30.11.2023, 16:50 24321
Kazakh Parliament adopts law on 2024-2026 republican budget
Majilis deputies adopted the Law “On 2024-2026 Republican Budget”, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Senate deputies inserted 180 amendments, of which four were inserted into the draft law and 176 to the republican budget expenditures section.
The Senate amendments aim to further the sustainable economic development of Kazakhstan and solve the tasks set by the Head of State.
The finance and budget committee suggests agreeing with the Senate’s revised edition of particular provisions inserted into the Law “On 2024-2026 Republican Budget”.
30.11.2023, 15:40 25401
New water reservoir to be built in E Kazakhstan region
East Kazakhstan region is set to build a water reservoir and reconstruct two more reservoirs. Governor of the region Yermek Kosherbayev said it at a briefing in the Central Communications Service today, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In his address to the nation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance of the rational use of water resources. 40% of the country’s water ponds are concentrated in the East Kazakhstan region. Water is the main factor of raising yield. Next year we will begin the reconstruction of Uideninskiy and Kandysu water reservoirs, and construction of a reservoir on the Kenderlik River in Zaissan district, said the governor.
As a result, the area of irrigated and cropping lands will be expanded to 30 thousand hectares. 830 farm units will be provided with water.
30.11.2023, 14:43 25186
E Kazakhstan developing 37 investment projects in agrarian sector
Images
37 investment projects will be implemented in East Kazakhstan for the development of its agricultural sector, Kazinform News Agency quotes governor Yermek Kosherbayev as saying.
236.4 billion tenge will be invested in agriculture for the construction of large integrated agri-platforms. The point at issue countrywide as 2023 showed is the development of its own seed-growing facilities. To deal with this issue the region built production of original gran, oil-bearing, and feed crop varieties, sunflower and soybean cross-breed to provide the region with its own seeds and further the neighboring regions.
The region concludes the construction of a wholesale distribution centre Altai which will become a platform for farm products sales and supply a want of the region’s population with high-quality domestic products at a reasonable price.
Besides, the region will open a laboratory for lifting technical barriers to export farm goods to China.
29.11.2023, 19:50 32141
Serik Zharassbayev named vice minister of tourism and sport of Kazakhstan
Images
By order of the Kazakh government, Serik Zharassbayev has been appointed as the vice minister of tourism and sport of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Born in 1984 in North Kazahstan region, he is a graduate of the Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University, Russian International Olympic University.
Up until his current appointment, he acted as the first vice president of the Kazakhstan Curling, Floor Curling & Petanque Federation.
29.11.2023, 17:53 31946
Kazakhstan to send additional 38 tons of humanitarian aid to Palestine
Images
At the instruction of the Head of State Kazakhstan will send additional 38 tons of humanitarian aid to Palestine, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Humanitarian aid containing foodstuff, bedclothes and medical items up to more than 38 tons will be airlifted soon. The issue was debated at the meeting of the intergovernmental cession under the chairmanship of 1st Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar.
Earlier Kazakhstan sent humanitarian aid worth 1 billion US dollars to the Palestinian people.
29.11.2023, 09:44 32301
Modernization of Kazakhstan's energy system: reliability of Western zone network doubled
Images
In Atyrau region there was a launch of new power transmission lines built to strengthen the power network of the Western zone of Kazakhstan. Alikhan Smailov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, took part in the official connection ceremony via teleconference, primeminister.kz reports.
KEGOC constructed five 220 kV power transmission lines along the route "West Kazakhstan Power Hub - Atyrau - Mangystau" with a total length of about 780 km to increase the network capacity and reliability of power supply to consumers in the Western Zone of Kazakhstan. In the course of works over 4.2 thousand electric poles were installed, expansion of substations "Uralskaya", "Pravoberezhnaya", "Inder", "Kulsary", "Tengiz" was provided, and also a new distribution substation "Karabatan" was introduced.
As a result of the project realization the capacity of the electric network was significantly increased: on the section "West Kazakhstan energy hub - Atyrau" from 100 MW to 200 MW; on the section "Atyrau - Mangystau" from 50 MW to 200 MW. In aggregate, this doubled the reliability of the Western Zone network. The probability of disconnection of consumers is minimized.
In his speech, Alikhan Smailov noted that this strategically important project is of great importance for energy security and economic development of the Western region.
It will allow to increase the capacity of electric networks twice, as well as significantly reduce the number of cases of disconnection of consumers in the west of Kazakhstan, including during emergencies at the MAEK power plant," the Prime Minister said.
Strengthening of the power grid of the Western zone will also be the basis for its further integration with the Unified Power System of Kazakhstan.
As the Chairman of the Board of KEGOC Nabi Aitzhanov noted, the modern power grid equipment used during construction works is characterized by high performance.
