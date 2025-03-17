14.03.2025, 18:33 32811
Kazakh President calls for necessary changes to tax legislation
Depositphotos
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for steps to take now to introduce changes to the tax legislation during a meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress) on Friday, Kazinform News Agency reports.
It’s true that profit fragmentation is a result of failure in the legislation; it lacked the necessary evaluation by the government and deputies. In chase of good performance with allegedly over 2 million taxpayers, including individual entrepreneurs and legal entities, registered across the country, we failed to analyze their origin, how much taxes they pay or if they pay even pay taxes, stated the President.
Tokayev urged the government and parliament to introduce necessary changes to the legislation.
According to the President, a just and efficient tax system is the matter of the future of the country, the wellbeing of upcoming generations.
As earlier reported, the Kazakh government suggests setting minimum standard VAT rate at 16%.
Earlier it was reported that the IV meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress) with the participation of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, had kicked off in Burabay resort area.
Kazakhstan to adopt a unified program to prevent domestic abuse
The program will include the measures of domestic violence prevention, Kazinform News Agency reports.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev criticized local authorities and public activists who "stay aside from the prevention of domestic violence." In his opinion, the work in this area has not been coordinated sufficiently.
According to the President, the educational system of Kazakhstan used to focus more on teaching, while the area of upbringing lacks a systemic approach.
Last year the schools launched Birtutas Tarbie (Integrated Upbringing) program. Its adoption is only the beginning. Now this document should be implemented at all public educational institutions. Private schools should also be guided with this document in the future. Upbringing work must cover all children. Only then, this initiative will gain a nationwide character," the President noted.
He highlighted that the final goal of this project is to upbring a patriotic, well-educated and creative generation complying with the ideals of Adal Azamat (Fair Citizen) concept. In this regard, the Head of State expressed support to the proposition of the Qurultay members to name this program as Adal Azamat.
President shares thoughts on transition to single time zone
Depositphotos
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commented on the Government’s decision to shift Kazakhstan to a single time zone at the March 14 gathering of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress) in the Burabay resort area, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Regarding the discussions about the transition to a single time zone. The Government and the Parliament have discussed this issue. Special studies have been conducted, which did not prove the critical concerns of the public true. I agree with the Government and the majority of deputies, as well as with specialists," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in his remarks at the 4th gathering of the Ulttyq Qurultay.
The Head of State suggested putting an end to the discussion and stop politicizing the issue.
In our large country with a relatively small population, there should be a single time zone, which simplifies state management, helps optimize logistics and many business processes. I think we should put an end to the discussion, and moreover, this issue should not be politicized," he added.
Earlier, it was reported that the 4th meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay has kicked off in Burabay.
Kazakhstan changed a lot in past three years - President Tokayev
Akorda
Addressing the IV meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay ongoing in Burabay, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the participants on the Amal Kuni (Korisu) holiday, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Meeting relatives and close ones after a long winter is our ancient tradition rooted in the depth of centuries. This day symbolizes the beginning of celebration of Nauryz, which coincided this year with the holy month of Ramadan. These bright and sacred days call for virtue, promoting noble and creative values. Holding the Qurultay on these days is a good sign. Three years ago, in an address to the nation, I initiated large-scale reforms aimed at drastical renovation of the country. The idea of establishment of the Ulttyq Qurultay was announced at that time too," said the President.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out that in the past three years, the country has changed greatly, having embarked on new development tracks.
He said the political reforms enabled to carry out comprehensive transformations.
Following the nationwide referendum, amendments to the Constitution were made. The powers of the Parliament were expanded. The Government’s accountability was enhanced. The system of human rights protection has been improved. The Constitutional Court was set up. Important reforms have been implemented in many areas," said the President.
Earlier it was reported that the IV meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress) with the participation of the President of Kazakhstan kicked off in Burabay resort area.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Amal Kuni
Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heartily congratulated today all Kazakhstanis on the Amal Kuni (Day of Greetings), Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State wished all Kazakhstanis good health and well-being on Amal Kuni, the herald of the Nauryz holiday.
