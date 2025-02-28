Kazakh President condoles over death of miners in Ulytau region

Tell a friend

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended condolences to the families of the miners killed in the Kazakhmys Corporation’s mine collapse in Ulytau region, the Akorda press service reports.





The Head of State assigned to conduct a thorough investigation into the causes of the accident at the Zhomart mine. He tasked the profile departments and akimat of the region to render all necessary assistance to the bereaved families.





As earlier reported, seven workers were trapped inside an underground shaft at Zhomart mine in Ulytau region, Kazakhstan.





The incident occurred at around 4:50pm local time 150km away from Zhezkazgan town.





The bodies of all seven workers were retrieved, the Emergency Situations Ministry said.





Kazakhmys Corporation will give necessary assistance provided for by collective agreement to the families of the miners killed at the Zhomart mine in Ulytau region, Kazinform News Agency reports.





It said in a statement that the bereaved families will be paid tenfold the annual mean earnings of a worker and over 2 million tenge for funeral expenses as social and material aid and compensation for moral damages.





The commission is headed by Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev.