06.09.2023, 20:47 12001
Kazakh Head of State receives Qazaqstan Khalkyna Fund Chairman Bolat Zhamish
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
The Qazaqstan Khalkyna Fund has established a sustainable charity model at the national scale since January 2022, Chairman Bolat Zhamishev said during the meeting, Kazinform cites Akorda.
According to Zhamishev, the Fund run on the principles of transparency, accountability, legitimacy, and sustainability makes a huge contribution to the development of the ecosystem of charity in the country.
He went on to note that up to 40 charitable programs and projects worth KZT146.5 aimed at addressing key issues of Kazakhstanis in the areas as healthcare, education, social security, culture and sport are financed by the Fund.
The Fund’s work also envisages assistance to those suffered during emergencies. 36 names of pharmaceuticals to the tune of KZT24.9bn as well as seven medical devices have been purchased.
The Fund has contributed to the creation of a system of pivotal schools (80 schools), competence centers aimed at increasing the education level in rural areas, especially in small schools.
Nationwide, over 2,200 students have received grants and scholarships of the Qazaqstan Khalkyna Fund.
So far, there have been opened 24 sports halls for rural youth, four early intervention centers, and four centers for children with autism and other mental disorders.
On August 15, the 2nd Conference of National Charity ‘The Fund for the Regions’ holding roundtables in all the regions of the country to discuss initiatives and defining projects taking into account of the needs and features of reach region kicked off. The proposals developed are to serve as a basis for the Fund’s activity in 2024.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
06.09.2023, 16:50 11806
Zhenis Kassymbek reports to President on Astana city's socio-economic development
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Mayor of Astana Zhenis Kassymbek, Kazinform reports via Akorda.
The President was informed about the city’s socio-economic and infrastructure development.
As Kassymbek said, positive dynamics is observed in all key economic indicators.
In 7 months of 2023, the volume of investments increased by 9.2% and reached 978.5 billion tenge. 25 investment projects worth 87 billion tenge will be commissioned by the end of the year, including 15 projects in processing sector.
The Head of State was reported about the course of construction of gas heating stations and Thermal Power Plant 3, which will be put into operation stage-by-stage in the upcoming heating season.
The Mayor told the President about construction of social facilities (schools, affordable social housing and health centers), completion of long-delayed construction projects, demolition of dilapidated buildings, and development of residential areas.
According to him, 11 schools will be built in Astana till the end of 2023. Four of them have already been opened. 24 schools for almost 90,000 children will be built under the Comfortable School national project. 15 of them will be located in rapidly developing areas of Yessil and Nura districts.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a number of tasks to Zhenis Kassymbek on further development of social and engineering infrastructure, preparation for heating season and landscaping the city.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.09.2023, 15:57 11896
Kazakh President receives Ecology Minister
Tell a friend
The Head of State received Kazakh Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Yerlan Nyssanbayev, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set certain tasks to execute the new environmental legislation and preserve natural resources, to take the control over the implementation of the emission reduction plan for large enterprises and introduction of automated emission monitoring system.
The Head of State stressed the need to adopt system-based measures to improve material and technical resources of the ministry’s subordinate organizations and implement the early wildfire detection system at the national parks, and further training of the forest workers.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.09.2023, 08:18 17626
General layout of Konayev city presented to President Tokayev
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
As Director of LLP Urbostil Lyubov Nyssanbayeva informed the President, the design area of Konayev city will reach 19,000 hectares by 2025, and population will make 200,000 people, Kazinform reports via Akorda.
As per the new general layout, a new cultural and public center will be built on Zhana Ile area. Social, cultural, housing, educational and recreational facilities will be opened there.
More than 20 thousand jobs will be created in core clusters and enterprises of the city. This will enable to increase the number of small and medium businesses and employ over 30 thousand people.
Governor of Almaty region Marat Sultangaziyev presented to the Head of State a project on landscaping the city’s embankment. In his words, a 1,000-meter long promenade will be built which will be expanded to 3,000 meters in future.
Special attention will be given to the digitalization of the region, Sultangaziyev said.
Thus, the region is implementing a project on high-speed internet connection of 67 social facilities and on laying a fiber-optic communication line with a total length of 104 kilometers for further implementation of 5G project.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.09.2023, 17:31 17391
Alikhan Smailov sets tasks for new Shymkent akim
Tell a friend
On the instructions of the Head of State, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov arrived in Shymkent to participate in the meeting of deputies of the maslikhat of the city.
During the meeting two candidates for the post of Akim of the city - Rashid Mynbayev and Gabit Syzdykbekov were presented to the deputies for consideration. The corresponding letter of the Head of State was read out by Alikhan Smailov.
