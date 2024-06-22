Kazakh President assigns to take measures to prevent suicidal ideation in children

Tell a friend

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Children’s Ombudsman Dinara Zakiyeva, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.





The latter reported on the work done within a year to protect the rights and ensure the safety of children.





The Head of State stressed the legislative amendments on the protection of the rights of women and children helped step up domestic violence prevention measures and upgrade punishment for child abuse. A package of norms initiated by the Children’s Ombudsman together with the civic sector was included in the law.





Zakiyeva said six autism centers and 11 regional rehabilitation centers opened in partnership with Samruk Kazyna, Kazakhstan Khlakyna Foundation and Kamkorlyk.





The Head of State stressed the need to raise law knowledge and cultivate the principle of law and order among schoolchildren.





The Head of State stressed the need to raise law knowledge and cultivate the principle of law and order among schoolchildren. To this end, an integrated education program was developed following the National Kurultai held in Turkistan. It aims at nurturing human and national values in the younger generation, developing the creative potential of children, their life skills, and creative thinking.





In conclusion, the President underscored the need to take a package of measures to prevent suicidal ideation in children and teens and monitor the prevention of children’s traumatism and accidents.