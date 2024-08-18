16.08.2024, 11:51 17986
Kanat Bozumbayev instructs to accelerate construction of housing for flood victims in West Kazakhstan region
Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev familiarised himself with the progress of construction of houses for flood-affected residents of West Kazakhstan region, primeminister.kz reports.
During the working trip Kanat Bozumbayev together with Akim of West Kazakhstan region Nariman Turegaliyev and Deputy Minister of Industry and Construction Kuandyk Kazhkenov visited the villages Korzhyn of Karatobe region, Ulenty and Zhympity of Syrym region, as well as villages Derkul, Zachagansk and Zhuldyz microdistrict in Uralsk.
In the village of Korzhyn, 90 single-family 3-room residential houses are under construction. As of today, electricity and heating have been fully installed here, and interior finishing has been completed in 79 houses. 6 contracting companies are working on the site. Kanat Bozumbayev instructed to increase the number of finishing crews and ensure quality completion of construction.
In Ulenty and Zhympity villages of Syrym district, 68 standard single-family houses and 10 two-family 3-room houses are being built for flood-affected residents, 45 residential objects have been completed to date.
Large-scale construction has also started in the suburbs of Uralsk. Here housing is being built, among other things, for dacha residents who lost their only housing during the floods. In the Zhuldyz neighbourhood, 17 construction companies are building 191 standard houses. In Derkul settlement 103 houses are at the stage of finishing works. In Zachagansk settlement 70 houses are also undergoing interior finishing, 7 more houses are undergoing roofing works.
According to Akim of West Kazakhstan region Nariman Turegaliyev, most of the residential facilities will be put into operation by 1 September. Kanat Bozumbayev instructed to speed up all works.
Also in the region, 9,994 families received lump-sum payments of 100 monthly installments totalling 3.7 billion tenge. Another 10,222 families were paid compensation for damages up to 150 monthly installments, totalling 3.68 billion tenge.
As part of his working trip to Akmola region, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was presented with the infrastructure development plan of Kosshy town, Akorda reports.
According to mayor Gaidar Kassenov, the number of people residing in Kosshy has reached 110 thousand people since the town received a republican importance status in 2021.
The town’s general layout envisages construction of 1.5 million square meters of housing and 45 social facilities.
In Kosshy town, three schools have been commissioned in the past two years as well as construction of one more school nears completion. Under the Comfortable School project, three more schools as well as two kindergartens are slated for construction in years to come.
There are one public clinic and two clinics under the public private partnership program in the town.
As the mayor said, a 300-bed general hospital with a clinic for 1,000 visits per shift with oncology, neurology and delivery departments is under construction at the expense of private investments. It is expected the health facility will serve the neighboring districts as well.
The Alan sports and recreation center hosting a swimming pool, gym, sports hall for adults as well as children was commissioned in Kosshy in May this year.
The Head of State was briefed that the public cultural and sports center set to be commissioned next year will boast an interactive education office, sports hall, tennis court, football field basketball and volleyball courts as well as a cinema, exhibition hall, library, lecture hall and amphitheater.
Highlighting the dynamic development of Kosshy town, President Tokayev instructed the governor of the region to pay special attention to the modernization of the engineering and communal infrastructure and ensure gas pipeline connection in the town.
Earlier it was reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited a school-gymnasium in Kosshy town.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev examined the production site of IL-TOV LLP launched this year in the town of Kosshy in Akmola region, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The company produces a variety of deep processed poultry meat dishes, receiving feedstock for the production from the poultry farms of the region. The company delivers its products to the domestic market as well as the EAEU markets.
The project launched with the state financial support from attraction of funds from the Qazaqstan Investment Corporation foundation provides employment o 85 local residents.
According to director Mikhail Sheinkman, the enterprise is at its early stage, as there are plans to attract 10 billion tenge in additional investments to set up one more production line so as to boost the production capacity to 10-12 thousand tons per year as well as to build a plant for production of ready frozen first and second dishes.
President Tokayev highlighted the importance of promoting the domestic food industry as well as pointed out that such enterprises are to receive necessary state support.