As a result of open voting 10 deputies voted for Mynbayev, 19 deputies supported the candidacy of Syzdykbekov. A total of 29 deputies took part in the meeting.
At the meeting with Shymkent's activists held afterwards, Alikhan Smailov noted that more than 5 years have passed since it received the status of a city of republican significance.
Today the city is one of the leading industrial and economic centers with a population of more than one million people. In this regard, providing residents with quality drinking water, electricity and heat, modernization of social facilities are priority tasks of local executive bodies," he said, adding that it is also necessary to ensure the achievement of planned indicators in housing construction.
As the Head of Government noted, Shymkent should be a city with a favorable economic and business environment. For this purpose it is necessary to create appropriate conditions for investors and give priority to the implementation of industrial projects that will give impetus to the development of the city.
We widely support Shymkent's experience in creating industrial zones for SMEs. This year, a program is being implemented to disseminate this experience in all regions. We can say that Shymkent is the center of small and medium business. Therefore, the work on launching small industrial zones should be continued," Alikhan Smailov said.
At the same time, the Prime Minister emphasized that with the growth of population, the load on social facilities increases. In this regard, within the framework of the National Project "Comfortable School" 18 new educational institutions for 28 thousand students are planned to be built in the city.
In addition, Alikhan Smailov emphasized the importance of construction of a new Palace of Students and Shymkent City Opera and Ballet Theater, which are being built on behalf of the President.
Along with this, it was noted that stabilization of food prices remains one of the most important tasks. In this direction, it is necessary to effectively use the existing mechanisms of regulation and control, as well as to ensure the filling of the domestic market with quality domestic goods. The expansion of the city trade and logistics center will also contribute to the achievement of the goal.
In conclusion, Prime Minister wished the new Akim and employees of all local executive bodies successful fulfillment of tasks set by the Head of State and Government.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.09.2023, 14:27 17761
Alikhan Smailov introduces Zhambyl region new akim
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
On the instructions of the Head of State, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov arrived in the city of Taraz to participate in the meeting of deputies of maslikhats of all levels of Zhambyl region, primeminister.kz reports.
Alikhan Smailov read to the deputies a letter from the Head of State on the introduction of two candidates for the post of akim of the region for consideration of Nurbol Zhunisbekov and Yerbol Karashukeyev.
It was noted that each of the presented candidates has the necessary professional experience and competencies to manage the region.
As a result of open voting, 47 deputies supported the candidacy of Zhunisbekov, 142 deputies voted for Karashukeyev. A total of 189 deputies took part in the voting.
Presenting the new akim to the region's activists, Alikhan Smailov emphasized that currently there is a positive dynamics in the construction industry, industry and agriculture of the region.
Large investment projects together with small and medium-sized businesses are being actively implemented. A number of large social facilities are being built and put into operation," he said.
At the same time, Prime Minister noted that the Government continues to implement measures to improve the quality of life of citizens in the regions. In particular, akimats will be given additional powers in terms of the use of taxes.
The process of budget management will become more flexible. Relevant changes are provided for in the draft of the new Budget Code," Alikhan Smailov pointed out.
Prime Minister emphasized that one of the priority areas of work in the region is to provide the population and agriculture with water. In this regard, it is required to take measures to build irrigation networks, overhaul of water management facilities and introduction of new irrigated lands, as well as to actively implement water-saving technologies.
He also reminded that the Government had allocated the necessary funds for modernization of the Zhasorken waterworks.
Next year we have budgeted funds for the construction of 3 large water reservoirs. It is also necessary to build small similar structures at the expense of the local budget. In the off-season we need to accumulate and store water," Prime Minister noted.
Another important direction is the provision of permanent employment. This will be promoted, among other things, by the Program of increasing the income of the population, updated to reflect the current realities.
Along with this, the implementation of the project "Auyl Amanaty", which has proved its economic and social effectiveness, continues in the region.
As Alikhan Smailov noted, it is important to consistently carry out diversification of the regional economy. Thus, additional jobs should be created by launching new large investment projects.
He added that the region has great potential in the chemical industry, so it is necessary to ensure further development of a large chemical complex and special economic zone "Chemical Park Taraz".
In addition, the head of the Government emphasized the importance of increasing the share of processing of products in agro-industrial complex, including through the application of the experience of SKO on the launch of dairy farms, as well as the realization of transport and logistics potential through the construction and reconstruction of roads.