He said on this day people usually meet family members and close ones, the elders give the youth their blessings. Since ancient times, our people cultivated such merits as amiability, generosity and compassion in the younger generation through such traditions. In modern Kazakhstan all this is reflected in the Adal Azamat concept.
The Head of State noted that today the unique tradition of korisu (greeting) celebrated before the Nauryz Meiramy is reviving nationwide. He expressed confidence that it will contribute to strengthening unity and solidarity of our people.
In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished all happiness and joy, good health and wellbeing.
Kazakhstan eyes expanding protected area coverage
Kazakhstan seeks to expand the coverage of its protected areas to 12.5% of the country’s total territory, Daniyar Turgambayev, chairman of the forestry and wildlife committee, said during a press conference on Thursday, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Currently, the country is developing a draft biodiversity conservation concept to comply with the Convention on Biological Diversity, targeting expanding protected area coverage to 12.5%, which presently stands at 11.3%.
Kazakhstan eyes creation of six protected areas, including Aral and Zhaiyk forest reserves, nature reserve in the floodplain of the Irtysh River, Tunkinskiy National Park, Merkenskiy Regional Park, Kyzylkum reserve as well as expansion of Ustyurt, Karatau, Akzhaiyk and Ili-Balkhash nature reserves, said Turgambayev.
According to him, 2.8 million tourists visited the country’s protected areas in 2024, 400,000 more than in 2023.
Olzhas Bektenov checks implementation of President's instructions on creation of nuclear cluster in Abay region
primeminister.kz
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov within the framework of his working trip to Abay region checked the progress of implementation of the Head of State's instructions on the development of energy and creation of nuclear cluster, given at the enlarged Government session in January this year, primeminister.kz reports.
During a flight over the territory of the former Semipalatinsk test site, the head of the Government inspected the facilities of the test site Balapan, including Atomic Lake and mine launchers. Prime Minister also got acquainted with the work of the research nuclear reactor Baikal-1, the world's first specialized tokamak (toroidal chamber with magnetic coils), visited the National Nuclear Centre, where he held a meeting on energy security. During his working trip Prime Minister familiarised himself with the measures taken for the socio-economic development of the city of Kurchatov. In particular, on restoration of housing stock, modernisation of engineering infrastructure, etc.
On the territory of Baikal-1 complex Olzhas Bektenov was reported on the key areas of research of nuclear reactors, conducted at the facility. Attention was paid to the work of research reactor IVG.1M, used for scientific developments in the field of nuclear power and energy technologies. An important milestone is the completion of the conversion of the IVG.1M reactor to low-enriched fuel. This initiative is fully supported by the IAEA. In the course of the conversion, the reactor complex systems were substantially modernised, which contributes to the further development of scientific initiatives aimed at the peaceful use of atomic energy and the enhancement of the country's technological and energy independence. The Prime Minister emphasised that it is necessary to develop the existing potential and provide all-round support to scientists in solving the strategic task. Modernisation of the IVG.1M reactor will be completed in the near future to achieve its design characteristics.
During the inspection of the unique experimental thermonuclear installation tokamak KTM Prime Minister familiarised himself with the main equipment and results of the ongoing research. This is the first specialised installation of such level in the world, put into operation for the last 10 years. The tokamak is designed for fundamental and applied research in the field of controlled thermonuclear fusion, testing of materials for reactors. Experiments on plasma discharge research and materials testing are conducted here, which is an important direction for the development of thermonuclear technologies in the Republic of Kazakhstan.
In the office of the National Nuclear Centre (NNC), the head of the Government was reported on key projects in the peaceful use of atomic energy. The Centre is a leading research organisation specialising in nuclear safety, nuclear power and radiation ecology. The issues of further scientific research, development of international cooperation, as well as training of highly qualified specialists were covered. Olzhas Bektenov emphasised the importance of continuing research in the region, aimed at restoring the ecological balance.
