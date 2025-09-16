Kazakh President holds Security Council sitting on cybersecurity

Images | akorda.kz

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held a sitting of the Kazakh Security Council on cybersecurity and protection of people’s digital environment, Kazinform News Agency reports.





In his Address to the Nation, the President set a task to turn Kazakhstan into a fully digital country, which requires a package of comprehensive measures, including cybersecurity.





During the meeting, issues regarding modern cyber threats and methods of countering them, the protection of critical information infrastructure, the development of the cybersecurity industry, and the improvement of personnel training systems were discussed.





Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev and chairman of the National Security Committee Yermek Sagimbayev made reports.





The President emphasized the critical importance of fighting against cybercrime, particularly cyber fraud, and strengthening the competencies of government agencies involved in cybercrime investigations.





To note, the Head of State prioritized the protection of the personal data of the nationals of Kazakhstan and tightening accountability for data breaches. He stressed the need to strengthen preventive efforts among the population, aiming to widely explain the principles of safe and responsible behavior in the digital environment.





Following the sitting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged to take measures to reduce strategic risks and tackle cybersecurity system issues.