The controlled shunt reactors installed at the Inder substation are a unique complex that stabilizes voltage without switching. It also reduces losses and increases the reliability of operation of long transmission lines and distribution networks, allowing for prompt control of active and reactive power flows," Nabi Aitzhanov said.
Domestically produced metal and reinforced concrete supports, wires, insulators and transformers were used in the construction works. The share of Kazakhstani content amounted to about 70%.
28.11.2023, 16:21 43591
Procurement of subsoil users to work for the country - Alikhan Smailov on strengthening regulation of commodity exchanges
Issues of development of commodity exchanges were considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
As reported by the Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev, a new draft law on exchange trade has been developed in fulfillment of the Head of State's instruction. It envisages measures to strengthen regulatory requirements for exchanges, eliminate the possibility of circumvention of procurement procedures by subsoil users and eliminate barriers to entry to commodity exchanges for businesses.
In addition, trade in coal, wheat, oil products and a number of socially important food products will be carried out only on those commodity exchanges that will be included in a special list determined by a decision of the Government on a competitive basis. This will ensure transparent pricing of such goods, as well as trace commodity flows both within the country and in foreign economic activity.
As incentives to enter the exchange it is proposed: for domestic producers of socially important food products to apply the method of offset in the payment of VAT; for national exporters to introduce a simplified procedure for VAT refund up to 5 days; together with the KTZ to revise railway tariffs for logistics in the case of an exchange transaction.
Prime Minister noted that currently there are 10 commodity exchanges in Kazakhstan, which conduct trades in grain, oil products, coal and other goods. In this case, the main task of the exchange is to organize trade with the formation of transparent market pricing and competition.
Great expectations were connected with exchange trading. Over the last 5 years the legislation has been changed 2 times. Nevertheless, exchanges still do not fully fulfill their function in the market," Alikhan Smailov said.
Prime Minister pointed out that the need for a conceptual revision of the legal framework and requirements for bidders was raised by the Head of State. In general, one of the main problems in the development of this activity is the use of commodity exchanges by subsoil users for their needs.
Most of the exchange market today is concentrated precisely on servicing such purchases, where there are no obligations to comply with local content. As a result, annually more than 1 trillion tenge does not reach our business. It should not be so. Procurement of subsoil users should work for the country. It is important to expand local content, diversify our production," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
Another problem is the classification of commodity exchanges as microentrepreneurship entities. This allows them to make extremely low tax deductions and avoid inspections.
The identified shortcomings should be eliminated within the framework of the new draft law," the Prime Minister said.
Alikhan Smailov instructed to agree within 2 days the draft Government's opinion on the bill on exchange trading, to work out the issue of improving information security of software of commodity exchanges taking into account world standards and to develop a package of amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses to tighten the responsibility of commodity exchanges and its participants.
Together with the Ministries of National Economy, Transport and Samruk-Kazyna JSC it is necessary to develop a set of measures to stimulate the sale of exchange goods, including exports through the mechanism of exchange trading," he concluded.
28.11.2023, 13:17 43751
Over 10 thousand km of roads to be built and repaired in 2023
Measures for further development of the highway industry considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev reported that this year construction and installation works covered 10.7 thousand km of roads, of which 6.5 thousand km are highways of national importance, 4.2 thousand km are local roads. According to the results of the works, the share of roads in the normative condition will reach 92% at the republican level and 87% at the local level.
As for major projects, today the works on the Big Almaty Ring Road, Kandyagash-Makat and Usharal-Dostyk highways have been completed. At the same time, taking into account the complaints from the population, the efforts are also directed to the main long-constructed roads of 4-5 years ago. These are Taldykorgan-Ust-Kamenogorsk, Karaganda-Almaty, Merke-Burylbaital, Aktobe-Kandyagash, Atyrau-Astrakhan highways. According to these projects, except for bypasses around settlements, traffic is open on 923 km.
Special attention is paid to the projects of capital repair of roads in West Kazakhstan region. Among them are Kaztalovka-Zhanibek and Unige-Bisen-Saikhin. Currently, 220 kilometers of roads are passable. Full completion of the projects is expected in 2024.
Akim of West Kazakhstan region Nariman Turegaliyev, Akim of Atyrau region Serik Shapkenov and First Deputy Akim of Almaty region Nurlan Abdrahim made reports on repair works and measures to improve the quality of local roads.
Prime Minister emphasized that the development of the road sector has a positive effect on the growth rate of the economy. An extensive road network is extremely important for the development of domestic and foreign trade.
Kazakhstan should become a full-fledged transportation and logistics hub. This is the task set before us by the Head of State. For this purpose it is necessary to intensify the implementation of projects in the field of construction of highways, roadside infrastructure and service," Alikhan Smailov said.