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting on preparations for the harvesting campaign. The Minister of Agriculture, Deputy Ministers of Ecology and Natural Resources, Energy, Akims of Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions were heard, primeminister.kz reports.
On the instructions of the Head of State, the Government has allocated a record funding of 580 billion tenge for spring field and harvesting works this year. The amount allocated for leasing of agricultural machinery has been increased 5 times. Expansion of support measures from the state allowed the agrarians to successfully carry out the sowing campaign.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture, mass harvesting in Kazakhstan will begin in the third decade of August. The readiness of agricultural equipment today is 98%. In total, more than 149 thousand tractors, 38 thousand combine harvesters and 14 thousand reapers will be used.
Prime Minister instructed to create an operational headquarters for the harvesting campaign for coordination and control between the relevant ministries, akimats and agrarians under the leadership of Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin.
High-quality harvest and preservation of the harvest are of special importance for the country. It is necessary to work out all emerging issues on a daily basis. This concerns not only ministries, but also akimats and farmers themselves. I instruct the Ministry of Agriculture together with regional akimats to keep the progress of harvesting works under special control. It is no less important to ensure proper storage conditions for grain," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
More than 64 thousand tonnes of discounted diesel fuel have been shipped to agrarians for autumn field work. According to the approved schedules, a total of about 355 thousand tonnes will be supplied to the regions at a fixed price below the market price. Measures have been taken to ensure transparency and control over the movement of diesel fuel.
Olzhas Bektenov set a task to keep the issue under constant control, in case of need to allocate additional volumes of diesel fuel to agrarians for grain drying.
The total storage capacity of grain in the republic is 30 million tonnes, these capacities are sufficient to store the projected harvest. However, there are issues of high load of some grain storage facilities.
Prime Minister instructed to release elevators from the remains of last year's harvest until 10 September. Regional Akimats together with the Agency for Protection and Development of Competition - to prevent unreasonable rise in prices for services of elevators.
The importance of ensuring the sale of agricultural products, including in priority export markets was emphasised. The Ministry of Trade and Integration should intensify the work in this direction with partners from China, the Middle East, Africa, etc.
For reference: The total area of agricultural crops in Kazakhstan in this year is 23.3 million hectares, of which the area of cereals - 16.7 million hectares. Harvesting works have been started in all regions according to the structure of sown areas. As of today, 928.2 thousand hectares of grain and leguminous crops, or 5.5%, have been harvested. With an average yield of 19.3 centners per hectare, 1.8 million tonnes of grain have been threshed. Also, 418.2 thousand tonnes of potatoes and 940.3 thousand tonnes of vegetables have been harvested.
Head of State of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tojkayev held a meeting focusing on the social and economic development of the country as well as the government’s projections for the medium term at the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Attending the meeting were Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, head of the Presidential Administration Aibek Dadebayev, the chairmen of the National Bank, Supreme Audit Chamber, government and other officials.
The Kazakh President was briefed about the key indicators of the social and economic development, execution of the republican budget in seven months of this year as well as the macroeconomic parameters of the republican budget for 2025/27. It was noted that the government predicts the economic growth at 5.6% as well as inflation slowdown to 5.5-7.5% for the next year.
Head of State Tokayev tasked the government to enhance the quality of projections of the key economic indicators and state budget, introduce clear mechanisms to prioritize state spending both at central and local levels as well as enhance measures to combat the shadow economy.
The Head of State visited today the Silk Way Electronics household appliances production company in the town of Saran as part of his working trip to Karaganda region, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda press service.
It is situated in the territory of the former Karagandarezinatekhnika plant covering over 61,000 square meters. The project costs 25 billion tenge.
It produces household appliances and supplies to trade networks countrywide. Since this January it manufactured 97,000 units of equipment. the company targets to expand its production capacity up to 1.1 million units of household appliances by 2027 and export to CIS.
232 people from Karaganda, Saran, Shakhtinsk and Abai are working there. It is planned to increase its staff up to 1,200 people when operating at full.
Head of the Government Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting on the oil and gas industry development, primeminister.kz reports.
During the meeting the current challenges and prospects of oil production, oil refining, as well as plans to implement new projects in geological exploration were discussed.