A meeting on energy security was also held here under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister. Deputy Minister of Energy Sungat Yesimkhanov, Managing Director of the National Wealth Fund ‘Samruk-Kazyna’ Ernat Berdigulov, Director General of the National Nuclear Centre RSE Erlan Batyrbekov reported on preparations for the construction of Kazakhstan's First Deputy Minister of Energy.
The Ministry of Energy is developing a Strategy for the development of the nuclear industry until 2050, which will cover plans for the construction of subsequent nuclear power plants and the development of other areas necessary for the effective implementation of the nuclear energy programme. In addition, together with the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, a draft Comprehensive Plan has been developed to train highly qualified personnel for the construction, operation and maintenance of NPPs on the basis of domestic universities, colleges and the Institute of Nuclear Physics State Enterprise. Approaches to the development of a science city on the territory of Kurchatov were also heard.
Head of State has set us an important task to develop the energy sector and create a nuclear cluster. Kazakhstan is a leader in uranium exports with a 43% share in the world market. We have experience in using research reactors and powerful scientific potential. The transition to a full nuclear fuel cycle will ensure progress in all sectors of the economy," Olzhas Bektenov said.
At the end of the meeting, the Head of the Government gave a number of instructions to the leadership of the relevant departments.
President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner Jozef Síkela
Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan held today a meeting with European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela, Akorda reports.
While greeting the high-ranking official, Tokayev highlighted that Kazakhstan attaches priority importance to comprehensive cooperation with the EU - a key foreign economic and investment partner of Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan remains a key partner of the EU in Central Asia, with the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement providing a solid foundation for deepening our multifaceted interaction, said the Kazakh leader.
In turn, European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela thanked the Kazakh President for the meeting and noted that the EU pays great attention to the region.
It’s my first important mission as European Commissioner for International Partnerships. My decision to tour the five Central Asian countries is not an accident, which is clearly confirmed by the EU’s intention to ensure deeper and more sustainable interaction with Kazakhstan and other nations of the region, said Jozef Síkela.
The interlocutors also discussed a number of practical issues of bilateral agenda with a focus on the existing and new economic projects aimed at developing transport corridors, logistics infrastructure, sustainable energy and digital solutions.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Jozef Síkela also exchanged views on the ongoing issues of regional and global agenda, pledging mutual readiness for further coordination of approaches on the global scene, including within the Central Asia - European Union format.
As it was reported, the European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela, is visiting Central Asian countries from March 12 to 18 to strengthen the EU-Central Asia cooperation ahead of the upcoming EU-Central Asia Summit.
President Tokayev backs creation of supercomputer cluster and introduction of AI solutions
Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Thomas Pramotedham, the CEO of Presight, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The sides discussed the issues of furtner strengthening cooperation in high-performance computing, digital transformation and implementation of advanced technologies in Kazakhstan.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of development of digital infrastructure and highlighted strategic importance of creation of supercomputer cluster in the country.
Thomas Pramotedham informed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the course of implementation of this project.
Special attention was given to the localization of technologies and attraction of Kazakhstani companies to the participation in joint projects.
The CEO of Presight highly praised the level of competencies of domestic IT companies and reaffirmed intention to enter into a long-term partnership with them.
The meeting also focused on the prospects of Smart City project launched in partnership with the Astana Mayor's Office. The Head of State expressed support to the introduction of AI solutions for urban infrastructure management. He highlighted the establishment of a situation center on the ground of AlemAi International AI Center called to improve the efficiency of municipal services.
The President pointed out the need to continue cooperation within the key initiatives aimed at digital transformation and technological development of Kazakhstan.
As it was reported, on Wednesday evening, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a phone talk with his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb. The sides discussed the current state and prospects for promoting bilateral cooperation, confirming mutual commitment to further expand trade and economic as well as cultural and humanitarian ties.
