the floods. In the Zhuldyz neighbourhood, 17 construction companies are building 191 standard houses. In Derkul settlement 103 houses are at the stage of finishing works. In Zachagansk settlement 70 houses are also undergoing interior finishing, 7 more houses are undergoing roofing works.





According to Akim of West Kazakhstan region Nariman Turegaliyev, most of the residential facilities will be put into operation by 1 September. Kanat Bozumbayev instructed to speed up all works.





Also in the region, 9,994 families received lump-sum payments of 100 monthly installments totalling 3.7 billion tenge. Another 10,222 families were paid compensation for damages up to 150 monthly installments, totalling 3.68 billion tenge.