As for the development of social infrastructure, Alikhan Smailov reminded that within the framework of the national project "Comfortable School" in Zhambyl region it is planned to build 7 educational institutions of new format for 6.5 thousand children. This will allow to solve the problems of shortage of pupil places, three-shift education and dilapidated schools.
I wish the new akim of the region and representatives of all local executive bodies success in accomplishing the tasks set by the Head of State," Alikhan Smailov concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.09.2023, 22:19 35331
Timur Suleimenov named Chairman of National Bank of Kazakhstan
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Timur Suleimenov has been named the new Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Akorda reports.
Earlier it was reported that Galymzhan Pirmatov was relieved of his duties as the Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.
The candidature of Timur Suleimenov to the post was submitted in the Senate.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.09.2023, 20:54 35616
Head of State Tokayev tasks National Bank to reduce inflation
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev introduced Timur Suleimenov appointed as the new National Bank Chairman to the leadership of the bank. According to Tokayev, the newly appointed chairman holds a huge experience in the financial and economic area as well as deep immersion in the activity of the financial regulator, Presidential press service reports.
The President thanked Galymzhan Pirmatov for the work he did as well as noted that thanks to the measures taken the macroeconomic and financial stability was ensured.
Tokayev noted that the National Bank faces key tasks to reduce the inflation, promote financial technologies and innovations, as well as roll out a national payment system next year.
This is not the first year we ponder over the task to ensure sufficient loans available to businesses. I already stated on the importance of accelerating this work in my address to the Kazakhstani people. It is very important to find a balanced solution to this issue, actively stimulate the introduction of new approaches, instruments, and mechanisms. Special attention needs international financial cooperation and interaction of the National Bank and central banks and financial institutes of third countries. Given the current geopolitical circumstances, greater interest to our financial system is seen from global regulators. Therefore, it is very important to find a balance in establishing such relations and ensuring a proper risk assessment and consequences for the country’s financial security," said Tokayev.
The Kazakh President expressed confidence that the National Bank’s staff will implement all the tasks set.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.09.2023, 18:40 30886
Kazakh President chairs Security Council meeting
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting of the Security Council of Kazakhstan discussing gambling addiction among the population, Kazinform cites Akorda.
Over the past years, the situation with gambling addiction in Kazakhstan has become more prevalent. It is a big tragedy for some families," said the President.
Tokayev drew attention to the fact that the youth form a special risk group and instructed the government bodies to strengthen the work to impose restrictions on gambling for some categories of citizens.
Special attention needs to be placed on educational and awareness raising measures in the fight against gambling addiction," stressed the Kazakh Head of State, setting concrete tasks before the relevant ministries.
The President also drew attention of the law enforcement bodies to the rise in crimes as a result of gambling addiction and tasked to take preventing and other measures to ensure the rule of law.
He pointed out the important role of the public, clergy, and mass media in forming social attitudes to prevent development of gambling addiction in the country.
The Head of State also noted the importance of stepping up the work to prevent financial and other offences in the sphere of gambling business.
It is important to track all the movements of funds and take necessary measures when violations take place," said Tokayev.
The meeting saw reports made by the government members and heads of a number of government bodies.
Following the discussion, the President instructed to take a set of legislative, organization, and information and ideological measures to fight gambling addiction among the citizens.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
07.09.2023, 09:37China launches new remote sensing satellite 07.09.2023, 08:201121Kazakhstani Anna Danilina slides into US Open 2023 finals 01.09.2023, 18:0458906Four Kazakh ministers, including Ecology Minister, relieved of their duties 01.09.2023, 15:5055311We must rely on our own resources - President on energy security 01.09.2023, 14:0353621Kazakh President urges to stiffen child abuse punishment 01.09.2023, 14:3452576Kazakhstan to build Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry 31.08.2023, 18:2947501Tariff for Investment program to reduce wear and tear of utility infrastructure by 20% by 2029 16.08.2023, 09:32122356Serik Zhumangarin offers Huawei to develop IT infrastructure and digitalization in Kazakhstan 16.08.2023, 10:38122226China's largest marketplace is interested in promoting Kazakhstani goods 16.08.2023, 08:28120776Kazakhstan economy growth for 7 months amounted to 4.8% 15.08.2023, 17:45AD Ports Group Signs Heads of Terms Agreement with SEMURG INVEST LLP for Grain Terminal in Kuryk Port Kazakhstan116996AD Ports Group Signs Heads of Terms Agreement with SEMURG INVEST LLP for Grain Terminal in Kuryk Port Kazakhstan 14.08.2023, 17:41108781Mutual trade of Kazakhstan with the countries of the EAEU increased by 4.1%