He noted that it is planned to complete reconstruction of 3.6 thousand kilometers of roads by the end of 2025. Then implementation of new projects with a length of 4.7 thousand km will be launched.
Thus, by 2030 all international road corridors will be modernized. The main issue is to ensure the quality of road construction," Prime Minister said.
Head of the Government pointed out that from the public regularly receives criticism about the poor condition of roads. Poor-quality repairs cause particular dissatisfaction of the public. Only for the current year the state bodies received more than 19 thousand official appeals and complaints about the roads.
For example, residents of Kostanay region wrote a collective appeal about the destroyed road from the station "Uzunkol" to the village of Troebratskoye. Moreover, this road connects the region with the neighboring North-Kazakhstan region and is a transit road to Russia. A low-quality road without crushed stone was built this year between Zhuryn station and Urkash village in Aktobe region. Residents of Taraz demand to complete the repair of the road in the Karasu microdistrict, which has been going on for more than a year. There are many such examples in all regions," Alikhan Smailov listed.
He also added that the work on providing the local road network with quality expertise is poorly carried out. At the same time, some regions carry out construction and installation works without control by technical supervision.
Another of the burning problems of the road sector is the shortage of bitumen.
Bitumen use technologies are not observed, which also reduces the quality of the roadbed. In addition, akimats delay granting land plots for construction projects and expansion of roadside service facilities. All these factors affect the development of the industry. Therefore, it is necessary to change the attitude to approaches in road construction," Prime Minister emphasized.
Proceeding from the above, Prime Minister instructed to ensure timely implementation of all planned road projects, to take measures to create infrastructure for bitumen storage and to ensure control over compliance with the technology of its storage and use.
At the same time, he pointed out the need to work on simplifying the procedure for issuing land plots for the construction and expansion of roadside service facilities.
Akimats need to take timely action on incoming appeals of citizens on the quality of roads. Regional highways are the full responsibility of local executive bodies. It is necessary to constantly monitor the condition of roads and take prompt measures to repair them," Alikhan Smailov concluded.
28.11.2023, 12:14 36546
We to keep our children healthy - Alikhan Smailov instructs to strengthen measures to fight measles
The situation with increasing incidence of measles is off the agenda considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
As the Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat informed, complication of situation on measles is noted in 167 countries of the world with registration of more than 415 thousand cases. More than 17 thousand cases of measles have been registered in Kazakhstan. More than 82% of them are children, most of them unvaccinated.
Cases of measles have been registered in all regions, with elevated levels in Shymkent and Almaty, Zhambyl, Almaty, Mangystau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda and Atyrau regions.
A sharp increase in morbidity has been observed since September this year due to the accumulation of children in organized collectives. As a result, the morbidity rate has doubled. In November, more than 6,000 cases of measles were registered.
As of today, more than 3.5 thousand beds for measles patients have been deployed in the country, 2375 children are under inpatient treatment. The occupancy of beds today is 59.5%, with more than 1 thousand in reserve. 30 children among those hospitalized are in intensive care units in serious condition, including 15 children under 1 year of age.
In order to stabilize the measles situation, more than 600,000 children aged 1-6 years have been routinely immunized, which is 84% of those to be vaccinated. This is in line with WHO recommendations. It is planned to cover more than 100,000 children in this age group by the end of the year.
More than 15.4 thousand people have been covered by emergency vaccination in centers. The catch-up vaccination of 63,200 previously unvaccinated children under 18 years of age has also been carried out. At the same time, taking into account that 65% of the diseased are children under 5 years of age, additional mass immunization of children under 1 year of age, as well as children from 2 to 4 years of age was started in November, 94 thousand people were covered. In total, more than 770 thousand children have been immunized this year.
Along with this, 1.5 million doses of measles vaccine have been additionally purchased. As of today, 500 thousand doses have already been received, and 1 million doses are expected to be delivered in December. In general, the effectiveness of additional immunization was proved during previous measles outbreaks in 2005, 2015 and 2019.
The Prime Minister emphasized that it is necessary to stop the increase in the incidence of the disease as soon as possible.
Measles can have complications that negatively affect children's health. Therefore, measures should be taken not only by the health care system, it is necessary to fight by the whole society. These are our children, we must take care of them, preserve their health," Alikhan Smailov said.
He pointed out that it is possible to fight such dangerous diseases only by vaccination and instructed to strengthen the relevant work.
The Ministry of Healthcare and akimats should intensify awareness-raising work on the need for vaccination. All akims should keep the issue of vaccination on personal control and coordinate work with the Ministry of Health," Prime Minister instructed.