As Prime Minister noted, the Head of State has set tasks for the Government to develop and increase the investment attractiveness of the oil and gas sector. Last year the country produced 90 million tonnes of oil, the confirmed reserves are estimated at 2.9 billion tonnes. The industry generates a significant part of tax revenues and jobs.
Olzhas Bektenov stressed the importance of launching major projects in Kazakhstan, including a petrochemical plant in the Atyrau region with a capacity of 500 thousand tonnes of polypropylene per year, the start of construction of three gas processing plants. Prospects for the construction of butadiene and polyethylene plants were discussed.
Tax and investment legislation is being improved, amendments were made to the Entrepreneurship Code and the Code on Subsoil and Subsoil Use to reduce the burden on enterprises. An improved model contract for complex projects has been introduced, which enshrines a package of regulatory and fiscal preferences for subsoil users.
The government is planning further reforms aimed at liberalising the oil and oil products market. For this purpose, a package of legislative amendments to the Tax and Budget Codes, the Code "On Subsoil and Subsoil Use" is being developed, which will give additional incentives to subsoil users and producers of petroleum products.
In turn, business is expected to respond by significantly increasing the share of local content and supporting domestic producers. An important role here is assigned to three large consortia - Tengizchevroil, Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V. and North Caspian Operating Company N.V., which account for 70% of all purchases in the industry.
The oil and gas industry, first and foremost, must work for the benefit of all Kazakhstanis. We strive to ensure that as much of the revenues from oil and gas activities as possible remain in Kazakhstan, contributing to the development of national business, creating jobs and improving the living standards of our citizens. It is also necessary to pay due attention to local human resources. In many reports we see that more than 90 per cent of employees are Kazakhstani. But this cannot be said about the managerial level. Today the country has enough managers with experience of work in the world's best oil and gas companies. We need to offer them promising positions in projects," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
The government pays special attention to support geological exploration with the creation of conditions for attracting investment. In this regard, the companies were invited to more actively conduct research work on the study of deep-lying horizons. Prime Minister also focused on environmental issues, emphasising the importance of a balance between economic development and environmental sustainability. For this purpose it is necessary to invest more actively in innovative developments and new technological solutions.
Askhat Hasenov, Chairman of the Board of NC KazMunayGas JSC, Derek Magnes, Managing Director of the Eurasian division of Chevron Corporation, Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Chairman of the Association KAZENERGY, Li Shufeng, General Director of SNPS-Aktobemunaigas JSC, and others made reports on the situation in the oil and gas industry.
Today's working trip of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to Karaganda region began with a visit to Qarmet metallurgical plant in Temirtau town, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press office.
The President surveyed blast-furnace #3 which produces 3.8 million tons of cast iron per annum.
Chairman of Qarmet Board of Directors Andrey Lavrentyev and Director General of the plant Vadim Bassin reported to the President on the production development projects worth $3.5 billion, both completed and being implemented ones. As many as $500 million are set to be invested in coal department’s projects, while $978 million will be attracted by the iron-ore department.
The enterprise continues large-scale repair of its more than 100 buildings and facilities, under the newly adopted Renovation Program for year 2024. 120 sanitary and social amenities are being overhauled as per the Hygiene program.
By 2028, the metallurgical plant is set to increase steel production to 5 million tons per year, coal production - to 9 million tons, and iron-ore concentrate production - to 5 million tons, which will ensure 66% growth compared to year 2023 indicators.
The Head of State emphasized the importance of switching the plant to the natural gas which will let reduce its environmental impact by 30%.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked to strictly comply with the deadlines and high standards of the quality of projects being implemented in industrial security, production efficiency and modernization, as well as improvement of the region’s ecological situation.
We made the right decision by inviting domestic investor. The situation at the metallurgical plant is being improved. The main challenge is to revive the former glory of Qarmet and focus on tackling social problems," said the President.
Today, the metallurgical plant employs 34,000 people. Its production capacity is 5.3 million tons of liquid steel per year. Last year, the enterprise sold 2.9 million tons of products, 2.1 million tons of which were exported to Russia, China, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Afghanistan.
The President also visited Qarmet’s Creative Technologies Center which had become a new point for active and creative self-accomplishment of the youth of Temirtau.
